Paso Robles, CA

‘Cheers to Charity’ event to raise money for veterans, seniors

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
– RE/MAX Success started its own non-profit, Success Charities, which is dedicated to “lifting up and serving the needs of our community.” Every year the real estate team plans to host an event to raise funds for at least one organization or community need. In 2021 the team hosted its inaugural event, Cheers to Charity, and raised over $40,000 for local youth sports. This year’s event will raise money for local veterans and seniors. Grants will be given out through an application process this fall with monies paid out before year-end.

The event will be Thursday, Sept. 1, at Castoro Cellars on Bethel Rd. in Paso Robles. The event will be limited to 300 attendees. Tickets are $100 and will include dinner, two drink coupons, live music, and both live and silent auctions.

Paso Robles Daily News

Community can support local students by donating backpacks

– Paso People’s Action’s third annual school supply giveaway seeks community support for new backpack donations. Many elementary and middle school kids go without a backpack and we hope to supply at least 50 students with backpacks for the upcoming school year. “Just think of seeing a child’s face light up when they receive a much-needed backpack for the school year,” says Paso Robles teacher, Eva Arebalo. The group recommends shopping all of the back-to-sales going on right now.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Ross stores raising money for local Boys & Girls Club

– Every year, nearly four million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs. To show their continued support in preparing today’s youth for a brighter tomorrow, Ross Stores, Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a three-week program called, “Help Local Kids Learn.” Customers in Paso Robles and Santa Maria can make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less (“Ross”) location during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast now through Aug. 21. Ross will match the first $400,000 raised.
Paso Robles Daily News

North County Has Talent show entertains in Atascadero

– The Atascadero Printery Foundation hosted North County Has Talent Friday night at the parking lot of the Printery Building in Atascadero. Eleven entries in the talent show sang, danced, played guitar and keyboards, and entertained about 200 people in attendance. Doriana Sanchez and Jeannie Malik served as judges. Doriana...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Hundreds visit Dana Adobe on Heritage Day

– Heritage Day at the Dana Adobe attracted hundreds of visitors Saturday to the 183-year-old adobe in Nipomo. Festivities included enactors in period garb-some dancing to fandango music. Historians provided free guided tours of the adobe. Built in the late 1830s, the Dana family moved into the adobe in 1839....
NIPOMO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Affordable Housing Paso Robles receives $30,000 grant

– Affordable Housing Paso Robles announced it received a $30,000 grant from Bank of America to help support its YouthWorks program. For the second year in a row, the grant enables six new high school students from migrant families and six current YouthWorks program members to participate in a two-month paid summer program that provides hands-on work experience and job skills training.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Estrella Warbirds treating veterans to vintage WWII aircraft flight

– Area residents will have the thrill of seeing a restored WWII C-47 aircraft with local veterans aboard in the skies over SLO County on Saturday, Aug. 27. The sightseeing flight in the 19- passenger “Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber” is being gifted to Honor Flight Central Coast California by the Estrella Warbirds Museum and plane owners the Gooney Birds. The flight will prepare to take off at 11 a.m.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Cypher Winery brings home medals from OC Fair Wine Competition

Winery awarded double gold, three gold, and two silver awards for six wines submitted. – Earlier this summer, the Orange County Wine Society (OCWS), in partnership with the OC Fair, awarded Cypher Winery six medals in the 2022 OC Fair Commercial Wine Competition. One of only eight Paso Robles wineries to receive a double gold, Cypher won a double-gold medal for the 2017 Phoenix, Gold Medals for 2017 Fifth Element, 2017 Slayer, and 2018 ZinPunk, and Silver Medals for 2017 Theory Z and 2017 Theory Z.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest logs for July 31 – Aug. 8

On July 31, Mark Anthony Ruiz, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On July 31, James Vincent Nocerino, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave. and 13th St. in Paso Robles for carrying a dirk or dagger concealed on his person.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Atascadero Lakeside Wine Passports now discounted to $65

– The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has discounted the cost of its Lakeside Wine Passports to $65. Good until Dec. 31, there is still plenty of time to support North County businesses and enjoy tastings at 30 wineries, four breweries, two distilleries, one cidery, and two olive oil tasting rooms. One tasting is allowed per passport per person (no sharing is allowed). Passport holders will also receive complimentary corkage fees at participating restaurants and discounts at four local hotels and two retailers.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Pet of the Week: Poof

– The adoptable pet of the week this week is Poof. Poof is an active, spunky girl looking for her forever home. She’s a little smaller than the average husky and that’s what makes her even more perfect! She would love a family that can show her the world. Hikes, walks, runs, strolls on the beach… she wants to experience it all and take in all the new smells she can! If you need an adventure buddy or even just a new BFF, Poof could be the gal for you. She’s two years old and available at Woods in SLO.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Mid-State Fair reports 42.5-percent increase in attendance

Industrial arts auction brings in the most ever raised in a single year. – The 76th annual California Mid-State Fair returned for 12 full days July 20-31 with a theme of “Full Steam Ahead!” In addition to the usual attractions of 4-H and FFA Exhibitors, carnival rides, exhibits, food, shopping, and live music… the fair was also highlighted by a new dance area called La Cantina and saw the actual on-site build of a tiny home that was donated to Operation WEBS.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles appoints new community services director

Julie Dahlen retiring, Angelica Fortin selected as new director. – The City of Paso Robles congratulates Julie Dahlen on retiring after 27 years with the city and announces the appointment of Angelica Fortin as the new director of community services. Dahlen has worked for the city since 1995 when she...
Paso Robles Daily News

Distillers of SLO County getting ready for Distillery Trail Weekend

Toast Tours offering tour that will give attendees opportunity to travel to each distillery ‘safely and in style’. – There will be plenty to toast to throughout the annual Distillery Trail Weekend hosted by the Distillers of SLO County from Aug. 12-14. Over the course of the three-day event, each of the 14 distilleries along the trail will be showcasing their craft spirits with “top-shelf” experiences, including distillery tours, mixology demonstrations, live music, and pairings with local food.
Paso Robles Daily News

New steakhouse opens in downtown Paso Robles

Hemingway’s Steakhouse boasts a 1920s vibe and extensive menu. – Inspired by the legendary Ernest Hemingway, the newest eatery to open in downtown Paso Robles has quickly forged a name for itself as the place to be for an exceptional dining experience. Hemingway’s Steakhouse, with an interior lending itself to a 1920s vibe, boasts a delectable food and beverage menu sure to appeal to every appetite.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Mid-State Fair pancake breakfast draws a crowd

– More than one hundred people showed up for the annual California Mid-State Fair free pancake breakfast Thursday morning at the Paso Robles Downtown City Park. Volunteers from Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association and the Mid State Fair cooked and served pancakes, scrambled eggs, link sausage, orange juice, and coffee to those who attended the annual event. Skip Dodd coordinated the cooking. Elissa Williams of Remax Success carried pancakes from the grill to the food line where Jan Wolf of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association and others served them to hungry visitors.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
