Starbucks Is Firing a Huge Number of Pro-Union Workers

truth
2d ago
Vote no to unions 👍they will raise prices , course business to close and are only interested in collecting dues from workers
4
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Major changes happening at Starbucks
Starbucks SignPhoto by Marco Paköeningrat (Creative Commons) Big changes are on the horizon for Starbucks. Currently, according toScrapeHero.com, there are 15,467 Starbucks locations in the United States as of the date of publishing. California leads the way with 3,016 locations, which is 19% of all Starbucks locations in America.
Why unlikely union wins are taking hold at 200+ Starbucks, Google, Apple and more
Since December, workers have led a surge of unionization unlike anything this country has seen since the Great Depression. It's happening at arduous workplaces like one Amazon warehouse in New York, but it's also hitting an entirely new sector: retail and big tech. First-ever unions have formed at more than 200 Starbucks, an Apple store in Maryland, a Google Fiber contractor, REI, Trader Joe's, Kickstarter, and a gaming division of Microsoft. Here's why experts say it's happening now.
