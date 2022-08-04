Gabby Petito's Mom Says $100K Donation Going to Domestic Violence Hotline

Read on www.tmz.com
Related
Gabby Petito’s mom says daughter’s killer ‘wanted to look like the good guy'
Gabby Petito’s mother has announced a $100,000 donation to help combat domestic violence and aid victims, and described her daughter’s killer Brian Laundrie as someone who "wanted to look like the good guy." Nicole Schmidt said the donation from the Gabby Petito Foundation to the National Domestic Violence...
Last known photo emerges of little girl Charlie, six, who died of malnutrition in alleged 'house of horror' - as neighbours reveal her mother is 'traumatised': 'She watched her child die'
Just two weeks ago, Charlie - dressed in a baby-pink tracksuit and broad-brimmed hat - posed for a photo at her family home hunched over with her eyes closed. It was the last picture of the six-year-old ever taken before the little girl was found unresponsive at her family's housing commission home in Munno Para, in Adelaide's northern suburbs, in the early hours of Friday morning.
Woman tries fighting off burglar with lamp before realizing it’s her brother-in-law
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my twenties I lived in a small city and my apartment was robbed when I was out one evening.
‘House of horrors’ survivor Jordan Turpin speaks out following lawsuits alleging abuse by foster parents
Jordan Turpin, one of the 13 siblings rescued from a California “house of horrors” in January 2018 who later with other siblings filed lawsuits alleging they were abused by their foster parents, is speaking out about her ordeal with her foster parents. “I’m not ready to go into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
My Husband Sent Me A Seemingly Innocent Text. It Led Me To Discover He'd Been Cheating For Years.
"I didn’t confront my husband. Instead, I became my own private investigator and went on a quiet rampage."
Mother-in-Law Horrified After Woman Presses Charges Against Her for Stealing Dog
Is it ever warranted to press charges against family members?. Marriage is a difficult relationship to manage in general. But something that certainly makes it more complicated is when in-laws attempt to impose their desires or demands on a couple.
Police: Girl held captive with remains of mother, brother
A 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a mobile home with the dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman’s live-in boyfriend, authorities said Thursday. The girl, who gnawed through restraints to escape from the residence while the man was away, “is a hero for surviving the incident and coming forward with the information that she provided us in order to charge him,” said Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett. Discovered along a country road by a passerby following her escape on Monday, the child is now safe in the custody of state child welfare officials. Assaulted and plied with alcohol to keep her in a stupor, the girl fled after chewing through the ties that held her down on a bed, authorities said in court documents. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was charged with kidnapping and multiple counts of capital murder in the slayings of the girl’s mother, 29-year-old Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and her son, who court records show was younger than 14.
Pastor T.D. Jakes Says Families Are Lost Because ‘We Are Raising Up Women To Be Men’
Pastor T.D. Jakes’s Fathers Day “Real Men Pour In” sermon is gaining traction because of his thoughts on the current state of families. The megachurch pastor said that families are being lost in contemporary culture because “we are raising up women to be men” because women basically aren’t living in their femininity.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mom Who Kicked Out Family After Finding House in 'Complete State' Praised
"Women's work should not be treated like free labor. I am fed up with people acting like women owe them free labor," said one commenter.
Florida mother who forced 3-year-old son to overdose on sedatives sentenced to 40 years in prison
The Florida mother who forced her 3-year-old child to overdose on prescription sedatives has been sentenced to four decades in prison. Amy Oliver, 48, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2020 murder of her son, Henry Prisby. Duval County Circuit Judge Mark Borello handed down the sentence...
Mom’s Boyfriend Charged After NJ Cops Realize Toddler Has Been Missing for 3 Years
A New Jersey man has been charged with murder after police discovered that his girlfriend’s daughter has been missing since 2019. In July, police visited Monique Durham’s home in Perth Amboy for a welfare check, but only found one of two five-year-old twins in the home. An investigation revealed that one of the young girls disappeared when she was only two, with the probe eventually finding that Matthew Chiles, the boyfriend, allegedly killed her and disposed of her remains. According to sources cited by ABC7, the toddler’s remains were found in Chiles’ basement last month. In addition to the murder charge, police have charged him with desecration of human remains and two counts endangering the welfare of a child.
Working Wife Outraged After Husband Sends Her Angry Texts Complaining About Watching His Own Kids
The Mumsnet community is criticizing an overwhelmed dad after he fired off a series of dramatic texts to his wife to complain about watching their children while she was at work. The baffled woman thinks her husband is being selfish but doesn't know how to fix the problem. In her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'90 Day Fiancé': Paul Says Karine Lied About Being Human Trafficking Victim
Paul says the program paid for Karine's house, bills and is in the process of buying her a car.
Man mauled to death by pack of 6 dogs while on the phone to partner who heard him ‘being ripped apart’
A MAN was mauled to death by a pack of six dogs while on the phone to his partner who heard him "being ripped apart". Neville Thomson, 69, was attacked by dogs he was housing for a friend on his Panguru property in the Hokianga, New Zealand. Neville's step-daughter Stella...
Mother of woman allegedly killed in Hawaii by estranged husband in the Marines speaks out
Authorities say Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, an active-duty Marine, was arrested after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife Dana Alotaibi to death on a Hawaii freeway. Alotaibi’s mother, Natalia Cespedes, said her daughter sent her pictures and messages documenting abuse from Tejeda-Castillo. KHNL’s Annalisa Burgos reports.July 24, 2022.
Family-of-7 Save $2,000 on Bills a Month by Living in Converted School Bus
"When you get outside the four walls of your home, the bubble of your life, people are kinder than you realize."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sister-in-Law Who Lives Rent Free With Brother Demands His Wife Pay for Wedding
A woman's sister-in-law, who has been living with her rent free after both she and her fiancé lost their jobs during COVID-19, is demanding the woman pay for her upcoming wedding for her since she's unemployed. The frustrated woman took to Reddit explaining that after her husband's sister and...
Man stabbed 10 times by Door Dash driver speaks for first time
CERES — A man who was stabbed by a Door Dash driver in a Mcdonald's is speaking out for the first time since the attack.Casey Rich says he was eating in the Mcdonald's with his 13-year-old daughter when a woman working for Door Dash became upset with a McDonald's employee for not finishing her order fast enough.Rich says that when he saw how the Door Dash driver was speaking to the McDonald's employee, he told the driver to "get a real job.""I was calm, I had my daughter with me. It didn't seem like a big deal. You know, like...
Mother, 2 young sons shot to death in Northfield, NH home identified
NORTHFIELD, NH – A mother and her two young sons were found shot to death in a home in Northfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday. They have been identified as 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.The Chief Medical Examiner said they each died of single gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides.Investigators were called to the home on Wethersfield Drive at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is no word if any arrests have been made. The state Attorney General's office said investigators, "have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the general public."The investigation remains active and ongoing.The Attorney General's office said, "additional information will be released as it becomes available, while protecting the integrity of the investigation."
Ohio Parents Arrested for Hog-Tying 12-Year-Old Son for 10 Hours
A mother and step-father from Ohio have been arrested on child abuse felonies after police found a 12-year-old boy hog-tied in a hotel room the family was living in, according to court documents obtained by 13 ABC. Tabetha Sosnowicz and Jason Sosnowicz Sr. allegedly “had his wrists tied behind his back with white shoe strings, and his wrists were tied to his ankles,” and police found him on July 22 lying on the floor next to the bed. Police allege the boy was tied up for nearly 10 hours, from around 3 a.m. to when they found him around 12:30 p.m. The parents both told authorities they “normally” tied the child up “to keep him from accessing candy while they are asleep,” according to court documents. Two other children in the hotel room, a 14-year-old and a 6-year-old, were not tied up, court documents state. Both parents, who are expected to be in court Thursday, are being held in jail and are barred from having contact with the boy.Read it at 13 ABC
Comments / 0