Illinois State Police investigating fatal traffic crash in Jefferson County
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in Jefferson County. On Thursday August 4th around 1:30pm, a Black Mercedes Benz traveling northbound on Interstate 57 left the roadway and traveled into the median. The driver of the Mercedes, 61 year old Irving Wright of South Holland, IL. struck...
Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–On August 6, Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. ISP responded to a truck-tractor and truck-tractor semi-trailer crash. Both trucks were traveling by mile marker 152 in the same direction. The one truck crossed the centerline colliding into the other truck. […]
ISP investigating fatal crash that left one person dead, another injured in Jefferson Co., Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash from earlier this week that killed one person and left another person with serious injuries. ISP says the crash was on I-57 northbound near milepost 105 near Jefferson County, and resulted in the death of 61-year-old...
State Police release more details on I-57 fatal crash north of Dix
State Police have released more details on a car-semi crash that killed one person and resulted in a second being airlifted to a regional hospital. Police say the driver of the car that was killed was 61-year-old Irving Wright of South Holland, Illinois. A passenger in the car, 53-year-old Sherice Wright of South Holland, was seriously injured.
No one injured in Litchfield building collapse
The Litchfield Illinois Fire Department and other responders assisted in a partial building collapse Aug. 6, 2022. All occupants inside the building were accounted for.
The ex-wife of an IDOT worker is accused of killing him after an incident in Jackson County
The ex-wife of an Illinois Department of Transportation worker has been charged with three counts of First Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Domestic Battery in her ex-husband's death. The Jackson County State's Attorney reports 41-year-old Alexis Stallman of Herrin is accused of fatally stabbing Edward Stallman. The Jackson...
UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified
The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
Police Beat for Saturday, August 6th, 2022
A 53-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on two counts of resisting arrest. Brock Linder, who told authorities he was homeless, was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester of Hotze Road in Salem for domestic battery. The department was...
Police find truck suspected in hit-and-run that killed CBC student near Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have found a truck they believe struck and killed a teenage boy near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard last week. Friday morning, St. Louis police announced the vehicle had been found in St. Louis County but did not provide an exact location. Police sources...
Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21. The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”
Crash kills passenger in south St. Louis, driver charged
ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter after allegedly driving double the speed limit, losing control, and crashing thus killing his passenger. A court document said Gregg Anthony Washington, Jr., 41, crashed on August 7, 2021 at 5:13 a.m. in the 2200 block of Gravois Avenue. Lakisha Whitfield was in […]
News 4 Investigates: 23 Jefferson County families forced to leave homes with no warning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly two dozen families living in a Jefferson County mobile home park say they were told to leave their homes Friday afternoon with no warning. News 4 Investigates learned this comes amid a long running dispute over a sewer line between the property owner and the city of Arnold, leaving families stuck in the middle.
4 children injured in crash on I-55
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle defect is to blame in a crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning, August 3. The single-vehicle crash happened at the southbound 134 mile marker at 10:50 a.m. MSHP said Lonnie Orr, of Memphis, Tennessee,...
Two dead after early morning train accident in Richview
A man and a woman are dead after a train accident in Richview early Wednesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger said his office was dispatched to Richview at 12:38 a.m. for a report of two subjects who had been struck by an Amtrak train. Styninger had earlier asked the...
Woman with gun holds carjacking suspect at bay until Crystal City Police arrive
A 37-year-old Jefferson County man who recently attempted a carjacking at the Twin City Mall parking lot in Crystal City was thwarted by his apparent poor driving skills and a woman with a gun, Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms said. He said the incident occurred about 3 p.m. Aug...
Alleged drunk driving incident kills pedestrian in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A woman previously convicted of multiple DWIs has been charged again with one that killed a man in south St. Louis in October 2021. According to a court document, Kristina Marie Jones, 38, was driving southbound on Hampton in the right lane as she approached Gravois when she hit Mark Hubbs at […]
Criminal Damage to Property Reported out of Burnt Prairie
The White County Sheriff’s Department received a report of Criminal Damage to Property on Monday, August 1st from a Burnt Prairie resident. Amber Walkenbach reported to the department that she had been a victim of an intended criminal damage to property offense. She showed the Reporting Officer a plastic bag of nails and homemade nail spikes that she had picked up out of the driveway of where she was staying. This incident is still under investigation.
Four companies in the running for Chester Bridge contract
CHESTER, Ill. (WJPF) – A new Mississippi River Bridge at Chester is closer to becoming a reality. The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that four companies are in the running to be awarded the design-build contract. Proposals from the companies will be accepted starting in September and the contract is expected to be awarded in March 2023.
Police Beat for Thursday, August 4th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 39-year-old Salem man for possession of methamphetamine after he allegedly dropped a baggie of what field tested as the drug on the floor of a Salem business on Wednesday. With the help of video surveillance, Michael Talley of West Warmouth was identified as the person who dropped the baggie. He was taken into custody when police saw him riding a bicycle near the Warmouth and Ohio Street intersection Wednesday afternoon.
Prosecutors file three new felony charges in Marion County Court
Three new felony charges were filed in Marion County Court on Friday. 39-year-old Steven Cody of South Pine in Centralia was charged with burglary. He was arrested by Centralia Police for allegedly entering a dwelling in the 600 block of North Cherry Street in Centralia on August fourth with intent to commit a theft. Cody will make his first appearance in court on Monday when bond will be set.
