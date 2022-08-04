Read on yorknewstimes.com
2022 York County Fair Bicycle Rodeo
Despite high temperatures, the 2022 York County Fair's bicycle rodeo was well attended with quite a few contestants.
Commissioners to meet with Carbon Solutions representative
YORK – The York County Commissioners will be visited next week by a representative of Summit Carbon Solutions, regarding the company’s project which would result in a carbon capture project connecting 31 ethanol plants and the creation of a pipeline to a storage site in North Dakota. Last...
klkntv.com
Officials say child care shortage means York ‘can’t grow’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The York County Development Corporation is demanding action after alarming research on a child care shortage in the area. The executive director of YCDC, Lisa Hurley, is saying the city of York “can’t grow without more childcare facilities.”. The Buffett Early Childhood Institute...
KSNB Local4
Clay Center residents voice opposition to land transfer
CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KSNB) - A proposed land acquisition in Clay County has ruffled the feathers of many residents. Ducks Unlimited is proposing a transfer of approximately 1,100 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC). NGPC held a public hearing Wednesday to gather information about how the public...
klkntv.com
‘If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way’: 350 York County kids waiting for child care
YORK, Neb. (KLKN) – Parents with young children are having a stressful time finding child care as the staffing shortage drags on. “If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way,” said Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation. She said over...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Water Department preparing for second distribution line
BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice recently received a half-dozen bids for a water distribution line project that will provide some backup, from the city’s well fields northwest of the community. Mayor Stan Wirth says the lowest bid came in about a half-million dollars under the engineering estimate...
KSNB Local4
Doniphan Music Festival shows off Nebraskan talent
It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born, fast forward 150 years and the village is continuing to celebrate its heritage. Hastings Fire and Rescue staying...
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for August 6
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (1) update to this series since Updated 20 min ago. Memorial Graveside Services for Lila Beed, age 79 of Chambers, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Chambers Cemetery with Rev. Mik…
1011now.com
Lincoln Children's Zoo joins 10/11 This Morning
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of killing four people on his street in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel. The Food Bank of Lincoln, Voices of Hope and the Child Advocacy Center are just a few groups that have been supported by disc golfers around the state.
klkntv.com
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
1011now.com
Third time is the charm? LTU to close 70th Street on Monday from Rokeby to Saltillo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is set to completely close a portion of 70th Street, starting Monday morning. The stretch of road is between Rokeby and Saltillo Roads in far southeast Lincoln. It’s the third attempt LTU has made in the past few months to fully close the road, in order to be able to complete a necessary road project in the area.
NebraskaTV
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair. "We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said in a statement....
York News-Times
What you missed this week in notable York crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from York News-Times. (38) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
kfornow.com
Portion Of Lincoln Mall To Close August 8
(KFOR News Lincoln August 6, 2022) Beginning Monday, August 8, the eastbound lane of Lincoln Mall between South 11th and 12th streets will be closed for a building construction project. This work is scheduled to be completed by January 2023. StarTran Route 55-Downtown Trolley will be detoured around the closure. Sidewalks on the south side of Lincoln Mall will be closed. The eastbound bike lane will be closed. The recommended bike lane detour is to follow South 11th Street to “H” Street to South 12th Street.
klkntv.com
Seward County Fair kicks off with Baby Olympics
SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) — The Seward County Fair kicked off its first day with a sporting event unlike any other, and its participants were babies. It was the 23rd annual Baby Olympics hosted by Memorial Health Care Systems, and parents anxious to see how their young children would compete.
klkntv.com
Portion of Lincoln Mall to close Monday for construction
LINCOLN Neb. (KLKN) – The eastbound lane of Lincoln Mall between 11th and 12th Streets is set to close Monday for a building construction project. The project is expected to be completed by January. StarTran Route 55-Downtown Trolley will be detoured around the closure. Sidewalks and the bike lane...
York News-Times
Man charged with having large amount of meth in York hotel room
YORK – Johnathan Pfeifer, 53, of Lincoln, has been charged with having a very large amount of methamphetamine in a York hotel room. His arraignment has been set for next week in York County District Court. According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant on...
KETV.com
Platte River flows back near Columbus
What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
York News-Times
Man accused of cocaine possession after dangerous driving on I-80 in York County
YORK – A 30-year-old Omaha man has been charged with cocaine possession after allegedly driving dangerously on Interstate 80 in York County. Arraignment proceedings have been set for next week for Charles Vrana of Omaha. According to court documents, Vrana was initially arrested for fourth offense driving under the...
