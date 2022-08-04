ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jake Wightman progress and Jamaica netball upset among day seven highlights

Jake Wightman cruised through to the men’s 1500 metres final at Alexander Stadium while Jamaica’s shock win over Australia left England’s netball team with a peculiar quandary.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Thursday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day eight.The Wight StuffJake Wightman eased into Saturday’s final of the men’s 1500m with a comfortable victory in his heat at Alexander Stadium.Wightman, who claimed a shock gold medal at the World Championships in Oregon last month, clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to raise hopes of another Scottish gold after Eilish McColgan’s 10,000m win on Wednesday night.Jamaica...
SPORTS
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir share podium after Jake Wightman wins bronze

England’s Keely Hodgkinson was beaten by Mary Moraa to claim silver in the 800 metres at the Commonwealth Games.The 20-year-old was edged out by Kenya’s Moraa – who finished third behind Hodgkinson when she also took silver at the World Championships last month – with Scotland’s Laura Muir clinching bronze.Hodgkinson ran one minute 57.40 seconds in a race where Moraa set the early pace in the first lap before almost dropping to the back just after the bell.Who else was on the edge of their seats? 😲Fantastic effort from @keelyhodgkinson earning her a Commonwealth silver👏🥈🏃‍♀️#BringitHome| #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/MuS66XadmL— Team England (@TeamEngland)...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Porter
Person
Rohan Dennis
The Independent

Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory

Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
SOCCER
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family refused permission for hospice move

The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee cannot move him to a hospice for withdrawal of treatment, a High Court judge has ruled. His family applied for permission after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay the withdrawal of life-sustaining support. Archie's mother had said she...
INSTAGRAM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Birmingham City#Bbc News#West Midlands Thousands#Wolverhampton Council
BBC

Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents

A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping

Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Snowdonia: Student Christopher Wilson died after 1,300ft fall

A student died after falling 1,300ft in Snowdonia, an inquest has heard. Christopher Wilson, 18, of Brixham, Devon, died on 26 July on Crib y Ddysgl. At an inquest opening in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, the coroner heard Mr Wilson was walking with his father when he fell down a hill, suffering "multiple substantial injuries".
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat

A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Chicken the cat scoops national award for helping autistic boy

A cat named Chicken, who is an anxiety-battling companion to an 11-year-old autistic boy, has scooped a national award. The 10-year-old moggy brings comfort and support to Elliot Abery from Thatcham in Berkshire. Chicken came top in the "Furr-ever Friends" category after being picked by a panel of judges, which...
PETS
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted

The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
U.K.
The Independent

England’s title defence ends with netball semi-final defeat to Australia

England’s hopes of retaining their Commonwealth Games netball title were dashed by a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia at Birmingham NEC.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front against the Diamonds, whom they had famously beaten in the final second on the Gold Coast four years ago to win the title.Three down after the first quarter, Thirlby swapped goal attack Helen Housby for Eleanor Cardwell but the move had little discernible effect as Australia dominated the middle section.With goal keeper Geva Mentor also having negligible impact interrupting Australian goal attack Gretel Bijeta, the hosts fell six points behind at 29-23 at...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Geraint Thomas suffers nightmare crash in the men's time trial to scupper his chances of winning a Commonwealth Games gold medal... but gets back on his bike to secure the bronze!

With a skid and a fall, Geraint Thomas’s pursuit for time trial gold was dramatically downgraded to a salvation mission for bronze on Thursday. He achieved that lesser target, which was solid going in the circumstances of a crash just two minutes into the 37.4km trial, before then raising questions about whether the race in Wolverhampton was sufficiently well organised.
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Fire prompts warning to travelling spectators

Spectators travelling to the Commonwealth Games have been warned of delays after a fire in Birmingham. Nine fire engines are tackling a blaze at a derelict factory on Princip Street, near Newtown. Motorists travelling through the smoke are told to close windows, turn air conditioning off and keep air vents...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy