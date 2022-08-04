JOHNSBURG | William “Bill” Edward TenEyck, 62, of Johnsburg, N.Y., son of the late Lee and Helen TenEyck, passed away at his home on July 30, 2022. Bill was born on July 7, 1960 in Ticonderoga, N.Y. He started his life in South Schroon, from there he moved to Florida and Chatham, N.Y. where he worked on thoroughbred farms. He eventually moved to Minerva to work in the woods with his brother Ray and many other loggers in the area.

JOHNSBURG, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO