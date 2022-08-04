Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Centre; Clearfield The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Centre County in central Pennsylvania Southeastern Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chester Hill, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bellefonte, Park Forest Village, Pleasant Gap, Philipsburg, Woodland, Lemont, Houserville, Osceola Mills, Milesburg, Chester Hill, Houtzdale and Snow Shoe. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Woodland and Bellefonte exits, specifically from mile markers 124 to 160. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 64 to 85. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

