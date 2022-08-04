ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

Austin PD working SWAT situation in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night. APD tweeted shortly after 11 p.m. that officers were responding to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane. The public...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

One dead, another injured in Downtown Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were shot in Downtown Austin early Saturday morning. While one is recovering in the hospital, Austin police say the other person died at the scene. It happened near the intersection of East Seventh and Red River streets. Austin police said they heard gunshots just...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

ATCEMS finds 1 dead at Mount Bonnell during search for fall victim

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of an individual that had fallen off of a cliff at Mount Bonnell Saturday evening. While crews were searching for the fallen individual, they discovered a second person in the area who appeared to be dead. ATCEMS, Austin Fire, Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin. Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

70-year-old woman's body found in Williamson County road

FLORENCE, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found shot to death. WCSO said around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting on County Road 245, south of Florence. When deputies arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman in the middle of the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Police investigating suspicious death in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating what it is calling a suspicious death Thursday afternoon. Police are currently on scene on the 2300 block of Douglas Street, which is right off of East Oltorf Street near the 76 gas station. Officials said calls began coming in...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD looking for woman missing from North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

SMITHVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS IN CHAPPELL HILL

A Smithville woman is in Washington County custody after a high-speed chase late Wednesday night out of Harris County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a trooper was on Highway 290 near Mason Road in the Cypress area around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper spotted a 2015 Ford Fusion driving at a high rate of speed.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
