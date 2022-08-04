‘We still haven’t clicked on all cylinders yet’: Nick Castellanos’ bold Phillies warning to rest of MLB

The Philadelphia Phillies were one of the teams expected to be the most active at the trade deadline and GM Dave Dombrowski did not disappoint. The team has picked up some momentum following the firing of Joe Girardi and remains in the playoff mix. Their 57-48 record puts them at third place in the NL East but currently tied for the last Wild Card spot. There is sure to be some exciting baseball down the stretch as the Phillies hope to lock up their postseason birth.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO