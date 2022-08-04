Read on thetilehurstend.sbnation.com
Roker Roundup: Journo claims Broadhead set for a move to Wigan - but we want a centre half
Sunderland have had a strong interest in Nathan Broadhead this summer, following his highly successful loan spell last season. The deal has been dragging on, however, with his Everton team-mate Ellis Simms signing for the club on-loan and also scoring twice on his debut at the weekend. Now reports suggest...
Cardiff City Fans Verdict: Ince Jr Inspires Victory
After a loss last week and conceding a poor goal within the first four minutes on Saturday, I’m sure a few fans were fearing the worst - including myself. However, the Royals battled fantastically to come back and gain three crucial points. Although we’re only two games in, it...
Five Things From A Gutsy 2-1 Win Over Cardiff City
The thronging massive had waited and waited and finally the fans at home saw the hero return… and how! Aside from the awful start, Reading and Shane Long grew into the game. His penalty set the tone for the rest of the match, but you could see how he has learned and polished his craft since he had left us; who knew that he had sh*thousery and dark arts in his locker?
Roker Roundtable: Do Sunderland have another gem in the shape of Ellis Simms?
Simms looks like another smart addition by the recruitment team, to complement our already formidable attacking force. The fact both of the clubs he’s been loaned to were desperate to get him back gave us an idea of the type of player we were getting, but I doubt many of us expected him to make that kind of impact on his debut.
Everton 0-1 Chelsea | Three Takeaways From the Opening Day Defeat at Goodison Park
Everton started off the season on the wrong note, slipping to defeat at home against Chelsea despite a solid defensive effort. While the visitors are not likely to be title challengers this season, they will be in contention for the top four and needed a penalty late in the first half to get the sole goal of the game.
Chelsea reject West Ham loan offer for Conor Gallagher — report
The 2022-23 Premier League is now underway and the first full round of matches is in the books, but the transfer window remains open for another three weeks. Chelsea are certainly among the teams expected to keep on making changes to the squad still, but others are likely to do so as well, including West Ham, who did not put up much resistance in a 2-0 home defeat to the defending champions earlier today.
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 304: Long Time Coming
Reading are off the mark for the 2022/23 Championship season and deservedly so too following a hard-working display against Cardiff on Saturday. That means there’s plenty of positivity as Olly Allen and Ross Webber recap the game - from Shane Long’s very special homecoming to Tom Ince’s belter of a winning goal.
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Ten Hag reign begins with defeat
As a wise man once said, you can lead Fred to water, but you can’t make him an elite Premier League midfielder. Manchester United’s new era got off to a stuttering start on Sunday, as they ushered in the new Premier League season with a 2-1 defeat to the impressive Brighton & Hove Albion.
Wesley Fofana move to Chelsea would require ‘dramatic’ change — report
Chelsea have had a couple bids rejected by Leicester City for Wesley Fofana, and while we are said to be readying a third, the situation would need to change “dramatically” for us to be able to pull off this deal. That’s according to the Athletic’s latest assessment, which...
Tuesday August 9th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA・
Klopp Talk: We Have Enough Midfielders
News broke on Monday that Liverpool’s star midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, will several important games after going off injured against Fulham on Saturday afternoon. The Spaniard joins fellow midfielders Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on injury layoff right now. This is a big problem for Klopp, whose group of eight...
How are Everton making transfers despite spending regulations?
You all heard the story at the end of last season when Everton survived the drop by the skin of their teeth. The Toffees would need to sell to be able to buy Frank Lampard players so that we were not in exactly the same situation a year on. Years of flagrant spending and handing out massive wages meant the club had effectively hamstrung itself in the transfer window, much like last summer when the only significant additions were Andros Townsend on a free transfer and Demarai Gray for a measly couple of million pounds.
Opposition Lowdown: Steve Evans' Stevenage
Stevenage finished the 2021/22 season in 21st position in League Two, nine points clear of the relegation places. The Boro have started their ninth straight season in League Two with two consecutive wins, beating Tranmere 1-2 away from home and Stockport 2-1 at home this past weekend. The last tie...
HOLTECAST | Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa - New season, same old Villa!
Well that wasn’t pretty viewing to say the least...what did the lads make of Saturday’s performance (or lack of) against Bournemouth?. Two goals conceded from set pieces - how much of a concern should that be?. What can be made of the lack of a visible game plan...
We Ain’t Got No Podcast — Episode 59: Full Points at Goodison Park!
We finally have meaningful football to talk about again!. We discuss Chelsea’s opening performance at Goodison Park. Chelsea’s new signings clearly sparkled among the squad, while the match itself was a bit of a marathon. Join us as we share our thoughts on what stood out for better/worse on opening day.
Onana Everton shirt number revealed
Everton have announced the signing of midfielder Amadou Onana on a five-year contract. The Belgium international will turn 21 in less than a fortnight and is the fourth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil, the latter pair being confirmed last week. The total sum is said to be close to £35 million, with Lille putting a 20% sell-on clause should the Blues choose to move him on later.
Leeds United complete Joel Robles signing
Leeds United have signed former Wigan, Everton and Real Betis goalkeeper, Joel Robles on a free transfer. The 32-year-old Spaniard will provide back-up and competition for Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson, as well as adding experience to the team’s goalkeeping pool. The 32-year-old left Real Betis this summer and...
Loan Watch: Leighton Clarkson Scores In First Match With Aberdeen
Mere hours after Leighton Clarkson’s loan move to Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen was confirmed, the 20-year-old midfielder found himself both in the action and on the scoresheet. Clarkson came on as an unexpected sub, coming on in the 12th minute for Hayden Coulson. And Clarkson apparently wasn’t satisfied...
Match Report: Leicester City 2 - 2 Brentford
Leicester City had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Brentford at the King Power in the 2022/23 season opener on Sunday. The Foxes led 2-0 through a first-half goal from Timothy Castagne and a second-half strike by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Ivan Toney drew one back for the visitors on the hour mark and Josh Dasilva levelled it just before injury time to earn a point for the visitors.
REPORT: Valencia in talks with Tottenham over Bryan Gil
Moar rumors on outgoing players, but this time it’s not one of the usual suspects. Fabrizio Romano tweeted earlier today that Valencia (and our old friend Gennaro Gattuso) is apparently back in negotiations for Tottenham Hotspur’s young Spanish winger Bryan Gil. You probably already recall that Gil spent...
