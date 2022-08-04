ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTHR

WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD homicide investigates after man found shot in car

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot inside a car in the Maribou Mills neighborhood on city's far northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6 a.m., IMPD Northwest District officers were called to Marabou Mills Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
KOKOMO, IN
wrtv.com

Man found shot to death in vehicle on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the city's west side early Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive and found the victim around 6 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Suspect in murder of Elwood police officer makes first court appearance

ANDERSON, Ind. — The man accused of killing an Elwood police officer made his initial court appearance Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop early Sunday. He is also facing charges of resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
ELWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Man charged with murder after fatal Muncie shooting at Walmart

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Muncie was charged Friday with murder, according to the Delaware County prosecutor. Tyler C. Abrams, 32, was also charged with criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice, and pointing a firearm. Police received a call just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday about a shooting that...
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

2 individuals in critical condition following 3 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition and one person is injured after three separate shootings in the city overnight. The first incident occurred near the 1200 block of South Girls School Road. Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on report of a person shot. IMPD says the victim from this incident is currently in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Greenwood woman, her mother thwart harassers in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chloe Neuenschwander was celebrating her 21st birthday last week in downtown Indianapolis when she said some men tried to grab her. Neuenschwander said the trouble began when her friends, parents and herself on July 26 were outside a bar in the 200 block of South Meridian Street. Chloe encountered a homeless man and struck up a friendly conversation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 13-year-old injured in overnight shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 13-year-old was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 4700 block of East 19th Street, just west of Emerson Avenue, around midnight for a report of a person shot. Officers located a 13-year-old boy who was shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

4 people charged in connection to Daleville murder

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were formally charged Thursday in connection to a Daleville murder that occurred in July. According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Alexander Geesy, 18; Ryan Geesy, 22; Brandi Zirkle, 31; and Dawn Schattner, 53, are all facing charges in connection to the murder of Randall Coomer, 38.
DALEVILLE, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
