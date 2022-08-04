Read on www.hawaiinewsnow.com
Mostly dry weather with returning trade winds for Sunday
Trade winds are continuing to gradually return over the state from east to west, along with a drier airmass that will limit rainfall on Sunday. The one exception will be the Kona slopes of Hawaii Island, where scattered showers will be possible during the afternoon. Trade winds will slowly strengthen...
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds expected over the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will remain weak through Friday. The light winds will deliver a few showers to windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings. Afternoon sea breezes will allow clouds and a few spotty heavy showers to develop over mountain and interior sections. Trade winds will gradually strengthen...
Gradual return of trade winds over the weekend
Trade winds are forecast to gradually strengthen over the weekend. Saturday will be a transitional day, with winds still on the light side for Kauai and Oahu until midday. Clouds and showers will once again start to favor windward and mauka areas, with a brief increase in those showers possible Monday or Tuesday.
Light winds, afternoon showers continue into Aloha Friday
Trade winds will remain weak as a surface trough weakens the local pressure gradient. Afternoon sea breezes will be strong enough to overpower the trades in most areas, resulting in afternoon clouds and spotty showers for interior and leeward areas. Trade winds will strengthen from east to west and the trough should move away over the weekend, bringing a return to more typical conditions.
Weak trades linger into Aloha Friday
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 4, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 4, 2022
Trade winds are forecast to gradually return over the weekend. Will it feel more muggy and can we expect more pop up showers this week?. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Trade winds making their return
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
What's Trending: Earth records shortest day ever; Shark species seen walking
Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch.
What's Trending: Jo Koy's Easter Sunday & Drinkable Twinkies
Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Huakaʻi" e 'ōlelo pu kākou "Huakaʻi" a ʻo ia! The word huakaʻi means voyage, trip or journey. Used in a sentence "E huakaʻi kākou i ka 'āina kūpuna" this is translated as "Letʻs journey back to our ancestral lands."
HNN News Brief (August 4, 2022)
City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Thursday that the use of deadly force during a barricade situation last year in Kakaako was justified.
Joy Koy explains how he got into Eddie Murphy Raw when he was just 15. And Lacy introduces us to drinkable Twinkies. Howard compares current Honolulu home sales to the same time last year. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest...
Hawaii Food and Wine Festival is hosting a 'Kalo Recipe Contest'
Hawaii national parks offer free entry as part of Great Outdoors celebration
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s national parks are seeing a steady rise in visitor numbers, rebounding from pandemic lows. Admission if free at national parks all across the country on Thursday for the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. This will add to the improving visitor numbers for 2022 that could beat pre-pandemic numbers.
Hawaii’s ‘last fishing village’ gets special state designation to protect its waters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “Last Fishing Village in Hawaii” has a shiny new title — and with it, a set of government protections. Milolii on Hawaii Island is officially designated as the second Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area in the state. Signed into effect by Gov. David Ige,...
Foodie Fix: Brewery brunches grow in popularity
Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. Howard looks at the rising cost of homes in different parts of Maui. What's Trending: Earth records shortest day ever; Shark species seen walking. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Earth...
Nostalgia fills the air for this fangirl as top 90s boy band makes Hawaii comeback
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can bet Michelle Rai will be one of the many screaming fans at the Blaisdell this weekend!. The McCully woman went to the New Kids on The Block’s very first concert in Hawaii and that’s not all. “So, we’re there at the hotel ballroom...
Entertainment: Kauai actress Siena Agudong; New Kids on the Block Day
Fans flock to the New Kids on The Block return to Hawaii concert featuring TLC
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The infamous 90′s groups New Kids on The Block and TLC made their return to Hawaii Friday night with a packed crowd of lively fans who weren’t afraid to sing their hearts out. As they eagerly stood in line outside of the Blaisdell Center to...
This Hawaii teen mastered the Rubik’s Cube. Now his speedy fingers are set on the world title
The PAC Be Change Now reported it spent $3.7 million on ads in the primary with another rough $700,000 pending. “HPD did everything right here. Mr. Ventura was the cause of his own death.”. Here’s how fake jewelry scammers are luring Hawaii victims in. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
