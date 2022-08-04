Nets' Alondes Williams joins Ben Simmons, others at Liberty game

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets rookie Alondes Williams was among the players on hand to catch the New York Liberty host the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday at the Barclays Center.

Williams joined Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and newcomer Royce O’Neale courtside as the Liberty defeated the Sparks, 64-61. Simmons has frequented several Liberty games recently and has brought out different teammates each time.

The players were treated to another dazzling performance by Sabrina Ionescu, who scored a game-high 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead the Liberty. Natasha Howard chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds while Crystal Dangerfield had nine points.

Williams, who went undrafted, signed a two-way contract with the Nets on July 4. He averaged 4.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in five games with the Nets in the Las Vegas Summer League and turned in his best performance on July 10 with nine points and five assists.