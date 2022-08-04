ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier

By Kathy Whyte
WNBF News Radio 1290
WNBF News Radio 1290
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wnbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Saturday, Aug. 6

Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County for the week starting Aug. 1. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department noted as of Aug. 5, the level of COVID-19 transmission...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

New York State Is Giving Health Care Workers $3,000 Bonuses

In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chenango County, NY
Health
Broome County, NY
Health
State
Delaware State
Tioga County, NY
Government
Tioga County, NY
Health
Chenango County, NY
Coronavirus
Cortland County, NY
Health
County
Cortland County, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Chenango County, NY
Government
County
Tioga County, NY
City
Cortland, NY
Cortland County, NY
Coronavirus
County
Chenango County, NY
Cortland County, NY
Government
Broome County, NY
Government
cnyhomepage.com

Chemung County Murder-Torture case: Timeline of known events

(WETM) – Officials in Chemung County continue to release new information in a disturbing torture-murder case that has left one man dead and three suspects in custody. The timeline of events continues to develop publicly with holes still left to be filled by officials in and out of the courtroom.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
bigfrog104.com

These Are The Happiest Cities In New York State

Lots of people always like to ask why you live here in New York, and there are a million amazing reasons to give. From the people to the food, to the landscape there are plenty of reasons why people love living in the Empire State. In a new study, Credit Donkey found out the Top 10 Happiest Cities here in New York.
TRAVEL
WIBX 950

4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State

Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospitalization#Covid#General Health#Medical Services#Usa Today Network
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

What is New York State’s Most Rural County?

You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WETM

Heat Advisory for portions of Southern Tier Sunday and Monday

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY…. WHAT: Heat index values up to 95-100 expected. WHERE: Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, and Broome counties. WHEN: From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday. IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Bomb threat forces evacuation of Heath Sciences Building

A bomb threat led to the evacuation and closure of the Health Sciences Building yesterday. Classes ceased while students and faculty were ordered to vacate the building as Binghamton’s New York State University Police (UPD) and other law enforcement investigated the credibility of the threat. Due to the investigation, the building remained closed for the remainder of the day.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Ground Breaks on Ithaca Construction Project

A 75-million dollar public housing rehabilitation and construction project in Ithaca has begun. Governor Hochul announced the project will update two outdated Housing Authority properties to restore 36 apartments and replace another property with a 118 unit building. “My administration is steadfast in our commitment to preserving and creating affordable...
ITHACA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

How Does New York State Rank in Health Care?

New York State has received a lot of media news in regards to health care in the last couple of years because it was the epicenter of the coronavirus disease in 2019 (COVID-19). New York's frontline workers showed their strength and potential while facing unprecedented challenges. Though New York proved...
HEALTH SERVICES
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy