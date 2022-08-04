ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver Crashes Into Utility Pole After Falling Asleep At The Wheel, Police Say

By News On 6
 4 days ago
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash that shut down a small portion of Peoria on Thursday morning.

According to police, a driver fell asleep at the wheel while commuting to work and ran into a utility pole near East 48th Street and South Peoria Avenue.

Crews have closed the outside northbound lane of Peoria while they work to clear the scene.

Currently it is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with News on 6 for the latest updates.

