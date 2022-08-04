Read on www.clantonadvertiser.com
Related
alabamanews.net
Building Donated to Selma Area Food Bank
The Selma Area Food Bank has provided food to thousands of people since COVID-19 hit. And it’s all thanks to a timely donation. “My wife and I, and my brother and his wife, and a gentleman from Birmingham named Harry Kampakis, we all owned this building together,” said Joe Mussafer of Montgomery.
wbrc.com
The Vincent community reacts to racist text messages
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - We spoke to residents in Vincent about the city dissolving its Police department in the wake of allegations the city’s assistant police chief sent racist text messages. Lois Garrett was born and raised in Vincent. When she heard about what was going on, she said...
Bham Now
7 Black-owned retail shops in Birmingham for a fresh ‘fit
It’s about that time where everyone is tired of the heat and looking to mix up their wardrobe for the anticipation of the changing season. If that’s you, be sure to check out these seven Black-owned retail shops to get a fresh fit for fall. 1. Bridge +...
Birmingham business owner donates brand new instruments to local high school marching bands
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thanks to a local business owner’s generous donation, five high school marching bands in Jefferson County are starting the new school year with brand new instruments. Mike Cohen owns Mike’s Fine Jewelry and Pawn Shop. He teamed up with Bethel Baptist Church for the donation, and band members received their instruments […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clanton Advertiser
Marriages
These marriages were issued in Chilton County from July 28-Aug. 3. Patricia Farris Bice to Charles Wayne Hartzog Jr.
Moody infant diagnosed with rare congenital heart disease
By Hannah Curran, Editor MOODY — A mother’s love for her child is unwavering, and the need to protect their child and keep them safe is always at the forefront of a mother’s mind. Jordan Richardson has been fighting for her son, Levi, since he was born. She noticed his breathing was “noisy,” and he […]
styleblueprint.com
Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!
Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
Alabama police chief, assistant chief on leave amid racist message allegations
Residents in Vincent, Alabama, gathered to express their anger and frustration about the assistant police chief who was accused of sending racially offensive text messages to other officers. WVTM reports.Aug. 5, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter complete, set to open in fall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s first-ever youth homeless shelter is complete and ready to open soon. In the video above, learn about the amenities and the at-home feel people have in this five-year plan.
Shelby Reporter
Freddy’s in Helena officially opens for business
HELENA – After much anticipation, the Helena location of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers has finally opened. The restaurant opened its doors to the public with a special ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Helena Business Association on Thursday, Aug. 4. There was a significant crowd of people...
birminghamtimes.com
Dissatisfied With Public Education, These Parents Founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham
In 2020, with a shared vision, Yalonda Chandler and Jennifer Duckworth co-founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham (BHOB)—a community of homeschool families with a “vision … to create a safe place for Black and brown children to learn, play, and grow,” according to the group’s website.
uab.edu
UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Vincent’s final police officer resigns from department
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The small Shelby County town of Vincent has no police officers on the force as of August 5, 2022. After both the chief and the assistant chief were suspended following a racist text allegation, the one remaining officer resigned. Vincent Mayor James Latimer confirmed the...
elmoreautauganews.com
Elmore Public Schools begin Monday, Autauga Public Schools on Aug. 10
Editor’s Note: For those in the Millbrook area that will be traveling early along Main Street, remember the Seniors will be led to school by the Millbrook Police Department from Village Green, along Main Street, to the entrance of Stanhope Elmore High School. The Seniors will be led to school beginning at 7:30 a.m. sharp!
wvtm13.com
Steakhouse and resort coming to Hallmark Farm in Warrior
WARRIOR, Ala. — A restaurant, resort and RV park is coming to Jefferson County along I-65. Marshall Steakhouse and Resort has plans for a major complex on Hallmark Farm on the Warrior River. Find out more by watching the video above.
wvasfm.org
Mayor Reed, MF/R Chief Jordan and community leaders break ground on a new fire station in west Montgomery
On Tuesday, The City of Montgomery broke ground on a new state-of-the-art fire station near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. Initial plans for the new Fairview Fire Station include approximately 20,000 square feet of space. It will be home to a new engine truck, enhanced EMS response, two pumper trucks and two medic trucks, all capable to carry advance life support equipment, as well as other improvements. Additionally, the station will offer designated community meeting space for surrounding neighborhood associations.
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from July 27 to Aug.
• Angela Leigh Wilson, 51, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. • Hannha Marie Taylor, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping. • Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
WSFA
Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalization, robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery is recovering after being vandalized and robbed Thursday. Restaurant owner Ian Walters said the incident took place around 4 a.m. on August 4. Walters said the robber climbed onto the roof of their building and broke in through a window. The robber then tried to break through the restaurant’s ceiling, Walters recalled.
Clanton Advertiser
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from July 28-Aug. 3. Hannah Lillian Campbell to Joseph Bartley and Vanessa Bartley for $199,900 for Lot 6 of Gores Green Acres. Alabama Better Built Homes Inc. to Cade Mathew Williams and Tiffany Williams for $157,269 for Section 27, Township 21 North,...
Comments / 0