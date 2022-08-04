2 Ann Arbor streets closing for crane installation, subdivision work

Read on www.mlive.com
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 7
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures in the week. The corner of West Stadium Boulevard and Liberty Street: The right turn lane at the corner of West Stadium Boulevard and Liberty Street will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8 until Friday, Aug. 19 for Corby Energy Services to establish a work zone. The project involves a tie in to a new gas main on West Stadium Boulevard.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pedestrian railroad crossing along Geddes at Gallup Park to close in Ann Arbor on Tuesday
ANN ARBOR – A short-term closure of the pedestrian railroad crossing at Gallup Park’s Geddes Road entrance is planned during the week of Aug. 8. The closure will be due to maintenance work by an Amtrak contractor. During this time, crews will shut down rail services for a...
WILX-TV
I-94 to close, $120 million in Jackson road work begins Friday
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night, drivers in Jackson may want to seek alternate routes around I-94. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) to make way for bridge demolition and drainage work in the Jackson area. “This work...
Ann Arbor council authorizes legal action against Huron River polluter
ANN ARBOR, MI — After the latest release of toxic pollution into the Huron River from Tribar Technologies, Ann Arbor officials may take legal action against the Wixom company. “Tribar’s periodic pollution of the Huron River is, of course, outrageous and entirely unacceptable,” Mayor Christopher Taylor said, adding he...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northville is keeping some downtown streets closed permanently and it’s causing controversy
NORTHVILLE, Mich. – During the COVID pandemic, many busy downtown streets closed so restaurants could set up outdoor seating. Northville was one of those towns. Now, Northville has decided to keep those closures -- and it’s causing some controversy among the locals. Before COVID, the intersection of Center and Main was very busy. But now people are able to walk freely through the streets without worrying about cars.
5 great places for poutine in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although more typically known as being from north of the border, options for poutine can certainly be found in Ann Arbor. You can find the Canadian-born dish at Conor O’Niell’s, which features an Irish twist, and Zingerman’s Roadhouse, which sticks with the classic curds-on-fries, and other points around town,
Bridge demolition closing I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge demolition and drainage work is closing I-94 in Jackson County this weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the highway from the east U.S. 127 interchange to the M-106 (Cooper Street) interchange beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Work is expected to be completed around noon Sunday, Aug. 7, officials said.
Solar farm developer takes Washtenaw County township to court over project denial
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Local officials’ decision to deny plans for a 159-acre solar farm in rural western Washtenaw County was “fatally flawed” and should be overturned by the courts, an affiliate of a global energy company is arguing in a legal appeal. Developers behind the proposed...
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
WXYZ
Ann Arbor residents upset and confused after Huron River chemical spill
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Huron River is a precious resource to people all over the area. But it holds particular significance to the people of Ann Arbor who get 85% of their drinking water from the river. Matt Bussey was doing some canoeing on the Huron River...
michiganradio.org
City of Ann Arbor prepares for possible chromium contamination at its drinking water intake
State and Ann Arbor officials will be regularly testing water from the Huron River for hexavalent chromium in the coming weeks. That's after a manufacturing company released a large amount of the carcinogenic chemical into the river. Brian Steglitz is manager for water treatment services for Ann Arbor. He says...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Comfort food is key at Ann Arbor’s Northside Grill
ANN ARBOR, MI — If someone is looking for comfort food then his restaurant is the place to go, Jim Koli, owner of Ann Arbor’s Northside Grill said. The family diner, a popular spot for breakfast and lunch, recently celebrated its 29th anniversary. The Northside Grill’s most popular...
Weed rush: How Saline is handling an influx of marijuana business proposals
SALINE, MI — Ever since giving the OK to recreational marijuana, the city of Saline has experienced a rush of interest from retailers. In fact, city offices have been “inundated” with applications, according to Council Member Jim Dell’Orco. Officials even decided to temporarily halt accepting new...
HometownLife.com
Storage facility planned for vacant portion of building in Northville Township
Some new life could come to a commercial area near downtown Northville. The Northville Township planning commission is reviewing plans for renovating a building to add a self-storage facility. The building, located at 807 Doheny St., would see major renovations and the addition of dozens and dozens of individual storage units.
ClickOnDetroit.com
WATCH: Videos show alleged break in at apartments on Ann Arbor’s Main Street
ANN ARBOR – On Sunday, July 17, two men allegedly broke into the 101 West Liberty residential units above Main Street businesses. In surveillance footage shared by residents in the apartments, the men can be seen walking along the alley adjacent to the building and in a hallway. In...
Huron River testing does not detect hexavalent chromium after spill
WIXOM, MI – Results from water samples collected downstream from where hexavalent chromium was released into the Huron River failed to detect the toxic chemical, officials said. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said they found “no detectable presence” of hexavalent chromium in nine surface water...
welovedexter.com
Ewing Pros / Real Estate One HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Stout brick ranch within walking distance to school, parks – move-in ready
Back of the baseball card: 2 Bedrooms / 2 Full Baths / 1 Half Baths / 1,153 SqFt / MLS# 3288822. Beautiful 2/3 Bedroom updated stout brick ranch within walking distance to elementary school, Trader Joe’s, and area parks is move-in ready! Fabulous IKEA kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and subway tile backsplash. Well-maintained hardwood floors throughout the living room, kitchen and dining room (Could also be used as a 3rd Bedroom!) Current owner will consider construction of wall to re establish pre existing 3rd bedroom. Carpet in second bedroom. Great screened porch with new deck off the rear of the home overlooking the lovely and a fully-fenced backyard. Pristine, attached 2 car garage and freshly painted and remodeled basement with new vinyl plank flooring with bead board wainscot. Be sure to watch the video tour!
Color-coded maps show how Washtenaw County voted in Aug. 2 primary
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 87,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary, amounting to what’s officially reported as a 28% turnout. Voters decided local, state and federal races on the Democratic and Republican tickets and several ballot proposals, including a big tax to expand public transit services in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township.
The Oakland Press
Thousands remain without power in Macomb, Oakland counties
Thousands of homes and businesses in Macomb and Oakland counties are without power tonight after a series of thunderstorms rumbled through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, more than 27,000 customers were waiting for power to be restored throughout the metro Detroit area, especially scattered...
Great Lakes Coffee shops closing at 2 Meijer stores in metro Detroit
Great Lakes Coffee will soon serve its last drinks inside two small-format Meijer stores. Meijer spokesman Frank Guglielmi confirmed to the Free Press that Saturday will be the last day for Great Lakes Coffee at its Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak and its Rivertown Market in downtown Detroit. ...
