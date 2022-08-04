ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont Abbey College launches online nursing program

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Belmont Abbey College in Gaston County has launched a new online nursing program to help combat the nationwide nursing shortage, the college announced Thursday.

College officials said the application for the RN-BSN is open and online classes begin later this month.

“We’ve gone from a nursing shortage to a nursing crisis,” said Dean of Nursing Dr. Carolyn Harmon. “We have an aging professional population, plus a shortage of nurse educators. Many clinical training sites shut down during the pandemic, but now that those sites are open we can continue our efforts to send nurses into practice.”

School districts offering bonuses to attract more teachers

Belmont Abbey said it is an 8-week accelerated program that requires students to complete 34 credit hours before they graduate.

The accelerated program will help get qualified nurses into the profession quicker, the college said.

