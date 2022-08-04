ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Alondes Williams joins Ben Simmons, others at Liberty game

By Cody Taylor
Brooklyn Nets rookie Alondes Williams was among the players on hand to catch the New York Liberty host the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday at the Barclays Center.

Williams joined Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and newcomer Royce O’Neale courtside as the Liberty defeated the Sparks, 64-61. Simmons has frequented several Liberty games recently and has brought out different teammates each time.

The players were treated to another dazzling performance by Sabrina Ionescu, who scored a game-high 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead the Liberty. Natasha Howard chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds while Crystal Dangerfield had nine points.

Williams, who went undrafted, signed a two-way contract with the Nets on July 4. He averaged 4.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in five games with the Nets in the Las Vegas Summer League and turned in his best performance on July 10 with nine points and five assists.

Randle for Russ? A Lakers-Knicks Trade Could Shake Up The NBA

A former MVP to NYC? The Los Angeles Lakers might be desperate enough to make it happen. The New York Knicks are among five candidates listed in a Bleacher Report compilation honestly admitting that the Lake Show could be forced into a deal to unload the $47 million-plus attached to Russell Westbrook and his expiring contract.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid Opens Up On His Chemistry With James Harden: “It’s Going To Take A While, And It’s Not Just About Me And Him. It’s Also About Finding The Chemistry With Everybody Else And Putting It All Together.”

One of the biggest trades last season was that of Ben Simmons and James Harden between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. Given how desperate both the parties were for a change, the trade made all the sense. The Nets got a young guard like Simmons while the 76ers had a great player like Harden to partner up with their MVP candidate center Joel Embiid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
