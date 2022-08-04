Steven Anderson joins Safety National’s Cyber Insurance Team

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022--

Safety National announced today that Steven Anderson joined the company’s cyber insurance team as Director of Cyber Underwriting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005013/en/

Steven Anderson, Director of Cyber Underwriting at Safety National (Photo: Business Wire)

With nearly 30 years of industry experience, Anderson brings extensive insight across the entire cyber insurance lifecycle from business development, underwriting and claims.

Anderson served in various underwriting and product leader positions managing the cyber and E&O insurance offerings at global cyber insurance carriers and, most recently, an insure-tech startup.

In his new capacity with Safety National, Anderson will bolster the cyber underwriting team and support expanding relationships with our key broker partners and insureds.

“Steve is a wonderful addition to the cyber team,” said Spencer Timmel, National Director of Cyber Insurance. “His proven track record of supporting large risk management clients will be a tremendous asset. Steve’s wealth of experience will supplement Safety National’s continued growth and commitment to our cyber insurance offering.”

Anderson will be based out of Safety National’s Dallas, Texas, office.

Safety National ® is a multi-line specialty insurance carrier that offers risk solutions for large commercial and public entity clients, providing specialized expertise, flexible program design and unique claims proficiency supported by relationship-driven customer service. The company is a member of the Tokio Marine Group and is A.M. Best rated A++, FSC XV. Learn more at www.safetynational.com .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005013/en/

CONTACT: Christie Tucci

Assistant Vice President of Communications

Safety National

314-692-9548

christie.tucci@safetynational.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS MISSOURI

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INSURANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Safety National

PUB: 08/04/2022 10:26 AM/DISC: 08/04/2022 10:26 AM