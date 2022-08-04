ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Cowboys News: Coordinators speak, Barr signs, Elliott talks long-term goals

By Todd Brock
 5 days ago
Wednesday didn’t bring much on-the-field excitement for the Cowboys, as the Oxnard schedule featured a “mock game,” or- in most teams’ parlance- a non-padded, half-speed walkthrough. But there was big roster news as the team announced the signing of a free agent veteran linebacker. To make room, someone had to go; another linebacker was waived.

Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott opened up about his own personal goals as he enters his seventh season. He also had glowing words for the rookie offensive lineman who’ll be opening up holes for him this year. But he didn’t have much to say about the Deshaun Watson suspension, a matter that his name has been tied to as the sports world debates what constitutes an appropriate punishment for the Browns quarterback. There’s early eyes on Tony Pollard’s own contract, more on the Elliott/Pollard timeshare question, and soundbites from the Cowboys coordinators. Kellen Moore previews a busy year from CeeDee Lamb, John Fassel talks about his potential new punt return specialist, and Dan Quinn shuts down questions about his own contract situation with the coolest quote possible. That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

How Anthony Barr signing hardly impacts Cowboys' cap space, but is big for defense :: Cowboys Wire

The 30-year-old has been with Minnesota for eight seasons, playing 98 games since 2014 and recording 495 tackles to go along with 17.5 sacks. The versatile four-time Pro Bowler should fit in nicely alongside Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch in Dan Quinn’s linebacker corps.

Ezekiel Elliott to miss Cowboys preseason :: 105.3 The Fan

Elliott confirmed Wednesday that he won’t play in any of the Cowboys’ preseason games in 2022. “I’ve been playing football 20 years,” Elliott told reporters. “This is my seventh year. I’ve seen a lot of football. I don’t think I need a preseason game, especially with the joint practices.” He also shared that he hopes to win a Super Bowl and reach 10,000 rushing yards in order to improve his chances at a Hall of Fame induction.

Zeke's high praise for Tyler Smith: 'Dude is strong' :: The Mothership

The two-time rushing champ has been impressed with how quickly this year’s first-round draft pick is adjusting to life in the NFL trenches. But Elliott has been blown away by what Tyler Smith shows in terms of pure physical strength. “He’s lifted a couple of guys off of their feet just by punching,” Elliott said. “When he gets his hands on guys, they’re not getting away from him.”

Warner: Fans 'don't understand' this aspect of Zeke-Pollard debate :: NFL.com

For all the debate about which back should get more carries in Dallas, Kurt Warner reminds fans that Elliott and Pollard are different players with different skill sets. While Elliott’s overall production isn’t buoyed by as many big-yardage plays these days, he never goes backward and always manages to churn out positive yards even in tight quarters. Pollard has the speed, but needs to get into open space to cause maximum damage.

Pollard extension already on front office's radar :: Jon Machota (Twiter)

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott says he isn’t paying attention to the Deshaun Watson suspension :: Dallas Morning News

Many are outraged by the six-game sentence handed to the Browns quarterback, the same number of games that Elliott sat out in 2017 after allegations of domestic violence. The Cowboys rusher, though, says, “I’ve been focused on what we have to do here in Oxnard, getting this team ready to go on that run we’re going to go on.”

Kellen Moore hints at busy season for Cowboys' new WR1 :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys waive LB Aaron Hansford, open up roster spot :: Cowboys Wire

The undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M had started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. On Wednesday, he passed his physical and was subsequently waived by the club.

Dan Quinn brushes off contract talk in coolest way possible :: Calvin Watkins (Twitter)

Battlegrounds: Fassel on Turpin's 'potential role' :: The Mothership

The special teams coordinator says he’s “very excited” to have the USFL’s MVP wearing the star. Fassel says he “watched every single one of his [punt] returns” while Turpin was still at TCU; the speedster now appears to be the early frontrunner for the same job in Dallas.

Ravens make Justin Tucker the highest-paid kicker in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens took care of a little business on Monday, announcing a four-year contract extension with kicker Justin Tucker. Widely regarded as perhaps the best kicker in the league, Tucker has been a rock for Baltimore since his rookie season back in 2012. He is coming off perhaps his best season as a professional, as his field goal percentage of 94.6% last season was his career-best.
#American Football
Dennis Allen says Jameis Winston is 'day to day' with sprained right foot

Here’s the latest word on Jameis Winston. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that Winston is managing a sprained right foot, and confirmed that the quarterback will not suit up for Saturday’s preseason game with the Houston Texans. He left the field early during Monday’s practice session after what Allen identified as an injury mid-rollout to pass.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
'He's an alpha male': Jayron Kearse looks to build on career year as 'true leader' of Cowboys safety group

Joe Whitt Jr. and Dan Quinn have had their eyes on Jayron Kearse for quite some time. The year was 2020. The safety, drafted in the seventh round out of Clemson, had started just five games in four seasons with the Vikings and compiled meager stats over 62 game appearances. He had intriguing size at 6-foot-4, but wasn’t being utilized much in Minnesota. So he chose to leave in free agency.
DALLAS, TX
Watch Patrick Mahomes make ridiculous behind the back, offhanded throws in Chiefs training camp

Patrick Mahomes never ceases to amaze with a football in his hands. On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs continued to plot along at training camp as the 2022 NFL season looms large ahead. After last season’s disappointing finish at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, all eyes will be on Mahomes once more to lead the Chiefs to greatness.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Browns' Jakeem Grant suffers Achilles injury in practice

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant was carted off the field Monday with what the team fears is a torn left Achilles tendon. Grant, signed as a free agent during the offseason to improve a shaky return game, got hurt while battling cornerback A.J. Green during a one-on-one passing drill. Grant didn’t land awkwardly, but it quickly became obvious he was badly hurt. Grant pounded his hand into the grass and writhed in pain on the ground as two trainers came to assist him. He was then placed on a cart and driven into the team’s facility as practice continued. The 29-year-old is scheduled to undergo further testing.
CLEVELAND, OH
