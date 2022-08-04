AAA, officials discusses its School’s Open -- Drive Carefully safety campaign

Read on www.cbs46.com
Kids receive supplies at back-to-school bash in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A back-to-school bash for Fulton County students took place on Thursday at the Love T. Nolan Elementary School. The bash was organized by a city councilwoman and it was meant to help families struggling with inflation. There was a book bag giveaway, bounce houses, snow cones...
Concern raised with reckless driving in front of Clayton County elementary school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A mother pulled out her cellphone and began recording when she saw drivers speeding and going into the oncoming traffic in front of an elementary school. She posted that video, and it got a quick response from the school district. Eva Jane Bunkley showed Channel...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hosted back-to-school jam Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen students who previously participated in a special DeKalb County program also joined in a back-to-school jam hosted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. The camp began at 9 a.m. at the Decatur headquarters, according to police officials. The event...
Family of COVID-19 victims and survivors gather for memorial in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A memorial was held in Atlanta on Saturday to remember victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to officials, new numbers reveal Georgia is woefully behind most other states in vaccinating children against the coronavirus. With school beginning across the state, doctors are encouraging parents...
Rome City Schools call special meeting after guns found on campus
ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents and residents blasted Rome school board members during a special called meeting at the central office on Friday. “We’re going to lose staff, we’re going to lose students because you’re in a reactive mode right now and that is not acceptable to this community,” concerned resident Charles Love said.
Atlanta Transit Could Go Fare-Free
Atlanta could join the ranks of cities experimenting with fare-free transit, pending the results of a study commissioned by the city council in June, reports J.D. Capelouto in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The study will only focus on the impact of fare-free MARTA within Atlanta city limits, but [Councilman Michael Julian Bond] hopes neighboring cities and counties that have MARTA service could eventually contribute to an expanded fare-free program.”
Free gas giveaway event today in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. — People out in Decatur today can take advantage of an event providing some relief to the high prices at the gas pump. Generation of Hope Church will be giving away the gas at the Exxon at 4847 Covington Hwy. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
Shuttered Atlanta metro area animal shelter reopens after ‘strep’ outbreak
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County animal services shelter has re-opened its doors after previously being closed for two weeks due to a “strep zoo” outbreak. Officials tell CBS46 News a dog tested positive that led to the shutdown. The bacterial infection impacts an animals respiratory system,...
CBS46 crews work around the clock to transfer news studio from 14th street to Assembly
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It looks like chaos but to engineers at CBS46, there is a method to the madness. This crew is breaking down an entire studio, transferring the useable pieces over to a temporary setup at Assembly Atlanta. “We decided we wanted to go someplace for a week...
Tree falls on car driving down interstate in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a tree has fallen on a car in Cobb County slowing down traffic on I-575 N between Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden will bring you the latest on this ongoing situation. Stay with WSBTV.com for the latest and tune into Channel 2 NOW.
Back to school on a budget: ways to save at thrift stores
A Riverdale parent witnessed drivers behaving badly on the first day of school in Clayton County. So she took out her phone and recorded them doing exactly what safety officials are afraid of. First Alert Forecast: Isolated Storms on Friday; First Alert Sunday. Updated: 10 hours ago. CBS46 News at...
Pellet gun confiscated at Riverdale Middle School in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents in Clayton County are concerned after a pellet gun was confiscated from students at Riverdale Middle School. According to district officials, the incident took place on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Two students were involved in a play fight and one pulled out a gun at one point.
Multiple People Evacuated Following A Collision At Gas Substation In Southeast Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Emergency crews have closed a busy stretch of road due to a gas leak caused by a driver who crashed into a southeast Atlanta gas substation, confirmed by the officials. Both Directions of Key Road Westbound and Moreland [..]
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
Power outage causes DeKalb courthouse evacuation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned a power outage in Decatur caused officials to evacuate the courthouse. The outage happened around 2 p.m. DeKalb County’s Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry tweeted out an alert about the evacuation Thursday afternoon. “All courts were closed and...
Free haircuts, school supplies to be provided by V-103, SWAG Shop and law firm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The SWAG Shop, Witherite Law Group and Atlanta radio station V-103 FM are collaborating to provide school-aged children with free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies, officials announced. According to officials, the Witherite Law Group will sponsor more than 160 students to receive a free haircut, valued...
New COVID-19 vending machines in Rockdale, Newton counties
CONYERS — The Department of Public Health has placed two new COVID-19 testing vending machines in Rockdale and Newton counties. The kiosks are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and are located at:
Rising COVID-19 case numbers bring Atlanta into 'Red Zone'
ATLANTA - Rising number of COVID-19 cases have put the city of Atlanta back in the "Red Zone" of infection. In the Atlanta's recovery plan, the city put in place four different zones designed to see the severity of the pandemic. According to the system, for the city to be...
Fulton County animal shelter overcrowded, in 'crisis'
ATLANTA - The Fulton County Animal Services shelter on Atlanta's West Side is so crowded, Director Audrey Shoemaker said they are nearly 300 dogs over capacity. "We are truly out of room. We don't know where we're going to put the next dog that comes in. It's a crisis situation. It's very dire at the shelter right now," said Shoemaker.
