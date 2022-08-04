ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Assisted suicide’ deaths in NJ: What do the numbers tell us about recent law?

By Jen Ursillo
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Sorry, legal gun owners are part of America's problem

As is often the case with conservatives, the writer of the July 3 letter “Legal, reasonable gun owners not the problem” is short on facts and long on unenlightened ideology. First, he is grieved that “legal gun owners” like himself are being held responsible for the crisis of...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
Vermont State
State
Hawaii State
POLITICO

Did Minnesota accidentally legalize weed?

Minnesota just sorta, kinda, almost legalized weed. A law took effect earlier this month allowing anyone at least 21 years old to purchase edibles or beverages with up to 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving. Those relatively low potency products with up to 50 milligrams per package still pack enough of a psychoactive punch to get most users plenty high.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Assisted Suicide#Health System#Health Law#Health Care#Non Hispanic
creators.com

Your Gun Is None of the Government's Business

No sooner had the Supreme Court released its decision last month recognizing the personal right to carry a handgun outside the home than the big-government politicians began to resist the court's holding. None was more anti-Constitution than New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who told the court that "New York is ready for you."
POLITICS
Power 102.9 NoCo

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive

YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Salon

Supreme Court ruling sparks alarm over Missouri law banning pregnant women from getting divorced

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Under an old Missouri law from 1973, a woman cannot get a divorce finalized if she is pregnant; she can file for divorce, but it won't be finalized as long as she is pregnant. In 2022, abortion rights defenders are worried about the law's ramifications now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after 49 years.
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Arkansas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business. While the appropriate balance between […]
ARKANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Arkansas

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
ARKANSAS STATE
thefreshtoast.com

Here’s Why Arkansas Gov. Opposes Legalizing Weed

“It’s going to take a lot of education in order to change that climate and to be able to show voters that this would be, in fact, harmful,” said Gov. Hutchinson. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is encouraging law enforcement to “stand firm” against marijuana legalization, after the proposed measure to legalize adult-use cannabis was blocked from appearing on the state’s ballot in November.
ARKANSAS STATE
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy