Flags half-staff in honor of Indiana lawmaker killed in vehicle crash

South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
K-9 Alma retires from Minnesota State Patrol
ST. PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — After seven years of hard work, Alma has retired from the Minnesota State Patrol. The wirehair pointer was deployed with her handler, Trooper Patrick Beuning, 237 times. The state patrol says the K-9 helped seize over $102,000 in illegal drug proceeds, nearly 48 pounds of cocaine, and 553 pounds of marijuana, as well as methamphetamine, mushrooms, and heroin.
South Dakota Civil Air Patrol team excels in national competition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Civil Air Patrol was well represented in a recent competition. The South Dakota Wing cadet competition team placed in the top 10 at Civil Air Patrol’s National Cadet Competition in Ohio this month. The team, from Sioux Falls Cadet Squadron,...
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem. It resisted an effort from Noem to see them dismissed and extended the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem is under scrutiny...
California man gets 10 years for mailing meth to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A California man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced earlier this month. Michael Alberti will serve 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Alberti pleaded guilty to sending methamphetamine from California to South Dakota through the U.S. Postal Service. He received money for the meth via money wires and cash. Once it arrived in South Dakota, the methamphetamine was then dispersed to others for use and further distribution.
Lady A cancels South Dakota State Fair and remainder of tour this year
HURON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Country act Lady A has cancelled their Request Line tour for the remainder of the year. This includes a show at the South Dakota State Fair. Lady A released a statement saying, “We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.”
