Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Vikings Need a New QB2 Desperately

There is a lot to be excited for in the upcoming season for the Minnesota Vikings. Expectations are certainly high for because of their new coach and scheme. Successes include the WR room as well as cornerbacks Cam Dantzler and Andrew Booth Jr. Though there are issues among the offensive line and depth concerns among TEs, how are the backup QBs faring? Not great it seems.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout

The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline

For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Eagles have a cornerback problem as preseason approaches

The Hall of Fame game took place last night which means football season is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles are about to embark on a three-game preseason with a pair of joint practices to spice things up and while there is plenty to keep an eye on, the pressure in the secondary is growing by the day.
NFL
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III Hypes Eagles QB

Former NFL quarterback, RGIII hypes Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. The current College and NFL analyst had some great key points that supports his claim. Right out of the gate RGIII mentions Hurts drive thus far to improve his game. Although training camp has proven to have it’s ups and downs for the Eagles quarterback, it’s not a tell tale sign of what’s to come in September. Not to mention the QB is not just a one man show. Griffin also mentions the Eagles new WR1 A.J. Brown as a key player to not only put up big numbers, but also allow the receiving core to break out. Hurts has plenty of options heading into the regular season. With improvements in is passing game and his weaponry to his left and right make for a deadly combination. He also mentions Miles Sanders, who is hungry for a big season himself on his contract year. The backfield for the Eagles has major upside, as the running backs all have key positions in different situations. Also note that we can expect Jalen Hurts to add to the ground game as he lead the Eagles in rushing yards last season. Finally, we have the big O-Line providing the perfect cherry on top to a dangerous Eagles offense. Jalen Hurts has the perfect ingredients to cook up a highlight reel year. If all goes according to plan, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for Hurts to throw 25+ TD’s this season. With all there is to look forward to for the Philadelphia Eagles, no wonder RGIII hypes the Eagles QB.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

What we learned as Bears' offensive process continued on Day 8

LAKE FOREST – The Bears' offensive process continued Friday at Halas Hall with their third padded practice of training camp. Process is a word being thrown around by everyone associated with the Bears' offense. They are nearing the end of the install, according to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. There have been fewer mistakes of late. But any progress the Bears' offense is making in camp is hard to gauge without the chunk plays and crisp production many want to see.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bears feel Kmet on brink of breakout season

As we learn more about the new Bears offense under Luke Getsy, it’s become clear that there will be more of an emphasis on the run game than there was in Matt Nagy’s scheme. The team seems set to use the run as a foundation upon which they can build their passing attack. Included in that should be more opportunities for third-year tight end Cole Kmet to make an impact. The Bears have put Kmet in several scenarios to see how much he can handleー like they’ve done with many playersー and so far they like what they see.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Bears WR N’Keal Harry injured, helped off by teammates at practice

The Chicago Bears’ measly depth at wide receiver position took another significant hit during their training camp. N’Keal Harry, one of the team’s offseason acquisitions, was reportedly injured during their practice game. The former Patriots wide-out had to be helped off the field based off multiple reports of the incident. (via Adam Jahns)
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Should Consider These 5 Remaining Free Agents

Though they won’t be competitive at all in 2022-23, the Chicago Blackhawks have remained relatively active in free agency. Back on July 13, the team signed veteran forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Max Domi to identical one-year, $3 million deals while also adding depth forward Colin Blackwell and goaltender Alex Stalock.
CHICAGO, IL

