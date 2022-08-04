ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

AT&T employee electrocuted when truck hits live power lines, Georgia officials say

By Tanasia Kenney
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

An AT&T truck operator was killed in a fiery explosion when his vehicle came in contact with live power lines while working in Henry County, Georgia, fire officials said.

The employee, identified as 44-year-old James Suttles , was attempting to stow the bucket into the bed of his work truck when he was electrocuted Tuesday, Aug. 2, WSB-TV reported, citing Henry County fire officials. He worked for AT&T for 24 years.

“Just a big boom,” maintenance worker Justin Smith told the news station. “Sounded like a bomb going off.”

Other witnesses recalled seeing Suttles’ truck on fire.

AT&T started work in an Ellenwood neighborhood around 8:15 a.m., installing fiber optics cable before the fatal blast at 11:30 a.m., Henry County Fire Capt. Ralph Fench told WXIA. A crewman rushed over after hearing the explosion and found Suttles’ body on the ground.

McClatchy News reached out to Henry County fire officials on Aug. 4 and was awaiting a response.

AT&T addressed the incident and offered its condolences to the worker’s family.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our employee in this tragic accident and our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues,” an AT&T spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement.

The company said it is cooperating with police in their investigation.

Ellenwood is about 20 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

Macon, GA
The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

