Berlin, MD

Assateague Island National Seashore Reopens Thursday following closure after bomb fragments discovered

By Rob Flaks
WMDT.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WMDT.com

Firefighter Combat Challenge tests fire personnel strength, promotes wellness

OCEAN CITY, Md. -Firefighters were put to the test Saturday as the Ocean Firefighter Combat Challenge made its return to the resort town. “Essentially what the firefighter challenge is that you’re climbing five flights of stairs, you’re doing a keiser force machine using a sledgehammer to show your force, and you’re also deploying a hose line and opening and closing the nozzle. Then of course you’re rescuing a victim,” OCFD Public Information Officer Ryan Whittington said.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Assateague’s North Ocean Beach reopens

BERLIN, Md. – The regular Lifeguarded Swimming area at Assateague Island’s North Ocean Beach has reopened. The area had been closed due to the discovery of fragments of old military munitions on the beach. Assateague Island staff have been working closely with the Worcester County Fire Marshal, Ocean City Bomb Squad, and the Dover AFB ordnance disposal unit of the past few days, and all material found on the beach has been safely disposed of. Officials say no new material has been found since Sunday afternoon.
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes

BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
BERLIN, MD
Bay Net

Teen Hospitalized After Being Attacked By A Dog In St. Mary’s County

CALLAWAY, Md. — We are receiving reports this afternoon that a girl has been transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining a dog bite. At approximately 1:37 p.m. on August 6, first responders were dispatched to the 20000 block of Piney Point Road for reports that a juvenile had been attacked by a dog.
CALLAWAY, MD
County
Worcester County, MD
City
Berlin, MD
Berlin, MD
Crime & Safety
Worcester County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WMDT.com

Waterspout came ashore Smith Island, damaging several homes

SOMERSET CO., Md – A waterspout came ashore as a tornado, damaging several homes along Rhodes Point on Smith Island. According to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, the event unfolded Thursday evening, around 7:30 p.m. Police have confirmed a single injury. Governor Larry Hogan confirming over 50,000 power...
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Update: Temporary Flight Restrictions Canceled for This Weekend

Pilots and drone flyers are free to proceed with their plans this weekend in the Rehoboth Beach area. The FAA has canceled earlier Temporary Flight Restrictions that had been scheduled to last between early this afternoon (Friday) and Monday afternoon. A TFR is an indication that President Biden would visit his North Shores home.
Ocean City Today

Ocean City triple stabbing suspect held in jail

Paul Baynard, the man accused of stabbing three people during a fight in downtown Ocean City in June, continues to face felony charges and is being held without bond in Snow Hill. A fight between several persons near Wicomico Street and the Boardwalk took place just before midnight on June...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Police: Body found in Caroline Co., investigation underway

GREENSBORO, Md. – A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Caroline County. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area off of Wheeler Drive Wednesday afternoon. On arrival, deputies found the body of an unidentified female who they say appeared to have been deceased for at least 24 hours.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
rehobothfoodie.com

Blue Water Grill Closing

After 15 years in Millsboro, the Blue Water Grill is closing for good as of 8/15. The restaurant had many trials and tribulations, including a devastating fire several years ago and the arbitrary lockdowns and restrictions of the last several years. Former co-owner Josh Wiggins is now cooking at the...
MILLSBORO, DE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police identify Charlotte man found dead along Deleware road

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — A North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend, officials said Wednesday. Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area of Sussex County around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report […]
Berlin, DE
Travel
Aerospace & Defense
Ocean City Today

Three men reportedly rolling ‘blunts’ in Ocean City arrested

Three Pennsylvania men face handgun and drug distribution charges after Ocean City Police were alerted the men were rolling marijuana “blunts” in a parking lot in the mid-town section of the resort. Mekhi Mason Lockhart and Nysaiah Allen Palmer, both 18, and Alexander Lee Meserole, 24, all from...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Aerial Spraying for Mosquitoes to Get Underway in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.- The Maryland Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that several thousands of acres in Dorchester County will be treated by an aircraft to reduce the adult mosquito population, beginning the evening of Aug. 8, weather conditions permitting. The aircraft is a twin engine, white plane with red and...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

One person arrested in Ocean City for breaking into vehicles

A 50-year-old woman from Texas was arrested in Ocean City on Wednesday in connection to several vehicle break-ins that occurred downtown earlier this week. Susan Elizabeth Channell of Keller, Texas was arrested by Ocean City Police and charged with theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000, two counts of theft of property valued between $100 and $1,500, and three counts of rogue and vagabond, or breaking into vehicles and stealing property.
OCEAN CITY, MD
oceancity.com

The Inlet Parking Lot Starting August 4, 2022

Expect New Parking & Traffic Patterns in the Inlet Lot. If you are used to driving into the inlet parking lot and parking along the water to watch the waves and look for dolphins, don’t expect to do that from now until the end of the White Marlin Open. This huge tournament starts on Monday, August 8,2022. This is the 49th annual event which has turned into the largest and richest billfish tournament in the world. Whether you like the fishing tournament or not, if you plan to go to the inlet in Ocean City, Maryland, you will find a lot of orange cones and no parking access on the water.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Games Park opens at Salisbury Riverwalk

SALISBURY, Md. – Just a few days ago, the City of Salisbury revealed the newest addition to the Riverwalk – the new Games Park. The space is home to a variety of fun activities including cornhole, fire pits, and chess and checkers tables. We want to hear your...
SALISBURY, MD

