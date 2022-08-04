Georgia State Football opens Fall practice on Friday and the Panthers are deep, talented and coming off their best season ever in 2021. Head Coach Shawn Elliott and his squad enters August with real expectations and are being tabbed by many as a potential Sun Belt East challenger to perennial gold standard Appalachian State. With 18 starters back from 2021, GSU will most likely have their most talented and experienced team ever. For the third straight season, Georgia State will enter Fall camp with at least 15 starters back.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO