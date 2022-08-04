Why Shares of Gannett Crashed This Morning

Read on www.fool.com
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Computers and cloud-computing solutions are not only here to stay, but also will grow in importance over time. Web search, mobility, and online entertainment also will remain in demand.
Why Shares in General Electric Surged 16% in July
GE Aviation is enjoying the ongoing commercial air travel recovery. The company's earnings allayed fears of a potential derailment of its breakup plans.
Lumen Stock Slips After Earnings Miss: Why I'm Not Worried
Lumen reported disappointing earnings for the second quarter, as revenue continued to decline and inflation offset the company's cost-cutting efforts. Last week, Lumen closed a $2.7 billion asset sale, and an even bigger divestiture should close next quarter. As Lumen exits less attractive markets, pays down debt, and capitalizes on...
Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners offer big-time yields. That enables them to produce more income for every dollar invested.
2 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement
Home Depot is primed to benefit from being a leader in a nearly $1 trillion industry. Global population growth bodes well for PepsiCo and the demand for its iconic brands.
1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices continues to deliver strong financial results, which could lead to blockbuster gains in its stock price.
How Perion Network Is Winning in Today's Ad Market
Even as brands are reducing ad spend, Perion is continuing to grow. The company's Intelligent Hub is scaling well and delivering increasing margins. The secular shift to direct response ads also favors Perion.
Lucid shares plunge as it cuts production target in half
Shares of luxury electric car maker Lucid plunged more than 10% Thursday after the company disclosed it will make roughly half the cars this year it had planned to build.
Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT 1.12%) Q2 2022 Earnings
1 Growth Stock to Buy for the Next Decade
Sales of PTC's computer-aided design and product lifecycle management software are ahead of expectations. The Internet of Things and augmented reality will drive long-term growth at PTC. The company's earnings resiliency is better than you might think.
Brookfield Business Corporation (BBUC) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Brookfield Business Corporation (BBUC 5.17%) Q2 2022 Earnings
Why Funko Stock Tumbled Today
Funko beat estimates on the top and bottom lines in its second-quarter earnings report. However, guidance still implies a substantial decline in revenue growth from the first half.
3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks
Many investors chase dividends because they like the regular income. In some cases, investing in dividend stocks could backfire on you.
Why I Own EPD Stock
Connor Allen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Connor is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week
Stocks were little changed last week as earnings
Up 11% in a Month, Is This Elevator Stock a Buy Right Now?
Otis' service business continues to grow steady revenue. The company's exposure to the Chinese real estate market could present challenges.
Why Western Digital Fell Today
Like other storage companies that have already reported, Western Digital showed a sharp slowdown in consumer-related devices. Management was mum on the recent activist investor proposal to split the company up.
Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM -10.98%) Q2 2022 Earnings
Why Pinterest Stock Jumped 18.4% This Week
Revenue grew 9% year over year but its user base declined.
