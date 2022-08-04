Former NFL quarterback, RGIII hypes Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. The current College and NFL analyst had some great key points that supports his claim. Right out of the gate RGIII mentions Hurts drive thus far to improve his game. Although training camp has proven to have it’s ups and downs for the Eagles quarterback, it’s not a tell tale sign of what’s to come in September. Not to mention the QB is not just a one man show. Griffin also mentions the Eagles new WR1 A.J. Brown as a key player to not only put up big numbers, but also allow the receiving core to break out. Hurts has plenty of options heading into the regular season. With improvements in is passing game and his weaponry to his left and right make for a deadly combination. He also mentions Miles Sanders, who is hungry for a big season himself on his contract year. The backfield for the Eagles has major upside, as the running backs all have key positions in different situations. Also note that we can expect Jalen Hurts to add to the ground game as he lead the Eagles in rushing yards last season. Finally, we have the big O-Line providing the perfect cherry on top to a dangerous Eagles offense. Jalen Hurts has the perfect ingredients to cook up a highlight reel year. If all goes according to plan, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for Hurts to throw 25+ TD’s this season. With all there is to look forward to for the Philadelphia Eagles, no wonder RGIII hypes the Eagles QB.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO