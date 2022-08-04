ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Story Lines as Fall Camp Opens

Georgia State Football opens Fall practice on Friday and the Panthers are deep, talented and coming off their best season ever in 2021. Head Coach Shawn Elliott and his squad enters August with real expectations and are being tabbed by many as a potential Sun Belt East challenger to perennial gold standard Appalachian State. With 18 starters back from 2021, GSU will most likely have their most talented and experienced team ever. For the third straight season, Georgia State will enter Fall camp with at least 15 starters back.
ATLANTA, GA
Photos: Miami Hurricanes football on the first day of fall camp

The Miami Hurricanes football team returned to Greentree practice field on Friday for the start of fall camp. UM is now led by head coach Mario Cristobal and expectations are high for the 2022 Hurricanes. Cristobal takes the development process that takes plays during the month of August very seriously.
MIAMI, FL

