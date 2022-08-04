Read on www.wthr.com
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Attempted robbery leaves 1 dead and leads to police-involved shooting, IMPD says
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning.
WTHR
2 arrested after deadly Indianapolis robbery, exchanging gunfire with police
INDIANAPOLIS — Police exchanged gunfire with two suspects in a deadly Saturday morning shooting before arresting them. The suspects are accused of killing a man during a robbery on the near northwest side of the city and trying to get away in a stolen vehicle, IMPD said. According to...
WTHR
IMPD homicide investigates after man found shot in car
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot inside a car in the Maribou Mills neighborhood on city's far northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6 a.m., IMPD Northwest District officers were called to Marabou Mills Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on...
Police give Officer Shahnavaz final 10-42 call of service before laying him to rest
ELWOOD, Ind. — Before Officer Noah Shahnavaz was laid to rest Saturday afternoon, he took one last trip to Elwood—to the community he served. "He went too soon," said Lindy Walker, an Elwood resident. Officer Shahnavaz and his funeral procession were welcomed to town by a crowd waiting...
Police investigate shooting northwest of downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. At around 1:40 a.m., officers were called to the area of Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road on a report of a person shot. Police found an person with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
Indiana veteran gunned down in cemetery after confronting speeders; children witness the killing
A 38-year-old veteran was gunned down in a remote Indiana cemetery after confronting a group who had sped down his road and nearly struck his wife while shouting profanities and making obscene gestures toward her, court documents reveal.
WISH-TV
Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
wrtv.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the city's west side early Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive and found the victim around 6 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspect in murder of Elwood police officer makes first court appearance
ANDERSON, Ind. — The man accused of killing an Elwood police officer made his initial court appearance Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop early Sunday. He is also facing charges of resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Boy, 13, grazed by bullet in east side shooting, IMPD says
A 13-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in a shooting overnight on the city's east side, police say.
WISH-TV
Man charged with murder after fatal Muncie shooting at Walmart
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Muncie was charged Friday with murder, according to the Delaware County prosecutor. Tyler C. Abrams, 32, was also charged with criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice, and pointing a firearm. Police received a call just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday about a shooting that...
WTHR
21 gun salute for Officer Noah Shahnavaz, laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery
Officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty on July 31, 2022. He will lay in rest at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.
Fox 59
2 individuals in critical condition following 3 overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition and one person is injured after three separate shootings in the city overnight. The first incident occurred near the 1200 block of South Girls School Road. Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on report of a person shot. IMPD says the victim from this incident is currently in critical condition.
WISH-TV
Greenwood woman, her mother thwart harassers in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chloe Neuenschwander was celebrating her 21st birthday last week in downtown Indianapolis when she said some men tried to grab her. Neuenschwander said the trouble began when her friends, parents and herself on July 26 were outside a bar in the 200 block of South Meridian Street. Chloe encountered a homeless man and struck up a friendly conversation.
3 people, including 2 juveniles, stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after three people were stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning. Police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 7600 block of Ivywood Drive, near East 75th Street and Binford Boulevard, shortly before 12:30 a.m. According to an IMPD spokesperson, police found three...
Court docs: Police arrest Plainfield coach accused of selling weed to students
A Plainfield High School assistant football coach was arrested on drug dealing charges and is accused of selling marijuana to students, per court documents.
WIBC.com
Mr. Elliott Strays From the Straight and Narrow and Winds Up in the Federal Pen
INDIANAPOLIS--Damion Elliott has led a life that has taken him to jail and prison several times, for drug and gun offenses. With his latest conviction, he will go to federal prison for nearly five years. Elliot was caught dealing heroin while he was on parole. Elliott, 28, of Indianapolis, was...
IMPD: 13-year-old injured in overnight shooting on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 13-year-old was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 4700 block of East 19th Street, just west of Emerson Avenue, around midnight for a report of a person shot. Officers located a 13-year-old boy who was shot.
WISH-TV
4 people charged in connection to Daleville murder
DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were formally charged Thursday in connection to a Daleville murder that occurred in July. According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Alexander Geesy, 18; Ryan Geesy, 22; Brandi Zirkle, 31; and Dawn Schattner, 53, are all facing charges in connection to the murder of Randall Coomer, 38.
WTHR
