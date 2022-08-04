Esparza: I Think A Rematch With Seniesa Estrada Will Be Bigger Than Taylor-Serrano

Read on www.boxingscene.com
Daniel Cormier: ‘Brutally attacked’ Colby Covington is ‘dealing with some serious injuries’
The timetable on a Colby Covington mixed martial arts (MMA) return remains cloudy after the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim Welterweight champion recently won big in a poker tournament. Covington’s last Octagon appearance came in March 2022 opposite best friend-turned bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal. Securing a dominant five-round unanimous...
Hasim Rahman Jr releases new video of Jake Paul RUNNING AWAY from him in sparring session
Hasim Rahman Jr has released footage of Jake Paul running away from him during a sparring session, as the fallout from their cancelled fight continues. Watch the video below:. Rahman Jr was due to fight Paul at Madison Square Garden on Saturday after being drafted in as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who was forced to pull out of the event after being denied entry to the United States.
Most Consecutive Knockouts in the History of Boxing!
Heavyweight Lamar Clark scored 42 straight knockouts after his first fight being won by decision between 1958 and 1961. Records vary. Debuting were 22 of them. In 1958 were 31, 1959 were 10 and 1960 were 2. Box Rec shows 43-3 with 42 knockouts. He was from Cedar City, Utah. Cassius Clay aka Muhammad Ali stopped him in Ali’s sixth fight in 1965. He record was 43-3.
Returning Conor McGregor WARNED to stay away from welterweight — ‘We’d just destroy him’
Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who also held gold at 145 pounds, has long teased a run at the welterweight title in an effort to become the promotion’s first ever three-division champion. Unfortunately for MMA fans, “Notorious” got rich and famous and became a part-time fighter who now sports a putrid 1-3 record over the last five years, getting stopped in all three losses.
Don’t be surprised if Nate Diaz ‘stops’ Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 — He’s ‘not as good as they say he is’
Nate Diaz will (finally) return to combat sports action when he collides with welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev in the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz remains a huge betting underdog against “Borz” in what could be the Stockton...
Hasim Rahman Jr. Admits Scales Were Tampered With In Video Sent To Jake Paul
Hasim Rahman Jr. has admitted his coach helped alter the scales in a video sent to Jake Paul. Check out the alleged footage below. The 31-year-old was set to take on Paul at Madison Square Garden on August 6, but the fight was called off last weekend after Paul claimed Rahman Jr. wasn't taking his weight cut seriously.
Former UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again , under the right circumstances: “Yeah I got a couple more left in the tank”
Former middleweight UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again, under the right circumstances. Franklin, 47, (29-7 MMA) has not entered the Octagon since November of 2012 where he went down to defeat against Cung Le (9-3 MMA) in a middleweight bout. ‘Ace’ officially retired in the fall...
UFC 279 ‘Bad Meets Evil’ video promo sparks reaction from Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev
Whether you agree with the matchmaking or not, the upcoming welterweight tilt between fan favorite Nate Diaz and undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev should be an absolute banger. Diaz finally came to terms on his final UFC fight last month and booked a meeting with Chimaev at UFC 279 this coming...
Israel Adesanya next fight: ‘The Last Stylebender’ is back at UFC 281
The Israel Adesanya next fight news has arrived, as the reigning middleweight king is now set to defend his thrown
Conor McGregor was AHEAD after four rounds into Floyd Mayweather fight, says Atlas as he breaks down UFC star’s display
CONOR McGREGOR was leading against Floyd Mayweather after four rounds, boxing trainer Teddy Atlas said. MMA superstar McGregor crossed codes in August 2017 as he made a professional ring debut, beaten in ten rounds by former pound-for-pound king Mayweather. But the Irishman, who was the UFC lightweight champion at the...
Arum Optimistic About Staging Lomachenko-Stevenson Next Year: 'Both Guys Want That Fight'
Bob Arum is hoping to make an obvious, fan-friendly match-up a reality by the end of next year. The head of Top Rank Inc. was recently asked by FightHype.com about the future of Shakur Stevenson, the unified 130-pound titlist from Newark, New Jersey. Asked if a showdown with Ryan Garcia might be in the cards, Arum demurred, citing the fact he does not promote Garcia; the 23-year-old lightweight is backed by rival outfit Golden Boy Promotions.
Hearn: Top Rank Should've Been Looking At Bivol Immediately After Beterbiev Beat Joe Smith
Eddie Hearn considers Callum Smith, Joshua Buatsi and Gilberto Ramirez the three legitimate options for Dmitry Bivol’s next fight. Hearn still can’t understand, however, why Artur Beterbiev’s handlers didn’t exhibit immediate interest in making the most meaningful fight for both Beterbiev and Bivol next. Beterbiev told BoxingScene.com and other outlets after he stopped Joe Smith Jr. in the second round of their light heavyweight title unification fight June 18 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York that he would welcome a showdown with Bivol later this year, but Hearn – whose company, Matchroom Boxing, promotes Bivol – stated during his most recent appearance on “The DAZN Boxing Show” that he never heard from anyone affiliated with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc., Beterbiev’s co-promoter.
Mexico's 'Granny Jordan' becomes viral TikTok basketball star
SAN ESTEBAN ATATLAHUCA, Mexico, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico has a new basketball star: 71-year-old Andrea Garcia Lopez. Nicknamed "Granny Jordan" by TikTok users, a video showing Lopez lighting up the court in her small remote town of San Esteban Atatlahuca in the southern state of Oaxaca has been viewed over 1 million times since it was uploaded by her grandson.
Dana White heaps praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno: “He’s one of the biggest stars that we have”
Dana White is heaping praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. It was Brandon Moreno (20-6 MMA) vs Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA) in the flyweight co-main event this past Saturday, July 30th at UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Moreno, 28, defeated Kara-France...
Esparza: No Longer Women's Boxing; It's Women Boxing And With Respect
Marlen Esparza finds herself in the only title fight on a show for her second straight ring appearance. Four months after scoring her biggest win to date on a card headlined by Ryan Garcia, Houston’s Esparza aims to steal the show from local hero Vergil Ortiz Jr. this Saturday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The reigning lineal/WBA/WBC flyweight champion defends against mandatory challenger Eva Guzman (19-1-1, 11KOs) on a DAZN card where every other participant is male but whose credentials pale in comparison to what Esparza has been able to achieve on both the pro and amateur stage.
MSG pushes back on Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. ticket sales controversy
Madison Square Garden is pushing back at the claim that the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight card was cancelled due to poor ticket sales. This past weekend, the boxing event that was scheduled to be headlined by Paul and Rahman this Saturday at Madison Square Garden was cancelled. Paul’s promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, alleged Rahman was having issues with his weight cut and that the fight was nixed for “health and safety” concerns. Following UFC 277, UFC President Dana White stated his belief that the cancellation had more to do with a poor gate and Paul’s relationship with a former UFC employee than anything else.
Golovkin must push Canelo back like Bivol says Tom Loeffler
By Sean Jones: Promoter Tom Loeffler says it’s important for Gennadiy Golovkin to frequently push Canelo Alvarez back with his offense in the same way Dmitry Bivol did if he wants to defeat the Mexican star on September 17th. WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) used combination...
Diaz: Goal Is To Beat Garcia, Then Haney To Get My Revenge; Then I Want Tank
The desire to revisit a showdown with Ryan Garcia is far more than just a one-off opportunity being explored by Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz. Such a fight is means to an end for the former IBF junior lightweight titlist in pursuit of becoming at least a two-division champ. “I...
Vergil Ortiz vs. Michael McKinson - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard
Golden Boy's knockout sensation and the pride of Grand Prairie, Texas, Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs), and top 10 ranked, undefeated welterweight contender Michael “The Problem” McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs) of Portsmouth, Great Britain took part in the official weigh-in for their upcoming fight on Saturday, August 6 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas that will stream live worldwide, exclusively on DAZN.
McKinson: I Get Excited About Being In That Danger Zone, To Be Able To Do It On Saturday
Michael McKinson has never shied away from a challenge. It’s the lack of a challenge from his past several fights that has irked the unbeaten Brit. That won’t be an issue this weekend, as Portsmouth’s McKinson (22-0, 2KOs) hits the road as a sizable underdog versus rising welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. (18-0, 18KOs). The bout headlines a DAZN show from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, near Ortiz’s hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas.
