Ferrari Proves To Be Immune To Inflation And Parts Shortages As Earnings Grew By 22 Percent

Ford’s Indian Manufacturing Facilities Purchased By Tata’s EV Arm
The sale of Ford’s Sanand plant in India to Tata has been confirmed. Tata, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, will purchase the facility located in the Gujarat region for INR7.25 billion ($91.5 million) and is waiting on final government approval. The plant will become part of Tata Passenger Electric...
VW To Buy $4 Billion Worth Of Self-Driving Tech From Israel’s Innoviz
Volkswagen will purchase autonomous driving software and hardware from Israel’s Innoviz Technologies in a $4 billion deal. The deal has been inked with VW’s CARIAD technologies group and will include components such as laser-based lidar sensors the Volkswagen Group will use for its advanced driver assistance systems and automated vehicles from mid-decade.
New $7,500 EV Tax Credit Passes Senate, Requires Carmakers To End Reliance On Chinese Batteries
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has just passed the Senate after a 51 to 50 party-line vote. As it goes to the House for what will almost surely be an easy pass we’re taking a deeper look at the newly uncapped $7,500 EV tax credit included in the bill. While it will offer new EV buyers further incentive to switch, it will also require automakers to switch their manufacturing plans and eventually end their reliance on China for the battery supply chain.
Big Incentives Are A Part Of Newly-Launched Tesla Ownership Loyalty Program In China
Over the course of 2022, Tesla has raised prices on its models multiple times resulting in vehicles that can cost more than $15,000 more than they did at the start of the year. Now, we’re hearing of a new Ownership Loyalty Program that’s offering deep discounts for those who want to trade in their older Tesla for an upgrade. The only catch is that you’ll need to be in China to take advantage of it.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Novavax tumbles 31% as waning COVID vaccine demand hits revenue forecast
Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. vaccine maker Novavax slumped nearly 31% on Tuesday as falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations led the company to cut its annual revenue expectation by half.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
NCLH earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Retail workers experience a sharp rise in stress
Over 80 percent of retail workers report experiencing a rise in stress and burnout. Experts are blaming strains due to the Great Resignation.
Study Finds 25% Of Car Buyers Won’t Return To Dealership That Charged Above MSRP
A new study from GfK AutoMobility should put automakers and price gouging dealers on alert as it reveals markups are a surefire way to hurt both of their reputations. According to the study, 80% of car buyers in May and June paid MSRP or above. That’s a sign of the times, but a whopping 34% paid fees they had never heard of before, presumably an effort by dealers to pad their bottom line.
