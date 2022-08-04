Read on www.kget.com
DIY Choco Taco
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — What would you do for a ChocoTaco? Make it yourself?. With news from Klondike about the Choco Taco being discontinued, the SUNRISE crew wants to make sure it lives on. Ingredients:. Taco bowl (can be found int he ice cream aisle) ice cream of choice.
Crumbl Cookies opening second Bakersfield location Aug. 12
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those longing for mint brownie or strawberry ice cream bar cookies are in luck — Crumbl Cookies is opening its second Bakersfield location on Friday, Aug. 12. The new store in the Gosford Village Shopping Mall is locally owned and operated by Patrick and Katie Moradkhani and will be open from […]
Cracker Barrel responds after Facebook post about plant-based meat causes online uproar
An otherwise unremarkable Facebook post about Cracker Barrel’s new Impossible Sausage has devolved into a chaos over the last several days, with some commenters claiming they planned to stop patronizing the restaurant chain over the meat-free item.
Pet of the Week: Larry
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Larry! Larry is an energetic 3-month-old Shepard puppy mix, according to Julie Johnson with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. If you’re interested in adopting a pet, you can call the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 661-832-7387 or go to their website.
Twilight at CALM set for Saturday night
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Visitors to the California Living Museum can beat the heat along with the animals on Saturday night. Twilight at CALM takes place Aug. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner and dine with the animals as they enjoy the cool breeze that blows […]
Shopping small this back-to-school season could save your favorite local business
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the first day of school approaches Kern County, some children will be returning to full-time in-person learning or day care for the first time in over a year. That means, they will want to look their best. While big-box stores are a popular option for back-to-school shopping, local stores want […]
Mossman’s Fish and Chips expects to serve its millionth order in August
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mossman family and crew has been serving their fish and chips to Bakersfield since 1952 and over the past 72 years they have sold more than 990,000 orders, according to Mossman’s. They sell an average of a thousand orders of fish and chips a week, according to Mossman’s. Using this […]
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Weekends at Moo something special
As the highway construction stretches into the foreseeable future, I'm confident that the impact on one of our favorite restaurants, Moo Creamery, has not been that bad. The restaurant that was once accessible directly off the Truxtun extension has survived the construction of a large bridge nearby for a road that is not yet accessible, though the bridge is impressive as you drive into the restaurant's parking lot.
Pyrenees French Bakery is struggling to stay alive after 135 years in business
Since 1887, this California bakery has been serving up the state's most coveted French roll, but modern pressures are collapsing the business.
Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church to host backpack giveaway
Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church is hosting its annual backpack giveaway on Friday, Aug. 12th. There will also be live music, face painting, free haircuts, and more.
Talbots clothing store at The Marketplace temporarily closed but will reopen, owner says
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Despite online rumors, the owner of Talbots told 17 News the store is not closing. `7 News received messages from viewers saying they tried to return items to the store, but were met with a closed sign on the door. Talbot’s Manager Ramona Tuscher says the store was recently hit hard […]
Go Backpacking
Reasons to Discover Bakersfield, California
Bakersfield was once considered something of an unsung gem. But a good thing can't be kept quiet for too long, and the praises for this convenient slice of California life have reached the ears of businesses, art lovers, real estate agents like Compass, and keen travelers everywhere. But why are...
Taft Midway Driller
Taft Pawn Shop opens its doors Friday
Taft's newest business is opening its doors this week and celebrating with a grand opening and a barbecue on Friday. Taft Pawn Shop is opening at 315B Center Street, and owner Ron Throckmorton said business is booming for pawnshops in a tough economy with inflation making life more expensive. "All...
Chipotle on Stockdale Highway seeking to add ‘Chipotlane’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipotle fans in Bakersfield may soon be able to get a barbacoa burrito without leaving their car. The city’s planning commission is scheduled to hear a request to expand the Chipotle at 4950 Stockdale Highway for the construction of a “Chipotlane” to be used only for mobile orders. This would be […]
Tehechapi News
Michael Vance Phillips, April 4, 1955 – July 30, 2022
Michael Vance Phillips passed away on July 30, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif.; he was 67 years old. Michael was born on April 4, 1955, in Seattle, Wash., to parents Alfred and Clara Phillips. He graduated from Quartz Hill High School in 1973 and attended Humboldt State University. He received his bachelor of science in forestry and natural resources in 1979.
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bakersfield (CA)
Take a break from the scenic coastal regions and connect to Southern California‘s Central Valley to discover the alluring town of Bakersfield. Bakersfield is the ninth largest city in California and has been growing at an overwhelming pace. It has a population of 800,000, and the numbers trend upwards by the year.
Bakersfield Channel
Dry and double digits: A look at this weekend's forecast
This is the first weekend the valley has been out of the triple digits in almost a month!. After our 25 day heatwave ended on Friday, we continue with the double digits for most of Kern County this weekend. We also said goodbye to the monsoonal moisture for this weekend-...
Thousands attend 2022 Ready-Set Back-2-School event in Bakersfield
School supplies, backpacks, and food are among those back-to-school necessities. And all of that was available to children at the Kern County Museum just ahead of the school year.
kernvalleysun.com
'Going Camping!'
Even though we live and work in the Kern River Valley, we are mountain folk who still like to get away from the TV and other distractions even if it is just for a weekend. We visit the high county, the thousands of dirt bike trails, the countless campgrounds and hiking trails, all just to get away and recharge our outdoor adventures. This summer has been a bigger challenge than most years due to the drought and extremely high temperatures we have been experiencing lately. No matter what we still find time and energy to get out and enjoy what’s in our very own backyard.
Bakersfield properties attract investors
Bakersfield: a city with a hometown feel. It's not just people moving out of big, more expensive coastal cities buying into that lifestyle: It's also attracting investors.
