Austin PD working SWAT situation in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night. APD tweeted shortly after 11 p.m. that officers were responding to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane. The public...
One dead, another injured in Downtown Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were shot in Downtown Austin early Saturday morning. While one is recovering in the hospital, Austin police say the other person died at the scene. It happened near the intersection of East Seventh and Red River streets. Austin police said they heard gunshots just...
1 dead in shooting at southeast Austin gas station
Police are responding to shooting in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Association.
Police investigate possible road rage shooting in southeast Austin
APD said it appears an argument escalated to gunfire after a road rage incident. Witnesses said they saw people shooting and then leaving the area in a blue truck.
First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin. Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.
Man arrested in North Austin after injuring McDonald's employee then barricading inside
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a man was taken into custody Thursday after injuring a McDonald's employee while barricading himself inside the restaurant in North Austin. APD says at 8:01 a.m. dispatch received reports of an armed man hitting people inside the McDonald's at 9422 North...
Police: Woman charged with murder after trying to clean up evidence
COMAL COUNTY – After self-reporting her crime, a woman has been charged with murder in Comal County. At 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman stating her boyfriend was dead due to a domestic dispute, according to CCSO. Comal County deputies,...
Police searching for suspect involved in possible north Austin road rage incident
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are looking for a man involved in a possible road rage incident that took place last week in north Austin. According to a woman that didn’t want to be identified, she and her son were driving on Dessau Rd. when a man pulled up behind them and was honking at them to speed up.
Hays County Most Wanted fugitive arrested, charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A Most Wanted fugitive in Hays County has been captured in Austin. Jeremy Rasco, 23, was wanted on 17 counts of Vehicle Burglary, four counts or Credit Card Abuse and two counts of Theft of Firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays County Sheriff's Office in...
Police investigating suspicious death in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating what it is calling a suspicious death Thursday afternoon. Police are currently on scene on the 2300 block of Douglas Street, which is right off of East Oltorf Street near the 76 gas station. Officials said calls began coming in...
APD looking for woman missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
SMITHVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS IN CHAPPELL HILL
A Smithville woman is in Washington County custody after a high-speed chase late Wednesday night out of Harris County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a trooper was on Highway 290 near Mason Road in the Cypress area around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper spotted a 2015 Ford Fusion driving at a high rate of speed.
14-year-old old hit, killed by stolen car during pursuit in Round Rock; man arrested
A man was charged with murder after Round Rock police say he hit and killed a 14-year-old pedestrian while fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle. Leandro Brito-Martinez, 25, was taken into custody following the fatal incident on Sunday evening and charged with murder, records with the Williamson County Jail show.
Williamson County officials investigating homicide of 70-year-old in Florence
FLORENCE, Texas — Williamson County detectives are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found dead Thursday night in Florence, Texas. The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m., with officials getting a 911 call about a shooting that had occurred on the 4500 block of County Road 245 just outside of Florence.
