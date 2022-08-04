ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol police, Metropolitan police make arrests in armed carjackings

By Brian Farrell
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police (USCP) and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they made arrests in a number of recent carjackings in the nation’s capital.

USCP said shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class driving eastbound on Independence Avenue SE near the U.S. Capitol. Officers tried to stop the car, which had a driver and a passenger in it, both of whom were believed to be armed and dangerous and wanted in cases across the region.

Officers said they tried to stop the Mercedes, but the drive sped off, blowing through stop signs and red lights, even going the wrong way down a one-way street. It clipped a car before it crashed into parked cars near 12th Street and Independence Avenue SE. That’s where it came to a stop.

The officers said they saw a gun near the driver and stopped him from reaching for it. They recovered a 9mm “ghost gun,” which had a high-capacity feeding device that is capable of holding 31 rounds.

USCP officers arrested the driver, 19-year old Mekhi L. Staton of Maryland, and the passenger, 18-year old George C. Turrentine of Washington, D.C.

Staton is facing the following charges:

  • Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer/Reckless Driving
  • Carrying a Pistol without a License (Outside Home or Business)
  • Possession of Unregistered Ammunition
  • Possession of Unregistered Firearm/Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device
  • Receiving Stolen Property $1000 or More.

Turrentine is facing a charge for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle — Passenger.

Four arrested, charged in carjacking in Montgomery County

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District also said they made an arrest in an armed carjacking that took place on 46th Street NE.

That case involved a rideshare driver who had several passengers with him.

The victim was operating a vehicle as a rideshare driver. At approximately 11:12 pm, the victim was transporting several passengers. When they arrived at the listed location, the people pulled out guns and told the driver to get out of the vehicle. They left in the vehicle.

On August 1, MPD officers said they arrested a 17-year-old boy who lives in Northeast, He faces a charge of Armed Carjacking (Gun).

MPD asked anyone who knows about the carjacking on 46th Street NE to call (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a violent crime in the city.

