COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier

Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County for the week starting Aug. 1. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department noted as of Aug. 5, the level of COVID-19 transmission...
We have so many local landmarks throughout the Southern Tier of New York. I highlighted a few right here in Broome County. They are an important part of our history and help to define our community. And some may be landmarks you are not even aware of or don't know the history of the landmark.
In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
(WETM) – Officials in Chemung County continue to release new information in a disturbing torture-murder case that has left one man dead and three suspects in custody. The timeline of events continues to develop publicly with holes still left to be filled by officials in and out of the courtroom.
Three men were sentenced to New York State Prison in Broome County Court this past week.
Lots of people always like to ask why you live here in New York, and there are a million amazing reasons to give. From the people to the food, to the landscape there are plenty of reasons why people love living in the Empire State. In a new study, Credit Donkey found out the Top 10 Happiest Cities here in New York.
Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
Child with polio at Paris clinic that ran from 1948 to 1967. The virus was detected in wastewater samples taken from different parts of Orange County. [ more › ]
TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As rounds of storms come through the area, they bring plenty of lightning. It is also causing thousands to lose power. As morning rolled around there are still over 1,300 customers in Otsego county without power, according to NYSEG. Chemung County – 24 Chenango County – 135 Delaware County – […]
Residents can now text to get information from the Susquehanna River Region 211 information service. The United Way of Broome County and Susquehanna River 211 have announced the new service allowing residents to text their zip code to TXT211 that’s 898211 to be immediately connected to an information and referral specialist.
You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County torture-murder case carries on as three of the suspects’ court appearances were adjourned again until the end of the summer, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Thomas Bovaird, Eddie Marte, and Malik Weems were all scheduled to appear in the Chemung County Court on August 5, 2022. The […]
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY…. WHAT: Heat index values up to 95-100 expected. WHERE: Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, and Broome counties. WHEN: From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday. IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and...
A bomb threat led to the evacuation and closure of the Health Sciences Building yesterday. Classes ceased while students and faculty were ordered to vacate the building as Binghamton’s New York State University Police (UPD) and other law enforcement investigated the credibility of the threat. Due to the investigation, the building remained closed for the remainder of the day.
A 75-million dollar public housing rehabilitation and construction project in Ithaca has begun. Governor Hochul announced the project will update two outdated Housing Authority properties to restore 36 apartments and replace another property with a 118 unit building. “My administration is steadfast in our commitment to preserving and creating affordable...
New York State has received a lot of media news in regards to health care in the last couple of years because it was the epicenter of the coronavirus disease in 2019 (COVID-19). New York's frontline workers showed their strength and potential while facing unprecedented challenges. Though New York proved...
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
The National Weather Service in Binghamton is projecting Heat Index values to possibly climb into the triple digits August 4 as the mercury gets into the mid-90s and the dewpoints clock in at the upper 60s to low 70s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Broome, Tioga and Tompkins...
