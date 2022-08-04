Judge denied motion to withdraw attempted first-degree murder guilty plea

Read on www.kwqc.com
Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Jury finds woman found guilty in fatal Rock Falls stabbing
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Whiteside County jury Friday convicted a Rock Falls woman in the 2019 stabbing death of 53-year-old Tracy A. Russell. Court records show the jury deliberated about two hours before finding Nichole R. Elsesser, 47, guilty of first-degree murder on the fifth day of her trial.
Man arrested on warrants in Carbon Cliff after domestic battery report, crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County police apprehended the suspect of a reported domestic battery after he tried to flee from police and crashed. According to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, police responded to a report of an in-progress domestic battery just before 11:30 a.m. at the Rock River Town Homes complex in Carbon Cliff.
KCJJ
Alleged fight at residential facility leads to Iowa City man’s arrest
An alleged fight at Shelter House’s residential facility has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Police were called to the 501 Apartments on Southgate Avenue Tuesday night on reports of two men fighting on the premises. Upon arrival, they detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from 37-year-old Darius Stewart’s breath. He reportedly stated that he was in a fight with another man. When officers spoke to the other party, Stewart approached and was told repeatedly to step away.
KCJJ
Two IC residents charged following overdose inside their home
A pair of Iowa City residents faces felony charges after a person allegedly overdosed inside their residence. 32-year-old Austin Snakenberg and 36-year-old Courtny Sherer were both booked into the Johnson County Jail around 11:45 Friday night. The two were wanted for their part in an incident last spring at their South Gilbert Street apartment. Officers were dispatched to the residence for a fentanyl overdose just after 2:30am on April 6th. Police say the ensuing investigation determined that Snakenberg and Sherer had allowed individuals into their apartment to use such substances as fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.
ourquadcities.com
Domestic battery suspect in QC fled, crashed, and was captured
On Friday, Aug. 5 at approximately 11:28 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported Domestic Battery complaint in progress at the Rock River Town Homes complex in Carbon Cliff. The suspect was observed leaving the area in a vehicle and a deputy attempted to initiate...
KCJJ
Armed subject arrested after alleged downtown IC drug deal
An armed subject was arrested in downtown Iowa City following an alleged drug deal early Saturday morning. Iowa City Police say they observed 26-year-old Arturo Henderson of Western Road distributing marijuana in front of Pints on South Clinton Street just before 12:30am. Henderson was carrying a sling bag that allegedly contained a loaded firearm and seven individually packaged pouches of marijuana. The reported total weight of the marijuana was approximately 63.8 grams.
Hours before hearing for violating state law, IDHS transfers 'mentally unfit' inmates from Knox Co. to hospitals
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Illinois Department of Human Services transported all Knox County Jail inmates deemed to be mentally unfit to stand trial to mental health hospitals. This came just hours before the department's secretary was scheduled to appear in court for violating state law in failing to allow their transfer.
Man convicted in fatal LeClaire boat crash gets 1 year in Scott County Jail
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The man convicted in the 2020 LeClaire boat crash that killed Craig Verbeke and Dr. Anita Pinc was sentenced to a year in jail on Wednesday, Aug. 3. According to court documents from Wednesday's sentencing hearing, James Thiel Sr. was sentenced to 365 days in Scott County Jail for his role in the fatal boat crash. However, much of Thiel's one-year sentence was suspended, meaning that he will only have to serve 90 days of the sentence in jail.
KCRG.com
Iowa City Police make arrest after robbery, standoff
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday, August 3rd, at approximately 6:04 pm, Iowa City made a traffic stop in the area of Highway 6 East and South Riverside Drive. The driver, 41-year-old Rick L. Wappler, indicated he was armed with a knife. Wappler reportedly fled the scene in the vehicle...
Autopsies reveal Maquoketa Caves State Park homicide victims’ causes of death
IOWA – The causes of death for three members of a Cedar Falls family who were murdered at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground in July have been released, along with the cause of death for the man believed to have killed them. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation revealed information from the autopsies of […]
ourquadcities.com
‘Person of interest’ in Trudy Appleby case has died
A 61-year-old man who in August 2020 was named a “person of interest” in the Trudy Appleby missing-person case has died. David Whipple, of Colona, died Monday at his home, according to a funeral home obituary. In 2020: Police name two ‘persons of interest‘. Moline Police named...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect enters Alford Plea in 2021 homicide
A 20-year-old East Moline man has entered an Alford Plea in connection with a May 28, 2021, shooting death in Silvis. Cordell O. Thomas at first faced a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, 28. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of 11th Street, where police found Akoli suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.
aledotimesrecord.com
Man wanted for Tennessee murder of his girlfriend captured in Galesburg
Officers were called to the Rescue Mission, 435 E. Third St., by an employee regarding a man who had been staying there for two weeks who was asked to leave due to suspected drug use. He was known to be from Tennessee due to giving the Rescue Mission a Tennessee identification card and driving a vehicle with Tennessee license plates.
KWQC
DCI releases cause of death in Maquoketa Caves State Park killings
ANKENY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa State Medical Examiner has released the cause of death for the four people found dead at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground on July 22. Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp-force injuries. Sarah Schmidt, 42, died from multiple sharp-force injuries. Lula Schmidt, 6, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said in a media release.
KCJJ
North Liberty man allegedly refused to let female passenger leave his car after giving her a ride
A North Liberty man has been arrested after allegedly giving a woman a ride last month and refusing to stop to let her out. According to the arrest warrant, the incident occurred the evening of July 28th around 10:45. A North Liberty police officer observed a white truck drive by her at the intersection of Forevergreen Road and Highway 965. The passenger door was open, and as it started to close was opened again and again. A woman inside was reportedly screaming.
Central Illinois Proud
Local sheriff’s offices get temporary restraining order against Pritzker, IDHS
UPDATE (5:18 p.m.) — The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) has complied with transport orders allowing the Knox County Sheriff to transport all five unfit defendants in the Knox County jail to IDHS mental health hospitals. MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Six sheriff’s offices across Illinois now have...
KETV.com
Autopsies find 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
ANKENY, Iowa — Autopsies find three family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled. Investigators found Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, along with their 6-year-old daughter Lula, dead in their tent at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22. Their 9-year-old son escaped. The Iowa...
ourquadcities.com
Police find casings after gunfire
Davenport Police found at least four casings early Thursday after a report of gunfire at Ashford Condominiums, 4600 Grand Ave., Davenport. Officers with flashlights searched the area and marked multiple casings that they found after a report of gunfire about 12:30 a.m. We do not know whether anyone has been...
