Driver wanted, Slidell officer injured after high speed ATV chase

Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
One dead, three hurt, another uninjured in Slidell crash between dump truck and car
Troopers say, Athuris Rapp, who was in the backseat of the Corolla, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries.
NOLA.com
Unrestrained passenger dies in I-10 crash near Slidell
An unrestrained passenger was killed early Saturday when his sedan crashed into a dump truck on Interstate 10 near Slidell. The St. Tammany Parish coroner's office identified the victim as Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi. Louisiana State Police said Rapp was riding in the back seat of a 2021...
wbrz.com
One killed, three injured when car slammed into dump truck on I-10 in Slidell, State Police says
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A man was killed early Saturday morning when the car he was riding in rear-ended a dump truck on I-10 in Slidell. State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday on I-10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport, Miss.
Kenner Police chase ends with crash on I-10, driver at large
KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are looking for a driver who led authorities on a chase through the I-10 before crashing and fleeing on foot Saturday night. According to police, the driver took off during a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Loyola Avenue and hopped onto I-10 East.
WLOX
Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man died in a car crash early Saturday morning on I-10 near Slidell, Louisiana. Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Rapp died at the scene around 5:40 a.m.
WDSU
Driver dies in Tangipahoa Parish after their car hit a tree and engulfed in flames
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police have reported that a driver died in a car accident in Tangipahoa Parish after their car struck a tree and became engulfed in flames on Friday night. Initial reports reveal that a 2013 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Interstate 55 near...
NOPD investigates a shooting in N.O. East
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 6000 block of Downman Road. Initial reports show a male juvenile sustained a gunshot wound to his body. Police say the initial call came in about 4:27 p.m.
NOPD: Teenager wounded in N.O East shooting, condition unknown
According to the NOPD, officers responded to the 6000 block of Downman Road after a call of shots fired in the area came in.
theadvocate.com
I-12 eastbound reopens outside Hammond after multiple car crashes, state police say
UPDATE: All lanes are reopen as of 11 a.m. Friday, says Louisiana State Police. Multiple car crashes Friday morning shut down all traffic lanes on I-12 eastbound outside Hammond, according to Louisiana State Police. Louisiana State Police Troop L is on the scene to redirect traffic. The lanes will be...
37-year-old shot and killed on Elysian Fields Avenue Friday afternoon: NOPD
On August 5, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in the South 7th Ward.
fox8live.com
‘Habitual offender’ sentenced to 55 years after stealing car with no gas in it
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man will spend 55 years in prison after stealing someone’s car with no gas in it due to his previous violent offenses, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office. Police in Slidell say Arsenio Wells, 32, waved a gun at a...
Slidell Police: 14-year-old arrested after posting picture of ATV involved in chase on social media
DISCLAIMER: ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A 14-year-old has been arrested detectives say he led several Slidell police officers on a high-speed off-road chase in an ATV, leaving at least one person injured. According to the Slidell Police Department, the juvenile was taken into custody on Thursday around 3 […]
NOPD Officer Arrested on Accusations of Driving Drunk, Crashing into Multiple Cars While On Duty
New Orleans police have a hard enough time policing the city, now they're having to deal with one of their own.
WDSU
Homicide in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon. According to reports, Fifth District officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, and upon their arrival, located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced...
Daylight shooting in New Orleans East
Cops report a shooting that injured one victim Friday afternoon. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
fox8live.com
‘I let my guard down’: Man attacked over bike on levee in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local business owner is attacked while riding his bike on the levee in Algiers. It happened July 18 on the Mississippi River Trail near the intersection of Odeon and Patterson. “I guess it was in shock. I was hurting. I was screaming ‘Oh god, oh...
2 murders in the 9th Ward within an hour NOPD reports
Three people were shot and two died in two separate shootings in the 9th Ward that happened within one hour of each other. The first shooting happened around 4:18 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lamanche
L'Observateur
2 injured in train accident in LaPlace
A female, 23, and a male, 22, both of Reserve, were injured after being struck by a train on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in LaPlace. About 1 p.m., the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division responded to Main and Cardinal streets in LaPlace in reference to a vehicle hit by a train.
NOLA.com
Kenner man accused of beating mother to death indicted with second-degree murder
Three months after authorities say he used a hammer to beat his mother to death in her kitchen, a Jefferson Parish grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Joshua Chambers with second-degree murder in her death. Chambers, 28, was arrested April 25 as he stood in the doorway...
