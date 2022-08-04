ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Steven Anderson joins Safety National’s Cyber Insurance Team

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X2DQZ_0h4ehYhW00

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022--

Safety National announced today that Steven Anderson joined the company’s cyber insurance team as Director of Cyber Underwriting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005013/en/

Steven Anderson, Director of Cyber Underwriting at Safety National (Photo: Business Wire)

With nearly 30 years of industry experience, Anderson brings extensive insight across the entire cyber insurance lifecycle from business development, underwriting and claims.

Anderson served in various underwriting and product leader positions managing the cyber and E&O insurance offerings at global cyber insurance carriers and, most recently, an insure-tech startup.

In his new capacity with Safety National, Anderson will bolster the cyber underwriting team and support expanding relationships with our key broker partners and insureds.

“Steve is a wonderful addition to the cyber team,” said Spencer Timmel, National Director of Cyber Insurance. “His proven track record of supporting large risk management clients will be a tremendous asset. Steve’s wealth of experience will supplement Safety National’s continued growth and commitment to our cyber insurance offering.”

Anderson will be based out of Safety National’s Dallas, Texas, office.

Safety National ® is a multi-line specialty insurance carrier that offers risk solutions for large commercial and public entity clients, providing specialized expertise, flexible program design and unique claims proficiency supported by relationship-driven customer service. The company is a member of the Tokio Marine Group and is A.M. Best rated A++, FSC XV. Learn more at www.safetynational.com .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005013/en/

CONTACT: Christie Tucci

Assistant Vice President of Communications

Safety National

314-692-9548

christie.tucci@safetynational.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS MISSOURI

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INSURANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Safety National

PUB: 08/04/2022 10:26 AM/DISC: 08/04/2022 10:26 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Yum! Brands Names Allyson Park as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced that it has named Allyson Park to the role of Yum! Brands Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective August 15, 2022. An accomplished corporate affairs leader with more than 25 years of strategic communications and government relations experience, Park will have oversight of all aspects of the Company’s Communications, Public Policy and Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams. Park will join the Company’s Global Leadership Team, and report to Yum! Brands Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer Tracy Skeans. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005651/en/ Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) announced that it has named Allyson Park to the role of Yum! Brands Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective August 15, 2022. An accomplished corporate affairs leader with more than 25 years of strategic communications and government relations experience, Park will have oversight of all aspects of the Company’s Communications, Public Policy and Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: Innovation Team of the Year

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. Whether focused on microscopic computer chips or cement trucks full of concrete, these six teams stood out to Fast Company judges for devising innovative solutions to global problems.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Todd Nightingale as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2022. Nightingale will also join the Fastly Board of Directors upon assuming the role. He will succeed Joshua Bixby, who, as previously announced, will step down as CEO and from Fastly’s Board of Directors. Bixby will remain with Fastly as an advisor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005944/en/ Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Davis+Gilbert Continues to Expand its Corporate Practice to Support Heavy Deal Volume with Hiring of John Algie

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Davis+Gilbert has hired John Algie as a partner in the firm’s Corporate + Transactions practice – the second partner to join the practice in the past month. Algie, who was a partner in the Global Corporate Group at Reed Smith LLP, represents privately held issuers, investors, acquirers, and target companies in domestic and cross-border transactions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005382/en/ John Algie (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Associated Press

Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Charts Course for More Retail Spaces, Product Innovation, and Added Support to Build up the Future Skilled Trades Workforce

BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, is adding more power to the retailer-and-manufacturing company’s 40-plus year history through bold moves and innovation. Now two years into his role as CEO, Krishna is driving forward a focus of more retail spaces and embracing the brand’s innovative roots to develop battery-powered professional-grade equipment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005254/en/ Suresh Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Syntax Appoints Catherine Solazzo as First Chief Marketing Officer

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Syntax, a leading multi-cloud and mission-critical applications managed cloud provider, announced today the appointment of Catherine Solazzo as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 18 years of experience in the IT industry, Catherine will bring her next-gen marketing leadership and proven business expertise to Syntax as the company celebrates its 50 th anniversary. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005046/en/ Catherine Solazzo named Syntax’s first CMO (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
ForConstructionPros.com

IPAF Global Safety Report Analyzes 10 Years of Data

Falls from the platform, electrocution and platform overturns are the most common type of incidents leading to serious injuries and deaths over the past 10 years, according to the latest Global Safety Report, compiled by the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) from an analysis of anonymized data collected via IPAF’s Accident Reporting Portal.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Anderson
HackerNoon

Growing Data Infrastructure Complexities: Cost Implications and the Way Forward

The world of data has changed dramatically over the past decade. Traditional databases, which were designed to store information in a structured format, have evolved into massive warehouses of unstructured data that sit on multiple servers across different locations. Not too long ago, we were used to seeing monolithic systems dominated by behemoths, the likes of Oracle and IBM. If you are an analyst or business user who needs access to this type of data—and who doesn't?—it meant slow-moving systems that were incredibly difficult to manage.
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

OvareGroup Announces Strategic Partnership and Investment in Argentine Creative Agency, Togetherwith

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & BUENOS AIRES, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- OvareGroup, a Louisville-based media and marketing communications holding company, today announced its significant investment in Togetherwith, a global full-service ad agency with offices in Buenos Aires, Mexico City, and NYC that pairs creative with production services, integrated content, technology, data, and media. The move marks the official launch of Togetherwith USA—which includes a 15,000-square-foot production studio in Louisville. With this investment, Togetherwith USA will gain access to OvareGroup’s extensive offices across Miami, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Toronto—and its capabilities will be integrated into OvareGroup’s existing marketing services portfolio which supports clients including GE Appliances, Christus Health, Darden Restaurants, KFC, Baptist Health, and Brown-Forman. Financial terms were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005643/en/ The partnership with OvareGroup marks the official launch of Togetherwith USA—which includes a 15,000-square-foot production studio in Louisville. L to R: Santiago Puiggari; Lulo Calió; Cruz Mujica Lainez (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Top Supply Chain Projects: Verusen AI Creates Harmony Through 400,000 Different SKUs, 55 Facilities

Supply and Demand Chain Executive: Please describe the project. Verusen: Using Verusen’s AI platform, our client harmonized their data, creating transparency and integrity across all their catalogs of data. This was across over 55 facilities and over 400,000 individual SKUs. We were able to optimize their inventory and reduce risk across their supply chain significantly. For example, one of their plants experienced two critical asset failures causing production to cease because of this failure. The reliability manager could not find any available replacement parts to perform the maintenance needed to get the asset back up and running. The storeroom team first searched the plant inventory manually, with no result. Next, multiple colleagues initiated material searches within SAP, with no matching result. Finally, they contacted their manufacturer supplier and were told it would be a 4-week lead time to get the part, which would have cost over a $1M loss in downtime. By using Verusen’s AI Global Material Search capability, they were able to locate the critical material in real-time at 4 sister plants, all within proximity. The material was dispositioned for overnight delivery, and the maintenance was performed, enabling the asset to be back up and running in less than 3 days with minimized downtime.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Underwriting#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Safety National#Cyber Insurance Team
Hr Morning

C-suite leaders admit they’re struggling with their well-being

Stress takes a huge toll on people in their personal and work lives. And C-suite leaders have been battling the pandemic and the Great Resignation to keep their companies and employees healthy and happy. But the past two years have taken a toll on them. In fact, a new study found that 70% of C-suite executives are seriously considering quitting to find a job that better supports their well-being.
HEALTH
ceoworld.biz

A new era of leadership – The DNA of the Chief Data Officer

By 2025, global data creation is expected to reach 175 zettabytes and the global big data and analytics market is on pace to reach $135.71 billion. Data will fuel global economic development throughout the remainder of the 21st century. Organizations worldwide are scrambling to reengineer their data strategy to capture increasing amounts of data, translate it into actionable insights and ultimately empower more intelligent business decisions.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy