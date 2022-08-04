ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

DIY Choco Taco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — What would you do for a ChocoTaco? Make it yourself?. With news from Klondike about the Choco Taco being discontinued, the SUNRISE crew wants to make sure it lives on. Ingredients:. Taco bowl (can be found int he ice cream aisle) ice cream of choice.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Crumbl Cookies opening second Bakersfield location Aug. 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those longing for mint brownie or strawberry ice cream bar cookies are in luck — Crumbl Cookies is opening its second Bakersfield location on Friday, Aug. 12. The new store in the Gosford Village Shopping Mall is locally owned and operated by Patrick and Katie Moradkhani and will be open from […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pet of the Week: Larry

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Larry! Larry is an energetic 3-month-old Shepard puppy mix, according to Julie Johnson with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. If you’re interested in adopting a pet, you can call the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 661-832-7387 or go to their website.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Bakersfield, CA
Lifestyle
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Food & Drinks
KGET

Twilight at CALM set for Saturday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Visitors to the California Living Museum can beat the heat along with the animals on Saturday night. Twilight at CALM takes place Aug. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner and dine with the animals as they enjoy the cool breeze that blows […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Weekends at Moo something special

As the highway construction stretches into the foreseeable future, I'm confident that the impact on one of our favorite restaurants, Moo Creamery, has not been that bad. The restaurant that was once accessible directly off the Truxtun extension has survived the construction of a large bridge nearby for a road that is not yet accessible, though the bridge is impressive as you drive into the restaurant's parking lot.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasta#Cherry Tomatoes#Garlic Bread#Olive Oil#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info
Go Backpacking

Reasons to Discover Bakersfield, California

Bakersfield was once considered something of an unsung gem. But a good thing can't be kept quiet for too long, and the praises for this convenient slice of California life have reached the ears of businesses, art lovers, real estate agents like Compass, and keen travelers everywhere. But why are...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taft Midway Driller

Taft Pawn Shop opens its doors Friday

Taft's newest business is opening its doors this week and celebrating with a grand opening and a barbecue on Friday. Taft Pawn Shop is opening at 315B Center Street, and owner Ron Throckmorton said business is booming for pawnshops in a tough economy with inflation making life more expensive. "All...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Chipotle on Stockdale Highway seeking to add ‘Chipotlane’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipotle fans in Bakersfield may soon be able to get a barbacoa burrito without leaving their car. The city’s planning commission is scheduled to hear a request to expand the Chipotle at 4950 Stockdale Highway for the construction of a “Chipotlane” to be used only for mobile orders. This would be […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Michael Vance Phillips, April 4, 1955 – July 30, 2022

Michael Vance Phillips passed away on July 30, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif.; he was 67 years old. Michael was born on April 4, 1955, in Seattle, Wash., to parents Alfred and Clara Phillips. He graduated from Quartz Hill High School in 1973 and attended Humboldt State University. He received his bachelor of science in forestry and natural resources in 1979.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bakersfield (CA)

Take a break from the scenic coastal regions and connect to Southern California‘s Central Valley to discover the alluring town of Bakersfield. Bakersfield is the ninth largest city in California and has been growing at an overwhelming pace. It has a population of 800,000, and the numbers trend upwards by the year.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Dry and double digits: A look at this weekend's forecast

This is the first weekend the valley has been out of the triple digits in almost a month!. After our 25 day heatwave ended on Friday, we continue with the double digits for most of Kern County this weekend. We also said goodbye to the monsoonal moisture for this weekend-...
KERN COUNTY, CA
kernvalleysun.com

'Going Camping!'

Even though we live and work in the Kern River Valley, we are mountain folk who still like to get away from the TV and other distractions even if it is just for a weekend. We visit the high county, the thousands of dirt bike trails, the countless campgrounds and hiking trails, all just to get away and recharge our outdoor adventures. This summer has been a bigger challenge than most years due to the drought and extremely high temperatures we have been experiencing lately. No matter what we still find time and energy to get out and enjoy what’s in our very own backyard.
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy