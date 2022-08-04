Pay to Park at Newburgh Waterfront? You Can Still Park Free, I Think

Read on danburycountry.com
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacBedford, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
I Just Heard What’s Coming to the Old Amish Market in Hyde Park
It’s been several years now since they closed the Amish Market in Hyde Park. It was kind of sad when it closed because it was kind of cool. It was a bit different from other grocery stores in the area, but big enough to be able to do your weekly shopping. And they had bulk items in barrels if I remember correctly. Anyway, when they closed I hoped that something similar would take up the empty space.
Wanted: City of Newburgh, NY Needs Police Officers, How to Apply?
There are many people that grow up wanting to be police officers. Maybe you are one of them, maybe you are not. There are many challenges to becoming an officer. You need to be physically fit, motivated, and want to help people. Yes, there are a few more traits or...
This Is Not a Drill! Gas is Under $4 at this Ulster County Station
It's a sight for sore eyes. For the first time in months, gas prices have once again dipped below $4 per-gallon... at least at one gas station in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that gas prices have been a sore subject for some time now. It's even inspired some people to convert their vehicles to use E85 fuel to save tens of dollars on each fill-up (learn more about that here). But while some stations in Ulster County are still in the mid-$4 range (I'm looking at you, New Paltz), there's at least one convenience store brave enough to dip their prices back down to pre-summer numbers.
Kingston, New York Shop Has Homemade Ice Cream Tacos
It has been a miserably hot summer. One of the best ways to cool off is with some tasty ice cream but one of America's favorite ice cream treats is going to be discontinued soon. One local candy shop has decided to fill the void for many ice cream lovers.
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston’s Midtown Linear Park opens
KINGSTON -The Midtown Linear Park project in Kingston is now open to the public. The park is part of the Kingston Greenline and runs from Cornell Street through Midtown to Westbrook Lane. The park provides non-motorized transportation between Midtown Kingston and the Kingston Plaza, home of the city’s only major...
New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
3 More Jersey Mike’s Locations Coming to Dutchess, Orange Counties
The Hudson Valley's fastest-growing sandwich chain will be opening three more locations very soon. Fans of sub sandwiches in Dutchess and Orange Counties have something to celebrate. Jersey Mike's Subs has announced that they will continue to branch out into the Hudson Valley, opening three new locations in Poughkeepsie, Middletown and Wappingers Falls.
PD: New York Officer Points Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Pizza Worker
A Hudson Valley corrections officer is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a local pizza worker. On Saturday, July 30, around 10:15 p.m., members from the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call at 106 Josephs Drive in the Town of Saugerties, for a report of a person who pulled a gun on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver.
Grand Opening Set For Brand-New Jersey Mike's Subs Location In Middletown
Jersey Mike's Subs announced plans for the grand opening of its new sandwich shop in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the restaurant chain will open a location in Orange County at 444 Route 211 East in Middletown, representatives announced. The grand opening will include a fundraiser through Sunday,...
Japanese Beetle Grubs Damaging the Hudson Valley, Here’s How to Handle Them
If you have a garden, you might need some help dealing with the one thing you don't want to see in it. Just about everyone has that one person they turn to when they have a question or problem with their gardens. You know that one person who seems to have the best garden every year! Well, that person is not me but I do have some friends that do the garden thing every year, and just the other day we had a conversation about the most random thing ever.
Thrillist
This Hudson Valley City Just Enacted Upstate New York's First Rent Control Laws
As the pandemic ravaged New York City, some wealthier residents decamped permanently to surrounding areas, driving up housing prices in places like the Hudson Valley. Now, one city is trying to protect its residents by becoming the first upstate New York municipality to enact rent control laws. Kingston, a city...
2 Women Go Missing From Same Hudson Valley, New York Hometown
Police are seeking answers after another woman went missing from the same place in the Hudson Valley. Neither has been seen for over a month. A second woman has gone missing from Port Jervis, New York. It's unclear if these cases are related. Police Look For Missing Port Jervis, New...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Catskill Mountain Railroad twilight train rides into the past
The Catskill Mountain Railroad will host a twilight train ride on Saturday, August 6 at 7:30 p.m. As dusk turns into night, enjoy a train ride as you watch the moonlit sky full of stars with live onboard music by Earl Pardini and the Slide Mountain String Band. Ride across the Esopus Creek on the restored C9 Bridge and go through the Hurley Flats, climbing Hurley Mountain before returning to Kingston.
Hudson Valley, NY Veteran Group To Hold Big Charity Bourbon Event
Have you notice that 'things are getting back to a more normal situation?' While COVID has not magically disappeared, the universe is starting to navigate this new world and with that learning how to attend events and still keep yourself safe. Here is one of those events that will give...
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
kingstonhappenings.org
Things to Do This Weekend in Kingston, NY for 8/5-8/7
Opera, classical music, a drum and bugle corps exhibition and many other exciting options are all ready for everyone to explore this weekend. Movies, theater, and opportunities to learn about local history and our environment are also abundant so no matter what your interests are, there is always something interesting to do.
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
Newburgh family struggles with rat infestation in apartment
The city of Newburgh and a housing agency say they’re trying to figure out what’s causing a sudden infestation of giant rats at an apartment building in the city.
Lane Closure Expected For Stretch Of I-84 In East Fishkill
Officials announced a planned lane closure for a stretch of I-84 in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists in Dutchess and Putnam counties should expect one lane of I-84 eastbound to close between Exit 50 (Lime Kiln Road) in East Fishkill and Exit 68 (I-684) in Southeast.
