KLFY.com
Acadiana Live: 2021 Ford Bronco Raffle
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Sky High for Kids reached their goal in this year’s raffle. The proceeds are helping the St. Jude Research Hospital.
KLFY.com
Acadiana Live: Jockey Lot Backpack Giveaway
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Jockey Lot is having a backpack giveaway next Sunday. Here are the details.
Lafayette Woman Featured on ‘American Pickers’ Airing This Saturday
A Lafayette woman and her antique collection will be featured on the next episode of the hit television series "American Pickers." You can see long-time collector Mary Stander on the History Channel show this Saturday, August 6 at 8:00 pm. "American Pickers" is a reality television series that follows brothers...
avoyellestoday.com
David Bonnette of Moreauville
Funeral Mass for David Bonnette of Moreauville will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville with Fr. Brian Seiler officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart No. 2 Cemetery. David Bonnette, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at his...
Friday night homicide in Sunset, La
One person is dead, and a person of interest is in custody following a shooting Friday night in Sunset.
Top 5 Places to Get Nachos in Lafayette
Here are the top 5 places to get great nachos in Lafayette:
Backpack giveaway planned in Lafayette
The student must be in the vehicle to receive one of the backpacks. The event starts at 9 a.m. at Destiny of Faith Church.
kalb.com
Cenla softball teams capture Dixie League World Series championship
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - It’s no secret that softball talent in Central Louisiana begins at a young age. That is represented the most during the Dixie League World Series played at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex and the Ward 10 complex. The Ward 10 Dixie Belles team capped...
UPDATE: Carencro Wal-Mart open again
UPDATE, 8/4/11, 11:02 A.M.: The Walmart in Carencro has re-opened. ORIGINAL, 8/3/22, 8:52 P.M.: CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Viewers called News Ten asking why the Carencro Walmart appeared to have been evacuated and closed. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, store management was testing a new system that experienced an error. He said customers were […]
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
KTBS
COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana
LSU's War Memorial Tower looms over portions of the Baton Rouge campus. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator) Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates.
theadvocate.com
Need a new backpack for school? Lafayette City Marshal hosting giveaway Saturday
As part of a broader community outreach campaign, the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office is hosting its second annual backpack giveaway — with bags that meet new safety requirements issued by the Lafayette Parish School System. The giveaway will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. at Destiny of Faith Church...
New gender policy has people in the LGBTQ+ community outraged
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette has recently implemented a policy regarding sexual identity in schools.
The full story of the Dec. 28, 2019 plane crash in Lafayette that killed 5 people
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its final report on the Dec. 28, 2019 plane crash that killed five and injured four, including sports broadcaster Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU coach Steven Ensminger.
Inspired by late wife, Basile man builds one-of-a-kind solar-powered trike
Inspired by late wife, Basile man builds one of a kind solar powered trike
Two men arrested in St. Landry Parish for drug possession and more
Two men were arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, and more, according to authorities
L'Observateur
Convicted Felon Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Methamphetamine
LAFAYETTE, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Tyrus Brooks, 34, of Scott, Louisiana, was sentenced today by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 115 months (9 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Brooks was charged in an...
Guilty: Mother’s Boyfriend Convicted in Brutal Death of Toddler
44-year-old Robert Miller of Eunice will be sentenced in two weeks after a jury of his peers found him guilty in the 2013 death of his girlfriend's 18-month-old girl. In 2015, there was a mistrial in the case, according to our news partners at KATC. During that trial, it was revealed by medical experts how horrible the toddler's death was.
wbrz.com
Gun went off during fight between workers at Walmart in Baker
BAKER - A worker at a Walmart in East Baton Rouge allegedly pulled a gun on a co-worker during an argument at the store early Thursday morning. The Baker Police Department said the fight involved two temp agency employees who were working at the store: 31-year-old Raymond Blanchard and 46-year-old Paul Harrell.
“Big crash” causes major delays on I-10 West
BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you are heading toward Lafayette on I-10 West in the near future, you may want to reconsider your plans. The good news is that all lanes are open again, the bad news is that the backup is lengthy. This is what it looked like earlier this morning after […]
