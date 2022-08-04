Summer Overnight Temperatures Rising Nearly Twice as Fast Across South Florida, United States: Study

Read on www.nbcmiami.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next YearBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Related
TROPICAL WAVE: Forecasters Now Watching Situation Far East Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 p.m. Saturday. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that. A day after the National Weather Service says a slow start to the hurricane season doesn’t mean a quiet hurricane season, there is now a tropical wave expected to roll off […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
‘Keep your guard up’: New COVID-19 subvariant arrives in Central Florida
Fla. — A new subvariant of the COVID-19 virus is making its way through the United States. Local Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Rajiv Bahl says he’s already seeing cases of it in Central Florida. “Keep your guard up. COVID-19 isn’t gone as of yet,” Dr. Bahl said....
Taxes, housing, sunshine: Don't count on Florida's new arrivals to go back to New York
Bonnie Heatzig is executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman, based in Boca Raton. The New York Post recently published an article by Steve Cuozzo, titled “Listen up, New York — Florida sucks, and you’ll all be back in five years.”. While it’s old news that...
Survey Indicates that Florida is the Most Desirable State to Live in and Most Americans Prefer Small Towns Over Cities
Floridians and recent transplants may not be surprised to learn that a recent survey declared that the sunshine state is the most desirable state to live in the United States. The survey also found a preference for rural areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
riviera-maya-news.com
American Airlines cancelling direct Miami to Chetumal route
Chetumal, Q.R. — The direct Miami to Chetumal flight offered by American Airlines is scheduled for cancellation. The test route, which began in December of 2021, is being canceled due to a lack of interest. The airline says the last flight will be offered August 13 after which time,...
WR Hykeem Williams Updates Commitment Plans
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class
southfloridareporter.com
More Showers And Storms For Florida Friday
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with mostly afternoon showers and storms. Breezy conditions in the east coast metro area will lead to a high risk of dangerous rip currents through the weekend. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.
wlrn.org
Affordable housing at the cost of the Agricultural Reserve, and a plan to rehome the homeless on Virginia Key
On July 28, the Palm Beach County Commission voted 5-1 to approve plans for an affordable housing complex in the Agricultural Reserve. The project includes 357-market rate apartments and 119 workforce housing units — which would be income restricted. According to the Palm Beach County website, The Agricultural Reserve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
restaurantclicks.com
Miami Indian Restaurants You Need to Try
Miami is world-famous for its beaches, but there are plenty of other fun activities in the city, from Zoo Miami to the beautiful Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Everglades National Park borders the city, providing the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beach and a tropical wetland on the same day. All...
Florida airline workers rally for better pay and work benefits
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida airline workers want better pay and benefits. According to a new union report, they say the issues are leading to short staffing and increased turnover. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The report claims nearly 700 airport workers in Orlando, Tampa, Miami and...
islandernews.com
Thousands of homeowners could lose coverage as three insurance companies lose financial-stability rating
Dominoes began to fall this week as one of the nation's most-respected insurance rating firms took action by downgrading three Florida insurance companies, including one based in Coral Gables. Demotech, a financial analysis and rating firm out of Columbus, Ohio, withdrew financial-stability ratings for Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co.,...
A massive, historic rain tree is on the move in Fort Lauderdale. ‘It’s like a heart transplant.’
The ground started moving in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Thursday as the relocation of the city’s beloved rain tree culminated in an outdoor spectacle. So how do you manage to move a green behemoth that’s estimated to weigh 1.5 million pounds? Very, very carefully. The tree stood, surrounded by some of its grass, atop an array of 2,000-pound tarpoon-shaped balloons, the same kind used in China ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Thai Food in Miami
Are you visiting Miami over the summer or during your vacation?. If so, you will enjoy spending time on the beach, going for a swim, or even renting a kayak to spend some time right on the water. Miami also has a great restaurant scene with live music performances. If...
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Miami
Miami is one of the most visited cities in the United States. It’s famous for its beaches, specifically South Beach, party scene, art deco style, and the blending of cultures from around the world. When you travel to Miami, you know you’ll be surrounded by some of the best...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Miami
There are plenty of reasons Miami is called The Magic City, but for me, it’s all about the food. Sure, there are many things to do in Miami between meals, from catching the Heat or Marlins play to visiting nearby Everglades National Park. But the cosmopolitan city is a...
NOAA updates 2022 Atlantic hurricane outlook, still above-average heading into peak season
There’s a storm set to brew soon. Or, more likely, several. But in its mid-season update, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration slightly adjusted its prediction for an above-average Atlantic hurricane season. Thursday’s update: 14 to 20 named storms (down one from the 21 predicted in May), six to 10 hurricanes (the same as May), and three to five of those hurricanes as a category ...
businessobserverfl.com
Born from experience: A new twist on senior housing
Key takeaway: A Fort Lauderdale company believes it has found a way to balance the needs of senior citizens wanting to live alone with the reality of their situations. Core challenge: As seniors get older, the desire is often to age in place, to grow old in the place they know. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible as their needs change.
Local realtor is first in state to receive electric F-150 Lightning
Wilton Manors – When Ron Falk placed his reservation for an electric F-150 more than a year ago, he didn’t know when it would arrive. His wait ended last week when it was delivered from the Rouge F-150 plant in Dearborn, Michigan to the Grieco Ford dealership in Fort Lauderdale.
3 Florida Cities With Skyrocketing Rent Growth & Here's What You Can Get For $1,700
Florida has a wild amount of rent growth, and people are constantly moving from different states, like New York and California, to find apartments down south. There are three major cities that have seen skyrocketing increases in their real estate market, according to Nasdaq, and a realtor has even confirmed with Narcity that price tags in some areas have increased 58%.
keysweekly.com
MIAMI WOMEN CHARGED FOR REPORTEDLY CATCHING 25 UNDERSIZED FISH IN KEY LARGO
Two Miami women are facing charges after Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation says an officer found them with more than 20 undersized fish in Key Largo. During the afternoon of July 30, officer Jessica Diaz was on patrol along Card Sound Road to conduct resource inspections. She came up to the two women to find that they caught 25 undersized mangrove snapper and three undersized schoolmaster snapper. The minimum size limit for both species is 10 inches.
Comments / 0