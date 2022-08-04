VIDEO: Body cam footage, 911 calls released from deadly McLean officer-involved shooting

Read on wjla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
WJLA
Police: 24-year-old shot to death in Bowie; $25K reward offered for suspect's arrest
BOWIE, Md. (7News) — A 24-year-old man was gunned down Monday evening in Bowie, Md. and police are searching for the suspect, according to Prince George's County Police Department. Officers were called to the 6200 block of Gabriel Street for the reported shooting just before 9:30 p.m. when they...
WJLA
1 dead, 2 injured after 3 shootings in hour's span in Prince George's County: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person is dead and two others were injured after three reports of separate shooting incidents in Prince George's County on Sunday, according to police. In the first incident, officers were called to the 4100 block of Southern Avenue for a report of...
WJLA
Daycare owner appears in DC court, charged with shooting alleged 'child molester' husband
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Baltimore County woman charged with assault with attempt to kill appeared in a Washington, D.C. courtroom Tuesday morning after reportedly admitting to shooting her husband over allegations of child sex crimes. Shanteari Weems went before a judge for a felony status conference at 9:30 a.m.,...
WJLA
Arlington police officer charged with assaulting, wounding woman as they left nightclub
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — An Arlington County police officer has been arrested for assaulting a woman repeatedly after they left a nightclub early Friday morning, police said. William Hahn, 34, of Arlington, and the woman got into a verbal dispute as they drove to the 800 block of S....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Fairfax County child care center burglarized; local officers step in to help in a big way
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Monday marked a difficult day for childcare providers at the KinderCare learning center on Buckman Road in Fairfax County, when they walked in to see the mess left behind after what appeared to be a burglary. "Monday morning we got a call, our patrol was...
WJLA
'Suspicious person' with gun arrested at Target in Gaithersburg, Md: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Detectives were called to a Target store Saturday in Gaithersburg, Md. after a report of a suspicious person with a gun. The incident happened at the Target at 25 Grand Corner Avenue shortly after 8:15 p.m. Both Gaithersburg police and the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the call.
WJLA
'Everything changed' | Fairfax County cyclist hit by a car reunites with first responders
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Paul Petrie said he was told he had a 10% chance of surviving after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on May 9. The Fairfax County cyclist has a passion for cycling which is exactly what he was doing in Alexandria when an accident changed his life forever.
WJLA
3-year-old girl,13-year-old boy shot in Northeast DC: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were shot in Northeast D.C. Monday night. Officers believe the boy has a gunshot wound to his leg and the girl suffered a graze wound. It happened in the 700 block of 18th Street...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
5 injured, 4 in custody after Prince George's carjacking pursuit ends in DC bus crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people were injured and four juveniles were taken into custody Sunday after a Maryland pursuit led to a crash involving a Circulator Bus and sedan in Southeast D.C., according to police. The pursuit began after Prince George's County officers spotted a vehicle that had been...
WJLA
Falling light fixture noise mistaken for gunshots at Tysons Corner Mall, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police cleared Tysons Corner Center Sunday afternoon after a report of gunshots fired inside the mall. Fairfax County police officers responded to a call at 2:49 p.m. for reports of gunshots fired but officers said they found no evidence of a shooting and the mall was reopened.
WJLA
Youngkin official and Fairfax Co. prosecutor tussle on Twitter over violent crime
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Murders are the highest they’ve been in Virginia since 1994, according to data from the Virginia State Police. The analysis done by the Richmond Times Dispatch sparked a back and forth between Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security and Democratic Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano.
WJLA
Fairfax County police union responds to Chairman Jeff McKay's letter on officer shortage
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) - — Two weeks after the Fairfax County Police Chief declared a staffing emergency, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay sent an email to members of the community. "Fairfax County is, and continues to be, the safest jurisdiction of its size nationwide," McKay said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
1 teenager rescued, firefighter injured after 3-story SE DC fire
WASHINGTON (7News) — A teenaged boy was rescued from a three-story duplex fire in Southeast on Sunday, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. As soon as crews arrived, they quickly pulled the teenager out of the home and began life-saving measures. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
WJLA
'Hate has no place here': Md. leaders denounce alleged racist vandalism on Bethesda trail
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Maryland state delegate shared a modified photo on Twitter Sunday of alleged racist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail. Hate has no place in our community," tweeted Ariana Kelly (D-Md). "I have heard from a number of constituents this AM about white nationalist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail. I'm sharing a modified image below. Police are involved," Kelly wrote.
WJLA
Bowser responds to alleged hate crime where 2 DC men were beaten & called anti-gay slurs
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser responded Tuesday to reports of a hate crime that took place in the District on Sunday, Aug. 7. Two men were walking down 1700 7th Street Northwest when more than one person punched them several times and called them slurs that were not only anti-gay, they included references to monkeypox, MPD said.
WJLA
All lanes of MD-210 at Palmer Road reopened after crash downed utility pole, caused backup
All lanes of the MD-210 in Prince George's County are reopened, according to a tweet from Maryland State Highway Administration. Motorists driving through MD-210 in Prince George’s County should expect delays well into the afternoon Tuesday. Prince George's County Fire and EMS said 210 North and Southbound from Palmer...
WJLA
Prince George's Co. community restore what is left after floods, severe weather Monday
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (7News) — 7News captured a video of the downpour Monday at FedEx field. Wind-blown water poured in sheets off parking lot solar panels just a couple of miles north of the deluge overwhelming storm drains and underground culverts in Riverdale. Md. And water blasted across Kenilworth Avenue just south of East-West Highway making its way into businesses like Alex Posada’s auto repair shop.
WJLA
Fire breaks out on second floor of SE DC apartment building Saturday night
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A fire broke out Saturday night on the second floor of a Southeast D.C. apartment building. The blaze took place in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street SE at a two-story apartment building. D.C. Fire crews got the flames under control shortly upon arrival and it was quickly extinguished.
WJLA
More beagles rescued from breeding facility heading to Fairfax County Animal Shelter
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A few of the 4,000 rescued beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Va. are going to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter (FCAS). The animal shelter said they are welcoming 16 beagles into their facility Monday afternoon. FCAS expects to receive more beagles in the coming months.
WJLA
Washington Metrorail Safety Commission uncovers details about Red Line electrical fire
WASHINGTON (7News) — Washington Metrorail Safety Commission met Tuesday to discuss updates on WMATA’s response related to the 7000 Series railcars, improper power restoration, Silver Line Phase 2 and other safety concerns, including the late-July electrical fire on the Red Line at Dupont Circle station, according to tweets from WMSC.
Comments / 2