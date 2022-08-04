Council approves new zoning ordinance

CIRCLEVILLE - The City of Circleville has passed a new zoning code in an effort to streamline the process for property owners.

The process began more than 14 months ago as the city worked with consultant Holly Mattei from Crossroads Community Planning, who met with local stakeholders and took input from the Planning and Zoning board and city council.

The new zoning code includes changes to signage, new language about food trucks, updates the zoning map to reflect new names, definitions and permitted uses within each zone, and streamlines the process to make it more efficient for entities that need to go through the zoning process.

Jeff Hallinin, council member, introduced the legislation which was held for third reading. Since the legislation was modified following it being approved during a Planning and Zoning meeting, it had to be unanimously approved by all six members in attendance.

"This is the new and improved zoning code that we've had from the administration, zoning and citizens of Circleville," Hallinin said during his introduction of the legislation. "It's everything we could do to make this more streamlined and make more sense versus the old code that we had."

Council President Barry Keller invited Mattei to the meeting to share a timeline with council and the public of how the process got to where it was today, head of the vote to adopt.

"It's not an easy thing, amending the zoning code in a comprehensive code way like this," Mattei said. "From may [2021] to May [2022] was the revision process on the draft. We involved all different kinds of stakeholders from being at council a number of times as well as interviewing Downtown Business Alliance members, chamber of commerce, Uptown Circleville members, downtown business owners and talking the tree commission and to get out in the community and understand that feedback as well."

Several council members offered their thanks to Mattei for her work on the new code.

"She's a consultant and we paid her to do the work but still it was a lot of effort and a lot of give and take, pushback and feedback," Keller said. "It took a lot of time and patience and listening to a lot of people give you their opinions on what we think is important."

Keller said the new code will be available at the city administration office.