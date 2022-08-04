IMSA drivers ready for Road America’s unique challenges

Read on racer.com
Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic
Tony Stewart posted an intriguing tweet this week about "doing something special for fans" and it could potentially be the fulfillment of his commitment to a specific race that was ruined by the pandemic. The post Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bubba Wallace Earns First NASCAR Cup Series Pole In Michigan
The pole is also a first for 23XI Racing, which began fielding cars in 2021.
NASCAR Dodged a Bullet (This Time) In a Bizarre Scene at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NASCAR dodged a bullet when a pop-up tent rolled onto the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The post NASCAR Dodged a Bullet (This Time) In a Bizarre Scene at Indianapolis Motor Speedway appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Steiner says Haas won’t wait for Ferrari on Schumacher
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner does not have to wait for Ferrari to decide what it wants to do with Mick Schumacher to finalize its driver lineup but is in no rush to make a call. Schumacher is in his second season in Formula 1 and has had some eye-catching...
Chase Elliott Has Won as Many Races as All the Ford Drivers Combined, Which Doesn’t Sit Well With the Manufacturer Heading to Home Turf in Michigan
Ford cars have won just four of 22 points races as NASCAR heads to Michigan International Speedway. The post Chase Elliott Has Won as Many Races as All the Ford Drivers Combined, Which Doesn’t Sit Well With the Manufacturer Heading to Home Turf in Michigan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Veach on comeback trail from Indy Lights coaching to midget racing
Zach Veach has been searching for his next move in motor racing. The Ohioan trained extensively on the Mazda Road to Indy, won plenty of races, found a sponsor in Gainbridge to take to Andretti Autosport to fund a three-year run in IndyCar, and turned his attention to IMSA and sports car endurance racing when his open-wheel journey came to a premature conclusion.
IndyCar drivers expecting smoother Nashville race with new restart zone, track changes
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Though he understands why the Music City Grand Prix’s problematic restart zone will be altered in its second year, it’s understandable why Marcus Ericsson would want the layout to remain the same for IndyCar drivers. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver was caught in one...
McLaren in Ricciardo exit talks before Piastri announcement
McLaren is in negotiations with Daniel Ricciardo about his departure from the team and trying to facilitate a move to another Formula 1 outfit before it announces Oscar Piastri’s arrival. RACER understands McLaren feels it has a valid contract with Piastri for 2023 after Alpine failed to complete formalities...
PRUETT: So why wasn't Rossi DQ'd last weekend?
The NTT IndyCar Series has ventured into an interesting territory with its handling of Andretti Autosport’s post-race penalty following Alexander Rossi’s win last Saturday with the No. 27 Honda. In its end-of-day Wednesday press release, the series announced the car failed to comply with two items, starting with...
IndyCar: Romain Grosjean’s frustrating year summed up by one stat
A disappointing first full IndyCar season continued for Romain Grosjean on Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. A 16th place finish at the venue where Romain Grosjean earned two career-best second place results in his rookie IndyCar season last year was not what he expected when the series made its annual summer return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the second road course race.
Nashville Practice Results: August 5, 2022 (Indycar Series)
Indycar practice results from the Nashville Street Course. This weekend, the NTT Indycar Series takes to the streets of Downtown Nashville, Tennessee. On Friday, teams rolled to the Nashville Street Course for the opening round of practice. View Nashville practice results for the Indycar Series below. Nashville Menu. TV Schedule...
Foss, Koch; Lewis, Block take Michelin Pilot Challenge wins at Road America
The Road America 240 got off to a rough start but featured a frenetic finish, with Eric Foss and Kenton Koch muscling their way to the overall and Grand Sport (GS) class win in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race. Driving the No. 56 Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT GT4, Koch...
R. Taylor puts Acura ahead in first Road America IMSA practice
After Cadillacs headed the field for most of the first practice session for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Road America, Ricky Taylor jumped to the top of the time charts with a 1m50.539s lap, an average of 131.84mph around the 4.084-mile, 14-turn circuit in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Motorsports Acura.
INTERVIEW: Seth Hammaker
Walking into the opening round of the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Honda Fox Raceway in Southern California, an announcer’s voice boomed out over the facility’s public address system. “And that does it! Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker just stopped the clock with...
On-the-limit Tanak holds slender WRC Rally Finland lead after rapid-fire Friday
Hyundai’s Ott Tanak kept his cool under increasing pressure from Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi to hold a slim lead after Friday’s frenetic opening leg of Rally Finland, the fastest event on the FIA World Rally Championship calendar. Estonian Tanak – twice a winner of this classic gravel fixture...
Mazda unveils 2023 MX-5 Cup schedule
The 2023 Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires schedule was unveiled Friday at IMSA’s State of the Sport presentation. Mazda’s signature spec series will continue to hold a 14-race championship over seven events starting in January at Daytona International Speedway and ending in October at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
NASCAR driver to race Michigan State-themed car for race at Michigan International Speedway
NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki will have a new green and white look to his race care for Sunday. This weekend, Bilicki will take part in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. He will also be driving a Michigan State-themed ride in the race. Michigan State released an up-close...
The science of tire deg management in IMSA
“Tire deg.” If you follow racing, you’ve heard the term. It’s short for “tire degradation,” but it doesn’t necessarily mean what it seems. It’s not simply about tire wear. It’s a complicated mix of temperature, surface, compound, conditions and driving style. In other words, all the elements that cause rubber to break down and wear out.
McLaughlin leads Penske sweep of second Nashville IndyCar practice
Saturday afternoon’s 45-minute practice session on the streets of Nashville opened with Rinus VeeKay stuffing his car into the barriers midway through his first lap and closed with Team Penske and Team Chevy taking complete ownership of qualifying preparations. Run in oppressively hot and humid conditions, Penske’s Scott McLaughlin...
