PHOTOS: Westford Police hosts National Night Out 2022

WCVB
Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood
DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
nbcboston.com
Drowning Person Rescued From Water at Wrights Pond in Medford, Mass.
Police say they rescued a person who was found drowning in Wrights Pond in Medford, Massachusetts on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. The current condition of the rescued person is unknown. Police say the person was alive when they were taken out of the water. This is a developing story.
westfordcat.org
Unique New Restaurant, Trail Stewardship, Community Wellness: Weekend Wrap-Up
WESTFORD — Welcome to the Aug. 7 edition of Weekend Wrap-Up. Here, we highlight the most important news you may have missed this week in Westford. Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford. A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini...
Arrest made in Nashua, NH murder
NASHUA, N.H. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a woman’s murder in Nashua, N.H. Miguel Ramirez, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Julie Graichen, the N.H. Attorney General’s office said. Graichen was found dead in an apartment on...
whdh.com
Fire officials: Unattended cooking the cause of Melrose house fire
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Unattended cooking was the cause behind a house fire that cause a family to be displaced, Melrose fire officials told 7NEWS. According to the Melrose Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire but a pet cat died of smoke inhalation. The family and...
universalhub.com
Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay
You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
Worcester Police Announce Passing of K9 Ace
WORCESTER - On Friday, the Worcester Police Department announced the passing of K9 Ace, a 5-year-old German Shepherd, who had retired earlier this year after being diagnosed with kidney disease. Ace was the partner of Sgt. Joseph Francese since 2018. Ace was certified in patrol and narcotics detection, according to...
Saturday night Upton crash leaves 18-year-old dead, 4 others seriously injured
UPTON — An 18-year-old Uxbridge man died following a crash at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets in Upton Saturday night. Jacob Osanya was in the front passenger seat of a 2019 Acura ILX sedan which was headed north on Glenview Street just after 9 p.m., when the vehicle left the road and struck...
Framingham Police Arrest Ashland Man, 21
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested an Ashland man on Thursday night, after a motor vehicle stop. Police pulled over the vehicle on Second Street in Framingham at 6:09 p.m. on August 4. Arrested was Nikeyel Lugo, 21, of 8 Cirrus Drive of Ashland. He was charged with operating a...
communityadvocate.com
Storm leads to downed wires, fire in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – Storms moving through the region resulted in a house struck by lightning on Sears Road yesterday. The Southborough Fire Department reported that three firefighters were transported to the hospital, but have since been released. A Westborough firefighter had a lower leg fracture, and a second Westborough firefighter...
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
nbcboston.com
Lawrence Teen Missing Since Wednesday Found Safe, According to Police
Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, say that a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since Wednesday has now been found safe. Shantely Vega was last seen in the Broadway area of Lawrence, according to police. But as of Saturday, the teen from Lawrence has been found, and is safe.
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts
A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
universalhub.com
This storm was not messing around
Joan was at Nahant Beach this afternon when the storm showed up and just burst right over her head. She managed to get a couple of good shots "just before we grabbed our stuff and made a mad dash for the car." Chelsea Scanner watched the storm advance from Chelsea,...
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
fallriverreporter.com
Police renew call for information on missing Massachusetts woman marking three years since her disappearance
Police have renewed the call for information concerning the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman, who had unconfirmed sightings in Fall River at one point. The Hanson Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Sandra E. Crispo who would now be 57 years old. They say they have not stopped searching for her.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials: 22-year-old Massachusetts man accused of repeatedly stabbing great aunt to death
LOWELL – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner have confirmed that a Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the July 31, 2022 death of Linda Gilbert, 64 of Lowell. At approximately 11:19 p.m. on July 31, Lowell Police...
LETTER: Don’t Bring Non Service-Trained Dogs Into Stores
FRAMINGHAM – I am a service dog handler and have come across several non service dogs in both Target and Walmart. My most recent trip to Walmart I was greeted with a very rude “Coach” who told me they can only ask one question and can’t ask them to leave.
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bobby
WESTFORD — Bobby, an eight month old male American Shorthair guinea pig is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “He’s probably really one of the sweetest guinea pigs,” Tommy Leonard, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. “Bobby actually does give kisses.”
