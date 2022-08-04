ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Boughey looking towards York with promising filly Kinta

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8MIy_0h4ess7b00

Kinta could head next for the Lowther Stakes at York after her second-placed run in the Princess Margaret Stakes.

The George Boughey-trained two-year-old was a winner on debut at Lingfield in June, winning again on the all-weather when taking a Kempton novice the following month.

A switch to turf and a step up to Group Three then followed at Ascot on King George day, where the filly was a 7-1 chance under William Buick and came home only a length behind Ralph Beckett’s prior Listed winner Lezoo.

A bay daughter of Sioux Nation, Kinta now holds an entry for the Group Two Lowther at York during the track’s Ebor meeting later this month.

“She’s good, she’s got an entry for the Lowther and she might go there,” Boughey said.

“She ran a career-best last time at Ascot and she’s the highest-rated horse I’ve trained after three starts.

“No other horse has reached 101 after three starts yet, so we hold her in high regard.

“She was very good and Beckett’s filly, Lezoo, is very good. I think if we hadn’t been knocked at the start and we’d ridden her with a bit more aggression to go forward then we might have chased her home pretty close.”

Meanwhile, Boughey has a Deauville date in mind for Royal Ascot winner Missed The Cut, who impressed with his victory in the Golden Gates Handicap – his third in succession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbeRx_0h4ess7b00
Missed The Cut winning the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prix Guillaume d’Ornano, a Group Two contest run over a mile and a quarter, is the intended target come August 15.

Boughey said: “He’s entered there and all being well he’ll head there for his next run.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Menuisier planning Melrose mission for Caius Chorister

The Sky Bet Melrose Handicap at York is the next port of call for David Menuisier’s ever-improving Caius Chorister, having brought up a five-timer in style at Goodwood. The daughter of Golden Horn was a maiden when making her fifth career start at Yarmouth in May, but has been unbeaten since and showed plenty of tenacity in the hands of Benoit De La Sayette to pull out extra on the Sussex Downs most recently.
ANIMALS
newschain

Piechulek’s confidence growing in Tasso’s Arc repeat bid

Rene Piechulek believes Torquator Tasso has every chance of successfully defending his Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe title in the autumn. The five-year-old was a shock winner of the ParisLongchamp highlight last year, triumphing at huge odds for trainer Marcel Weiss and his rider Piechulek having won the Group One Grosser Preis von Baden as his warm up event.
SPORTS
newschain

Belmont Derby joy for Appleby with Nations Pride

Charlie Appleby’s Nations Pride avenged his defeat by Classic Causeway at Belmont last month by winning the Saratoga Derby in fine style. A fast-finishing second under Frankie Dettori from a wide draw in the Belmont Derby, this time William Buick was able to sit much closer to the pace from stall four.
SPORTS
newschain

Anmaat handles Haydock rise in class in his stride

Anmaat made his first foray into Group company a winning one when taking the Betfred Rose of Lancaster Stakes in impressive style at Haydock on Saturday. Twice a winner in the handicap ranks last term, Owen Burrows’ son of Awtaad finished the 2021 campaign by finishing second in the Cambridgeshire and then registered a fourth career victory when defying a 287-day layoff in the John Smith’s Cup last month.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Buick
newschain

Timeline in the case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee

Here is a timeline of the tragic case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee:. Archie is found unconscious by his mother, Hollie Dance, at her home in Southend, Essex. He has a ligature around his neck, prompting her to believe he was taking part in an online challenge gone wrong. The boy is taken to hospital with traumatic head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filly#Group Three#Sioux Nation#Deauville#Royal Ascot
The Independent

Jake Wightman progress and Jamaica netball upset among day seven highlights

Jake Wightman cruised through to the men’s 1500 metres final at Alexander Stadium while Jamaica’s shock win over Australia left England’s netball team with a peculiar quandary.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Thursday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day eight.The Wight StuffJake Wightman eased into Saturday’s final of the men’s 1500m with a comfortable victory in his heat at Alexander Stadium.Wightman, who claimed a shock gold medal at the World Championships in Oregon last month, clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to raise hopes of another Scottish gold after Eilish McColgan’s 10,000m win on Wednesday night.Jamaica...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Scotland’s Neah Evans takes silver in women’s road race

Neah Evans claimed a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games women’s road race as the Scot was once more edged out by Australia’s Georgia Baker after a sprint finish. Evans also had to settle for silver in the track cycling points race last Sunday behind Baker, who now has three golds at Birmingham 2022 having helped her country top the podium in the team pursuit.
SPORTS
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir share podium after Jake Wightman wins bronze

England’s Keely Hodgkinson was beaten by Mary Moraa to claim silver in the 800 metres at the Commonwealth Games.The 20-year-old was edged out by Kenya’s Moraa – who finished third behind Hodgkinson when she also took silver at the World Championships last month – with Scotland’s Laura Muir clinching bronze.Hodgkinson ran one minute 57.40 seconds in a race where Moraa set the early pace in the first lap before almost dropping to the back just after the bell.Who else was on the edge of their seats? 😲Fantastic effort from @keelyhodgkinson earning her a Commonwealth silver👏🥈🏃‍♀️#BringitHome| #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/MuS66XadmL— Team England (@TeamEngland)...
WORLD
newschain

China sanctions US house speaker Nancy Pelosi over Taiwan visit

Chinese officials have announced unspecified sanctions on US house speaker Nancy Pelosi over her visit to Taiwan earlier this week. A Chinese foreign ministry statement said that Ms Pelosi had disregarded China’s concerns and resolute opposition to her visit to the self-ruled island. Ms Pelosi was the highest-ranking US...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Delicious Orie inspired by Anthony Joshua as he targets Commonwealth Games gold

England’s Delicious Orie is hoping a good luck message from former sparring partner and “inspiration” Anthony Joshua will boost his bid for Commonwealth Games gold.Super-heavyweight Orie secured a medal in his home city on Thursday night with an impressive display against experienced Trinidadian Nigel Paul, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist.Orie, one of eight English boxers to guarantee themselves a medal at Birmingham, faces New Zealand’s Leuila Mau’u in his semi-final on Saturday.“If Anthony Joshua sees this I’d say ‘please give me a message’,” said Orie, who was born in Russia before moving to Birmingham with his parents when he...
COMBAT SPORTS
newschain

Bright Diamond dazzles on Newmarket bow

Karl Burke’s Bright Diamond definitely shone on debut when taking the opening British Stallion Studs EBF “Newcomers” Maiden Fillies’ Stakes in impressive style at Newmarket on Saturday. Sent off 10-1, the €52,000 daughter of El Kabeir left the fancied runners trailing in her wake in the...
ANIMALS
newschain

England’s cricketers miss out on bronze after thumping defeat to New Zealand

England endured a dismal end to their Commonwealth Games campaign, unable to win a consolatory bronze after an abject eight-wicket thrashing by New Zealand. With a narrow semi-final defeat to India the day before still fresh in the memory, England seemed unable to rouse themselves for what was a third-place play-off and limped to 110 for nine at Edgbaston.
WORLD
newschain

Al Riffa gives Joseph O’Brien a landmark winner at the Curragh

Al Riffa looks booked for bigger things after taking the John Ormonde Wexford Sand Irish EBF Maiden at the Curragh – a victory that gave Joseph O’Brien the 1,000th success of his training career. Runner-up on debut here last month, the Wootton Bassett colt was ridden prominently throughout...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy