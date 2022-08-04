ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Mostly dry weather with returning trade winds for Sunday

Trade winds are continuing to gradually return over the state from east to west, along with a drier airmass that will limit rainfall on Sunday. The one exception will be the Kona slopes of Hawaii Island, where scattered showers will be possible during the afternoon. Trade winds will slowly strengthen...
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds expected over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will remain weak through Friday. The light winds will deliver a few showers to windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings. Afternoon sea breezes will allow clouds and a few spotty heavy showers to develop over mountain and interior sections. Trade winds will gradually strengthen...
Gradual return of trade winds over the weekend

Trade winds are forecast to gradually strengthen over the weekend. Saturday will be a transitional day, with winds still on the light side for Kauai and Oahu until midday. Clouds and showers will once again start to favor windward and mauka areas, with a brief increase in those showers possible Monday or Tuesday.
Light winds, afternoon showers continue into Aloha Friday

Trade winds will remain weak as a surface trough weakens the local pressure gradient. Afternoon sea breezes will be strong enough to overpower the trades in most areas, resulting in afternoon clouds and spotty showers for interior and leeward areas. Trade winds will strengthen from east to west and the trough should move away over the weekend, bringing a return to more typical conditions.
Weak trades linger into Aloha Friday

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 4, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:14 PM HST. |. Could deep tropical...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 4, 2022

Trade winds are forecast to gradually return over the weekend. Will it feel more muggy and can we expect more pop up showers this week?. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:22 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii...
Trade winds making their return

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. According to the victim, the license plate of the truck is "G-0-D-L-Y." Local academy helps nearly 100 potential recruits prepare for firefighter exam. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The...
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
What's Trending: Jo Koy's Easter Sunday & Drinkable Twinkies

Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Huakaʻi" e 'ōlelo pu kākou "Huakaʻi" a ʻo ia! The word huakaʻi means voyage, trip or journey. Used in a sentence "E huakaʻi kākou i ka 'āina kūpuna" this is translated as "Letʻs journey back to our ancestral lands."
HNN News Brief (August 4, 2022)

City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Thursday that the use of deadly force during a barricade situation last year in Kakaako was justified. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. US...
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Huakai

Joy Koy explains how he got into Eddie Murphy Raw when he was just 15. And Lacy introduces us to drinkable Twinkies. Howard compares current Honolulu home sales to the same time last year. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest...
Hawaii national parks offer free entry as part of Great Outdoors celebration

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s national parks are seeing a steady rise in visitor numbers, rebounding from pandemic lows. Admission if free at national parks all across the country on Thursday for the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. This will add to the improving visitor numbers for 2022 that could beat pre-pandemic numbers.
Foodie Fix: Brewery brunches grow in popularity

Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. Howard looks at the rising cost of homes in different parts of Maui. What's Trending: Earth records shortest day ever; Shark species seen walking. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Earth...
