Flags half-staff in honor of Indiana lawmaker killed in vehicle crash

HURON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Country act Lady A has cancelled their Request Line tour for the remainder of the year. This includes a show at the South Dakota State Fair. Lady A released a statement saying, “We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.”

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO