Clanton, AL

alabamanews.net

Building Donated to Selma Area Food Bank

The Selma Area Food Bank has provided food to thousands of people since COVID-19 hit. And it’s all thanks to a timely donation. “My wife and I, and my brother and his wife, and a gentleman from Birmingham named Harry Kampakis, we all owned this building together,” said Joe Mussafer of Montgomery.
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

The Vincent community reacts to racist text messages

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - We spoke to residents in Vincent about the city dissolving its Police department in the wake of allegations the city’s assistant police chief sent racist text messages. Lois Garrett was born and raised in Vincent. When she heard about what was going on, she said...
VINCENT, AL
City
Jack, AL
City
Clanton, AL
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Marriages

These marriages were issued in Chilton County from July 28-Aug. 3. Patricia Farris Bice to Charles Wayne Hartzog Jr.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
styleblueprint.com

Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!

Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#Family Business#Funerals#Giving Blood#The Clanton Advertiser
Shelby Reporter

Freddy’s in Helena officially opens for business

HELENA – After much anticipation, the Helena location of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers has finally opened. The restaurant opened its doors to the public with a special ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Helena Business Association on Thursday, Aug. 4. There was a significant crowd of people...
HELENA, AL
uab.edu

UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation

Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Society
Society
Religion
Religion
wbrc.com

Vincent’s final police officer resigns from department

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The small Shelby County town of Vincent has no police officers on the force as of August 5, 2022. After both the chief and the assistant chief were suspended following a racist text allegation, the one remaining officer resigned. Vincent Mayor James Latimer confirmed the...
VINCENT, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Elmore Public Schools begin Monday, Autauga Public Schools on Aug. 10

Editor’s Note: For those in the Millbrook area that will be traveling early along Main Street, remember the Seniors will be led to school by the Millbrook Police Department from Village Green, along Main Street, to the entrance of Stanhope Elmore High School. The Seniors will be led to school beginning at 7:30 a.m. sharp!
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
wvasfm.org

Mayor Reed, MF/R Chief Jordan and community leaders break ground on a new fire station in west Montgomery

On Tuesday, The City of Montgomery broke ground on a new state-of-the-art fire station near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. Initial plans for the new Fairview Fire Station include approximately 20,000 square feet of space. It will be home to a new engine truck, enhanced EMS response, two pumper trucks and two medic trucks, all capable to carry advance life support equipment, as well as other improvements. Additionally, the station will offer designated community meeting space for surrounding neighborhood associations.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalization, robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery is recovering after being vandalized and robbed Thursday. Restaurant owner Ian Walters said the incident took place around 4 a.m. on August 4. Walters said the robber climbed onto the roof of their building and broke in through a window. The robber then tried to break through the restaurant’s ceiling, Walters recalled.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Deeds

The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from July 28-Aug. 3. Hannah Lillian Campbell to Joseph Bartley and Vanessa Bartley for $199,900 for Lot 6 of Gores Green Acres. Alabama Better Built Homes Inc. to Cade Mathew Williams and Tiffany Williams for $157,269 for Section 27, Township 21 North,...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL

