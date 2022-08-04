‘Cheers to Charity’ event to raise money for veterans, seniors

– RE/MAX Success started its own non-profit, Success Charities, which is dedicated to “lifting up and serving the needs of our community.” Every year the real estate team plans to host an event to raise funds for at least one organization or community need. In 2021 the team hosted its inaugural event, Cheers to Charity, and raised over $40,000 for local youth sports. This year’s event will raise money for local veterans and seniors. Grants will be given out through an application process this fall with monies paid out before year-end.

The event will be Thursday, Sept. 1, at Castoro Cellars on Bethel Rd. in Paso Robles. The event will be limited to 300 attendees. Tickets are $100 and will include dinner, two drink coupons, live music, and both live and silent auctions.