Ferrari Proves To Be Immune To Inflation And Parts Shortages As Earnings Grew By 22 Percent

Over the course of 2022, Tesla has raised prices on its models multiple times resulting in vehicles that can cost more than $15,000 more than they did at the start of the year. Now, we’re hearing of a new Ownership Loyalty Program that’s offering deep discounts for those who want to trade in their older Tesla for an upgrade. The only catch is that you’ll need to be in China to take advantage of it.

