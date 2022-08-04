ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

AAA, officials discusses its School’s Open -- Drive Carefully safety campaign

By CBS46 News Staff
CBS 46
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Kids receive supplies at back-to-school bash in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A back-to-school bash for Fulton County students took place on Thursday at the Love T. Nolan Elementary School. The bash was organized by a city councilwoman and it was meant to help families struggling with inflation. There was a book bag giveaway, bounce houses, snow cones...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hosted back-to-school jam Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen students who previously participated in a special DeKalb County program also joined in a back-to-school jam hosted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. The camp began at 9 a.m. at the Decatur headquarters, according to police officials. The event...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Family of COVID-19 victims and survivors gather for memorial in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A memorial was held in Atlanta on Saturday to remember victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to officials, new numbers reveal Georgia is woefully behind most other states in vaccinating children against the coronavirus. With school beginning across the state, doctors are encouraging parents...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
Fulton County, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Rome City Schools call special meeting after guns found on campus

ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents and residents blasted Rome school board members during a special called meeting at the central office on Friday. “We’re going to lose staff, we’re going to lose students because you’re in a reactive mode right now and that is not acceptable to this community,” concerned resident Charles Love said.
ROME, GA
PLANetizen

Atlanta Transit Could Go Fare-Free

Atlanta could join the ranks of cities experimenting with fare-free transit, pending the results of a study commissioned by the city council in June, reports J.D. Capelouto in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The study will only focus on the impact of fare-free MARTA within Atlanta city limits, but [Councilman Michael Julian Bond] hopes neighboring cities and counties that have MARTA service could eventually contribute to an expanded fare-free program.”
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Free gas giveaway event today in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — People out in Decatur today can take advantage of an event providing some relief to the high prices at the gas pump. Generation of Hope Church will be giving away the gas at the Exxon at 4847 Covington Hwy. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aaa#Fulton County Schools
CBS 46

Back to school on a budget: ways to save at thrift stores

A Riverdale parent witnessed drivers behaving badly on the first day of school in Clayton County. So she took out her phone and recorded them doing exactly what safety officials are afraid of. First Alert Forecast: Isolated Storms on Friday; First Alert Sunday. Updated: 10 hours ago. CBS46 News at...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS 46

Free haircuts, school supplies to be provided by V-103, SWAG Shop and law firm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The SWAG Shop, Witherite Law Group and Atlanta radio station V-103 FM are collaborating to provide school-aged children with free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies, officials announced. According to officials, the Witherite Law Group will sponsor more than 160 students to receive a free haircut, valued...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rising COVID-19 case numbers bring Atlanta into 'Red Zone'

ATLANTA - Rising number of COVID-19 cases have put the city of Atlanta back in the "Red Zone" of infection. In the Atlanta's recovery plan, the city put in place four different zones designed to see the severity of the pandemic. According to the system, for the city to be...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fulton County animal shelter overcrowded, in 'crisis'

ATLANTA - The Fulton County Animal Services shelter on Atlanta's West Side is so crowded, Director Audrey Shoemaker said they are nearly 300 dogs over capacity. "We are truly out of room. We don't know where we're going to put the next dog that comes in. It's a crisis situation. It's very dire at the shelter right now," said Shoemaker.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy