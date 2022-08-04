Stolen car recovered, Madisonville woman arrested

An investigation on West First Street early Saturday morning led to the arrest of a Clarksville man on attempted burglary and stolen gun charges. ECC received a call around 1 a.m. that a 22-year old Christian Berrian of Clarksville had pointed a rifle into the window of a residence in the 500 block of West First and that when the victim went outside to confront Berrian, he went back to his truck.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO