Kansas City restaurant updates for August: New places for pizza, burgers, wine, more

Here’s our monthly update of Kansas City area restaurant, coffee shop and brewery openings and what will be coming soon.

Acre restaurant has opened in Parkville. Blue Moose Bar & Grill converted to Gravity in Prairie Village. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is now open in Lee’s Summit, and Hummus and Pita took the former site of The Snack Shack on Santa Fe in downtown Overland Park.

But the metro will lose its two Plowboys Barbeque restaurants — in Blue Springs and downtown Kansas City — on Aug. 14.

Many new opening have been pushed back due to supply chain and staffing issues.

Open

▪ Acre , 6325 Lewis St., Parkville.

▪ Aspens Restaurant & Lounge , 6995 W. 151st St., Overland Park.

▪ Block 15 Tavern & Exchange , River Market, 311 Delaware St., Suite 102.

▪ Casa Grande , 9058 B Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

▪ Cava , Corbin Park, 6405 W. 135th St., Overland Park.

▪ Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants , 540 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit.

▪ Cosmo Burger , Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa. Soft opening.

▪ Fareway Meat Market , 13430 W. 151st St., Olathe.

▪ Fox & Bull Baking Co . , 10510 Grandview Road.

▪ Gravity , The Shops of Prairie Village, 4160 W. 71st St., Prairie Village.

▪ Guitars & Cadillacs , Rosana Square, 7312 W. 119th St., Overland Park.

▪ Hummus and Pita , 8039 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park.

▪ Khalia’s Pizzeria , Parlor food hall, 1707 Locust St.

▪ Lawrence KS Wing Co ., 1016 Massachusetts St., Lawrence.

▪ Marco’s Pizza , 701 N.W. Missouri 7, Blue Springs.

▪ Martin City @Lenexa , 8802 Renner Blvd., Lenexa.

▪ Pop’s Sweet Shop , 13446 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa.

▪ Rosati’s Chicago Pizza , 8360 W. 151st St., Overland Park.

▪ Sahara Fine Indian Cuisine , 8920 N.W. Skyview Ave.

▪ Twisted Fresh , Streets of West Pryor, 940 N.W. Pryor Road, Suite A, Lee’s Summit. Scheduled to open Aug. 4.

▪ Twisted Sugar , 11929 W. 119th St., Overland Park.

▪ Veritas Whiskey & Wine , Prairiefire, 5621 W. 135th St., Suite 2620, Overland Park.

Closed/closing

▪ Calibration Brewery , 119 Armour Road, North Kansas City.

▪ Incredible Pizza , 13110 W. 62nd Terrace, Shawnee.

▪ KC Kitchen & Pizzeria , 3906 Waddell Ave.

▪ Panera Bread , 6301 Brookside Plaza.

▪ Plowboys Barbeque , 3111 S.W. Missouri 7, Blue Springs, and 1111 Main St. Both will close at the end of business on Aug. 14.

▪ Tay’s Burger Shack , 7724 W. 151st St., Overland Park.

Coming soon

▪ AME Golf & Brew , Oak Park Mall, 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park. Early September.

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard , Bluhawk, 7781 W. 159th St., Overland Park, Wednesday.

▪ Annedore’s Fine Chocolates , 11007 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. Hopes to open by mid-August.

▪ Brix Latin American Cuisine , 4112 Pennsylvania Ave. No opening date was available.

▪ Cactus Jacks Saloon & Whiskey Grill , 14816 U.S. 40 highway. Hopes to open in mid-August.

▪ Cafe Cà Phê , 916 E. Fifth St. Hopes to open Saturday.

▪ Cafe Europa , 4343 W. 119th St., Leawood, in September.

▪ Calaveras , 219 S.E. Main St., Lee’s Summit. Hopes to open in August.

▪ Cava , Oak Park Mall, 11895 W. 95th St., Overland Park. No opening date was available.

▪ Cheval , 3940 Main St. Mid-August. A sister operation, a bakery, will open nearby.

▪ Chingu , 4117 Pennsylvania Ave. in Westport. Hopes to open in late summer.

▪ Cold Stone Creamery and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory , Ward Parkway Center, 8600 Ward Parkway. Late summer or early fall opening.

▪ District Biskuits , 504 Armour Road, North Kansas City. Midsummer opening.

▪ Enzo , City Market, 20 E. Fifth St., Suite 100. Late September or early October opening scheduled.

▪ Joy Wok Super Buffet Hibachi Sushi , relocating to 12631 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park (from 11920 Metcalf), for a summer opening.

▪ Kata Nori Hand Roll Bar , Crossroads, 404 E. 18th St. No opening date was available.

▪ Leawood Wine & Liquor , 7960 Lee Blvd., Leawood. No opening date was available.

▪ Los Abuelos Cantina , Oak Park Mall, 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park. Mid-September.

▪ Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food , 7006 W. 75th St., Overland Park, for mid-August; 806 N.W. Missouri 7, Blue Springs, for late August; 11990 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, for early September; and 1316 W. Kansas St., Liberty, for mid-September.

▪ Moonshine Mule , 115 E. Gregory Blvd. Working on its liquor license.

▪ Mother Clucker , 5930 Nieman Road, Shawnee. Late September or early October.

▪ Omo Japanese Ramen & Sushi , 8430 Ward Parkway. Hopes to open in mid-August.

▪ Phase 1 Bar & Lounge , 1042 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. Summer opening planned.

▪ Pizza Tascio , 6705 W. 119th St., Overland Park for early September, and 1004 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, for mid-August.

▪ Renegade coffee , 8708 N. Oak Trafficway. Aug. 20 opening scheduled.

▪ 7 Brew Coffee , multiple locations including Blue Springs, Independence, the Northland, Lee’s Summit, and two in Overland Park (11007 Metcalf Ave. and 8001 Santa Fe Drive). No opening dates were available.

▪ Shagans , Indian restaurant, 8436 Ward Parkway. Summer opening. It also has an Overland Park location.

▪ Tiki Taco , 5400 Troost Ave., late summer.

▪ Ting’s Filipino Bistro , City Market, 405 Main St., plans to open Monday. A location at 1803 W. 39th St. is scheduled to open in the fall.

▪ Twin Peaks , 8660 N. Boardwalk Ave. Aug. 15 opening scheduled.

▪ Whataburger . Summer openings: 1921 W. Foxwood Drive in Raymore; 11300 Nall Ave., Overland Park; Metro North Crossing, 400 N.W. Barry Road; Bluhawk, 7791 W. 159th St., Overland Park.

Coming later

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard , the northwest corner of 115th Street and Nall Avenue in Overland Park’s Galleria 115, in January.

▪ The Big Biscuit , 7017 Johnson Drive, Mission. Winter opening.

▪ Blue Sushi Sake Grill , Power & Light District, 101 E. 14th St. Fall opening.

▪ Bo Lings Chinese Restaurant , 108 E. Fifth St. Hopes to open in the fall.

▪ Bob Wasabi Kitchen is still looking for a new Kansas City home.

▪ Bread Zeppelin is looking for area franchisees.

▪ Capital One Cafe , Country Club Plaza, 430 Nichols Road. Fall.

▪ Chick N Max is looking for area franchisees.

▪ City Club Apartments , 1989 Main St. Chef Howard Hanna plans to open two operations — Afi natural wine bar and Small Axe modern diner — on the first floor of the apartments. Fall openings.

▪ The Crack Shack , 9292 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Early 2023.

▪ Dave’s Hot Chicken : A new franchisee plans 10 area locations with the first opening by the end of the year.

▪ Dunkin Donuts , 17701 E. 39th St., Independence. No opening date was available.

▪ Dutch Bros Coffee , 11335 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee; the northwest corner of Kansas 10 and Ridgeview Road in Lenexa; and 11220 S. Lone Elm Road in Olathe. No opening dates were available.

▪ Fareway Meat Market , Valley View Shoppes, Missouri 152 and North Shoal Creek Valley Drive near Liberty. It plans to break ground on Aug. 18.

▪ Friction Beer Co ., 11018 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. Fall opening.

▪ Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken , 636 N.E. Missouri 291, Lee’s Summit, for fall, and 8017 to 8019 E. 171st St. in Belton for spring 2023.

▪ The Halal Guys : 8702 N.E. Flintlock Road, Liberty, in late September or early October.

▪ Hawaiian Bros Island Grill , Metro North Crossing, U.S. 169 and Barry Road. Construction has started but no opening date was available. It also has taken out a permit for a location at 11928 S. Strang Line Road in Olathe.

▪ IHOP , 2909 Burlington St., North Kansas City, for fall, and 11111 W. 95th St., Overland Park, for summer 2023.

▪ Jet’s Pizza , Michigan-based chain plans to open Kansas City area locations.

▪ Johnny Kaw’s Outback , 4124 Pennsylvania Ave. 2023 opening.

▪ Johnny’s Tavern , 716 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore. Hopes to open in late October.

▪ Joy Wok Super Buffet Hibachi Sushi , 8406 Wornall Road. November.

▪ LongHorn Steakhouse , 9770 N.W. Prairie View Road. By early fall.

▪ Meddy’s Mediterranean Eatery & Craft Bar , Corinth Quarter, 4105 W. 83rd St., Prairie Village. By the end of the year.

▪ Meshuggah Bagels , Valley View Shoppes, Missouri 152 and Booth Avenue. Late fall opening.

▪ Messenger Coffee Co. and Ibis Bakery , Prairiefire, 135th Street and Nall Avenue, Overland Park. Hopes to open in the early second quarter of 2023.

▪ 92 Chicken , 525 Wakarusa Drive, Suite D, Lawrence. Fall opening.

▪ Panera , Sonoma Plaza, 87 th Street Parkway and Maurer Road in Lenexa. Early 2023.

▪ Paris Baguette , 11111 W. 95th St., Overland Park. Summer 2023.

▪ Parkway Coffee & Bistro , 3744 Broadway. No opening date was available.

▪ Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille , Town Center Plaza, Leawood, in a new building on the north side near Hereford House. An early 2024 opening is scheduled.

▪ PT’s Coffee Roasting Co. , 8139 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Plans are still on hold.

▪ Puttery , 4641 Jefferson St., indoor, high-tech mini golf course with bars and lounge areas. No opening date was announced.

▪ Serv, entertainment complex , 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park. Food operators, bar, coffee kiosk, pickleball and more. Fall opening.

▪ Stockyards Brewing Co ., 10310 Mastin St., Overland Park. Late 2022.

▪ Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell , 1100 Main St., Suite 101. October opening.

▪ Strang Reserve , 8020 Marty St., Overland Park. A 7,000-square-foot event space catered by the chefs at Strang Hall. Late 2022 opening.

▪ Tacos 4 Life , 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, Overland Park, for late summer, and 1105 N.W. Missouri 7, Blue Springs, for fall.

▪ Texas Roadhouse , 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park. No opening date was available.

▪ 39th Street Brewery , 1320 W. 39th St. No opening date was available.

▪ Transport Brewery , 131 E. Main St., Gardner. Late fall or early winter.

▪ Via 313 Pizza , 9292 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Early 2023 opening.

▪ Vine Street Brewing , 18th & Vine Jazz District. November opening.

▪ Whataburger :

Fall: 95Metcalf, 9505 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, and 5630 Bannister Road.

2023: 14123 W. 135th St., Olathe (near Menards); 9100 block of Missouri 45, Parkville; and Missouri 152 and North Booth Avenue (near Liberty); and 8851 N. Ambassador Drive.

It also is listed on plans submitted to Lawrence for a site at 707 W. 23rd St.

▪ Wienerschnitzel wants to return to the Kansas City market.