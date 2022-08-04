Former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez Arrested on Corruption Charges

Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez was arrested Thursday in the U.S. territory on corruption charges, marking the first time that a former leader of the island faces federal charges, an official told The Associated Press.Two other unidentified people were arrested along with her, said the official, who was not authorized to talk about the federal case.Juan Rosado-Reynés, a spokesman for Vázquez, told the AP he did not have immediate comment.In mid-May, Vázquez's attorney told reporters that he and his client were preparing for possible charges as the former governor at the time denied any wrongdoing: "I can tell...

