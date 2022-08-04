Read on blueseatblogs.com
A profile of free agent center Alex Galchenyuk
Much of the chatter in hockey circles these days focuses around the games best and most eccentric players like Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, and Nikita Kucherov. Among these storied names, few seem to be talked about as much as former No. 3 overall pick Alex Galchenyuk. The former Canadiens forward was seen as one of the most dynamic prospects in the 2012 NHL draft, a true center with game-breaking playmaking ability, and the future of the Canadiens franchise.
