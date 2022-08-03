Assateague Island National Seashore Reopens Thursday following closure after bomb fragments discovered

Read on www.wmdt.com
WMDT.com
Firefighter Combat Challenge tests fire personnel strength, promotes wellness
OCEAN CITY, Md. -Firefighters were put to the test Saturday as the Ocean Firefighter Combat Challenge made its return to the resort town. “Essentially what the firefighter challenge is that you’re climbing five flights of stairs, you’re doing a keiser force machine using a sledgehammer to show your force, and you’re also deploying a hose line and opening and closing the nozzle. Then of course you’re rescuing a victim,” OCFD Public Information Officer Ryan Whittington said.
WMDT.com
Assateague’s North Ocean Beach reopens
BERLIN, Md. – The regular Lifeguarded Swimming area at Assateague Island’s North Ocean Beach has reopened. The area had been closed due to the discovery of fragments of old military munitions on the beach. Assateague Island staff have been working closely with the Worcester County Fire Marshal, Ocean City Bomb Squad, and the Dover AFB ordnance disposal unit of the past few days, and all material found on the beach has been safely disposed of. Officials say no new material has been found since Sunday afternoon.
WMDT.com
Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes
BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
Bay Net
Teen Hospitalized After Being Attacked By A Dog In St. Mary’s County
CALLAWAY, Md. — We are receiving reports this afternoon that a girl has been transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining a dog bite. At approximately 1:37 p.m. on August 6, first responders were dispatched to the 20000 block of Piney Point Road for reports that a juvenile had been attacked by a dog.
WMDT.com
Waterspout came ashore Smith Island, damaging several homes
SOMERSET CO., Md – A waterspout came ashore as a tornado, damaging several homes along Rhodes Point on Smith Island. According to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, the event unfolded Thursday evening, around 7:30 p.m. Police have confirmed a single injury. Governor Larry Hogan confirming over 50,000 power...
WGMD Radio
Update: Temporary Flight Restrictions Canceled for This Weekend
Pilots and drone flyers are free to proceed with their plans this weekend in the Rehoboth Beach area. The FAA has canceled earlier Temporary Flight Restrictions that had been scheduled to last between early this afternoon (Friday) and Monday afternoon. A TFR is an indication that President Biden would visit his North Shores home.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City triple stabbing suspect held in jail
Paul Baynard, the man accused of stabbing three people during a fight in downtown Ocean City in June, continues to face felony charges and is being held without bond in Snow Hill. A fight between several persons near Wicomico Street and the Boardwalk took place just before midnight on June...
WMDT.com
Police: Body found in Caroline Co., investigation underway
GREENSBORO, Md. – A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Caroline County. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area off of Wheeler Drive Wednesday afternoon. On arrival, deputies found the body of an unidentified female who they say appeared to have been deceased for at least 24 hours.
rehobothfoodie.com
Blue Water Grill Closing
After 15 years in Millsboro, the Blue Water Grill is closing for good as of 8/15. The restaurant had many trials and tribulations, including a devastating fire several years ago and the arbitrary lockdowns and restrictions of the last several years. Former co-owner Josh Wiggins is now cooking at the...
Police identify Charlotte man found dead along Deleware road
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — A North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend, officials said Wednesday. Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area of Sussex County around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report […]
WBOC
Recreational Water Advisory in Effect for Parts of Rehoboth, Dewey & Bethany Beaches
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A recreational water advisory for sections of Rehoboth Beach as well as segments of Dewey and Bethany Beaches was issued Thursday by The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. DNREC said the advisory in Rehoboth Beach includes Baltimore Avenue to Stockley Street. The beach in...
Illegal fireworks cause $10,000 in damage in Eastern Shore community
Multiple homes were damaged by illegal fireworks Monday night in Cambridge, Dorchester County, reports the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Ocean City Today
Three men reportedly rolling ‘blunts’ in Ocean City arrested
Three Pennsylvania men face handgun and drug distribution charges after Ocean City Police were alerted the men were rolling marijuana “blunts” in a parking lot in the mid-town section of the resort. Mekhi Mason Lockhart and Nysaiah Allen Palmer, both 18, and Alexander Lee Meserole, 24, all from...
WBOC
Aerial Spraying for Mosquitoes to Get Underway in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.- The Maryland Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that several thousands of acres in Dorchester County will be treated by an aircraft to reduce the adult mosquito population, beginning the evening of Aug. 8, weather conditions permitting. The aircraft is a twin engine, white plane with red and...
Ocean City Today
One person arrested in Ocean City for breaking into vehicles
A 50-year-old woman from Texas was arrested in Ocean City on Wednesday in connection to several vehicle break-ins that occurred downtown earlier this week. Susan Elizabeth Channell of Keller, Texas was arrested by Ocean City Police and charged with theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000, two counts of theft of property valued between $100 and $1,500, and three counts of rogue and vagabond, or breaking into vehicles and stealing property.
WBOC
Neighbors on Rehoboth Beach Street Want City to Slow Drivers Down
Cars on Munson Street in Rehoboth Beach are often traveling faster than 25 mph limit. Last month, neighbors presented solutions to the city's committee on streets and transportation.
oceancity.com
The Inlet Parking Lot Starting August 4, 2022
Expect New Parking & Traffic Patterns in the Inlet Lot. If you are used to driving into the inlet parking lot and parking along the water to watch the waves and look for dolphins, don’t expect to do that from now until the end of the White Marlin Open. This huge tournament starts on Monday, August 8,2022. This is the 49th annual event which has turned into the largest and richest billfish tournament in the world. Whether you like the fishing tournament or not, if you plan to go to the inlet in Ocean City, Maryland, you will find a lot of orange cones and no parking access on the water.
Police investigating weekend assault on Ocean City Boardwalk
Ocean City police posted photos of a person of interest sought in connection to an assault on the Boardwalk this weekend.
WGMD Radio
Update: Gold Alert Canceled for Milton Woman
Delaware State Police have canceled a Gold Alert that was issued Wednesday for a 20-year-old Milton woman. State Police said Shianne Hall-McBride has been located.
WMDT.com
Games Park opens at Salisbury Riverwalk
SALISBURY, Md. – Just a few days ago, the City of Salisbury revealed the newest addition to the Riverwalk – the new Games Park. The space is home to a variety of fun activities including cornhole, fire pits, and chess and checkers tables. We want to hear your...
