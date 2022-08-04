Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends 'Soros-backed' state attorney who refused to enforce abortion ban

Read on www.foxnews.com
MSNBC
Florida state attorney on being suspended by DeSantis: ‘This is Orwellian thought police’
Ron DeSantis is trying to suspend Andrew Warren, a democratically-elected Florida state attorney who pledged not to prosecute people having abortions, doctors performing abortions, and transition-related health care for minors. Andrew Warren joins Joy Reid on what many see as a blatant abuse of power at the hands of the Florida governor. Aug. 6, 2022.
Kansas abortion vote should alarm Florida Republican leaders
The message on abortion has been loud and clear for decades. The polls show it. Protest marchers proclaim it. Even if most Republican politicians and their ideologically tilted U.S. Supreme Court justices won’t acknowledge it, Americans believe women have the right to make their own decisions in such an intensely private matter. And this...
Most Florida Democrats Undecided on Who Should Take on Ashley Moody in November
With less than three weeks to go until the primary, a new poll shows Democrats in the Sunshine State have yet to rally behind a candidate to challenge state Attorney General Ashley Moody in November. St. Petes Polls took a survey of likely Democratic primary voters for Florida Politics which...
Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help
ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended
"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
Senate candidates speak on a report that FPL used “dark money” to influence a previous election
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Utility provider Florida Power and Light is accused of election tampering and supporting candidates in order to split the vote in a Gainesville senate race. The Miami Herald’s report details how FPL supported Charles Goston in the 2018 state senate race. It was said that...
Ben Frazier takes his message international, heads to Switzerland to address UN
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ben Frazier is en route to Geneva Saturday, where he’s expected to address the United Nations with a message that is critical of the DeSantis Administration and Republican-dominated Florida legislature. Frazier plans to speak before the Committee to Eradicate Racial Discrimination (CERD) on Tuesday. The...
Trump pledges to campaign against Manchin in West Virginia because of spending bill deal
Former President Donald Trump on Friday pledged to campaign in West Virginia against Sen. Joe Manchin because of the Democrat's $739 billion tax hike and climate change deal. Trump said that Manchin and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who are both up for reelection in 2024, would pay a heavy political price for agreeing to back the deal after previously withholding their support.
New Report: Bold policy reforms needed to stop juvenile justice system's revolving door
Florida's juvenile justice system is failing girls - especially girls of color.American Children's Campaign. Alarming numbers of girls in Florida are experiencing sexual victimization, interpersonal violence, unaddressed mental health issues, homelessness, and involvement in the juvenile justice system. One in 10 report they have been raped, one in eight do not feel safe in their neighborhoods and one in five has experienced suicidal thoughts. A new report from the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center: The Justice for Girls Blueprint: The Way Forward for Florida, offers much-needed reform solutions and scores Florida’s progress on implementing policy and practice changes called for in the 2008 Justice for Girls: Blueprint report, endorsed by 125 stakeholders with vast experience in juvenile justice.
Democrat Supervisor of Elections Appears to Violate DeSantis Election Integrity Law
Since the 2020 presidential election, election integrity has become a paramount issue for conservative voters across the nation. Now, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections is under fire for allegedly violating Florida's election integrity laws. In the 2021 legislative session in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the SB 90 voter...
Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren says he won't leave
Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is not stepping down, despite an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis that attempts to suspend him from his locally elected role as the county's chief prosecutor, citing "neglect of duty" and "incompetence.""I'm still doing this job as the twice-elected state attorney," a defiant Warren said Thursday after a press conference called to discuss the findings in a cold case investigation.Driving the news: In a theatrical announcement at Falkenburg Road Jail that was harkened by sensational tweets from his media personnel, DeSantis announced Thursday morning that he was suspending Warren, state attorney in District 13...
GOP senator recognizes passing of Jackie Walorski amid bill debate: 'Light up a room like no other'
As the U.S. Senate kicked off its budget reconciliation Vote-a-rama Saturday night, one senator used a few moments to highlight Rep. Jackie Walorski and members of her staff, who died in a car accident this week. "Mr. President, I rise today to honor the lives of four Hoosiers were lost...
Progressive groups take aim at Sinema over decision to remove carried interest tax loophole from Manchin bill
Progressive groups across the country are at odds with a decision made by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to remove the carried interest tax loophole from a social spending and tax bill that is expected to pass through the Senate, claiming she is providing a "tax break" for the wealthy. The...
Marjorie Taylor Greene open to White House run 'down the road'
EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is open to running on a national ticket, either as vice president or as president, at some point in the future. "Those are things I'm definitely interested in, as long as I think they're achievable, and I can be effective in those roles," Greene said during an interview with Fox News Digital Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. "But we'll see what happens down the road."
Taxes, housing, sunshine: Don't count on Florida's new arrivals to go back to New York
Bonnie Heatzig is executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman, based in Boca Raton. The New York Post recently published an article by Steve Cuozzo, titled “Listen up, New York — Florida sucks, and you’ll all be back in five years.”. While it’s old news that...
Manchin 2024 re-election chances could 'disappear in a flash' following support for new spending bill
Several West Virginia Republicans could pose a threat to the re-election chances of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a social spending measure last week that would dole out hundreds of billions of dollars and raise hundreds of billions more in new taxes.
Six-figure Her Bold Move donation heads to Nikki Fried campaign with #VoteProChoice endorsement
‘We cannot afford to elect anything less than a pro-choice champion.’. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s bid for Governor is gaining steam this week with the help of a pair of groups focused on electing progressive women who back reproductive rights. On Wednesday, Fried’s campaign announced the endorsement of #VoteProChoice,...
Tulsi Gabbard blasts Kamala Harris' 'hypocrisy' for Brittney Griner response after marijuana lockups as AG
Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard slammed Vice President Kamala Harris' record on marijuana prosecution after Harris condemned Russia's imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner on a cannabis charge. "Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration is you mentioned during her illustrious record as...
Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Says “Andrew Warren Is A Fraud. Did You Get That?”
TAMPA, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit due to neglect of duty on Thursday and made the announcement during a press conference in Hillsborough County. Flanked by State Attorney General Ashley Moody, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Polk
Andrew Warren responds after suspension by Gov. DeSantis, new evidence leads to charges in 1983 cold cases and USF looking to improve in Year 3 under Jeff Scott
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The sea breeze will develop in the afternoon, but will stay near the coast. The east coast sea breeze will move from the Atlantic Coast west to our side of the state. Storms will develop along the sea breezes...
