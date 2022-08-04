ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick Township, NJ

N.J. Police Searching for Semi Truck After Woman Bleeding from Face Is Spotted Yelling for Help

By Chris Harris
 2 days ago
BigMackDieselDonkey82
2d ago

White Volvo bobtail with blue lettering. Probably local. How is it that we can get perfect pictures of outer space but we can get a clear cctv pic from 50 to 100 yards away?

8
Trust No One
2d ago

Never understood why Individuals with criminal backgrounds are given CDLs to drive commercial vehicles? I personally know couple of drivers who did time before getting their CDLs and was surprised when they actually got approved. 🤯

6
Petch3+
2d ago

Shouldn't it be easy to spot a white Volvo tractor with blue lettering? I would think so and also hope so.

3
 

New Jersey 101.5

Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say

CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
