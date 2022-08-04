ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Coinbase will help BlackRock's top clients gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market in a new partnership

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oYGL3_0h4eaw0j00
  • BlackRock is partnering with Coinbase to give the asset manager's client greater exposure to crypto.
  • Coinbase will help BlackRock's Aladdin clients trade bitcoin and access its crypto exchange.
  • Bitcoin is down 51% from the start of the year.

Coinbase is partnering with BlackRock to help some of the asset manager's top clients gain greater exposure to cryptocurrencies.

The world's largest asset manager tapped Coinbase in a move that marks its largest push yet into the crypto market. Coinbase will connect clients using Aladdin, BlackRock's investment arm, with Coinbase Prime.

The partnership will initially be limited to helping clients gain exposure to bitcoin, according to a Coinbase blog post. The company added that the rollout will continue in phases to eventually integrate stocks, bonds, financing, and trading. Shares of Coinbase jumped as much as 21% to $98 in early Thursday trading.

BlackRock's move to partner with the largest crypto trading platform in the US comes at a difficult time for digital assets, with some of the largest cryptos losing billions in value since the start of the year. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has shed 51% from January, a far cry from its November 2021 all-time high of $69,000.

And Coinbase is facing headwinds of its own. The company is currently being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly allowing customers to trade unregistered securities. Coinbase is down 68% from thr start of 2022 as the broader crypto selloff and rising inflation batter the digital asset sector.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Coinbase is being probed by the SEC for allowing customers to trade unregistered securities, new report says

Coinbase is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported. The SEC is looking into whether the largest crypto trading platform in the US offered unregistered securities to users. Coinbase's legal chief says the platform is confident in its "rigorous diligence process". Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Aladdin
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Motley Fool

What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%) and...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Saudi Arabia is on track for its first budget surplus in nearly a decade as the Kingdom rakes in oil revenues amid a global energy crunch

Saudi Arabia's budget surplus jumped to $21 billion in the second quarter as it raked in profits from expensive crude prices. The surplus was 35% higher compared to the first quarter, Saudi Arabia's finance ministry said Thursday. The budget surplus soared even as spending for the Kingdom increased 16% from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

COIN Stock Alert: 5 Things to Know as BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase

The two companies are bringing crypto trading services to institutional investors. The partnership will offer institutional investors the services and benefits of Coinbase Prime. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is rising higher on Thursday following news that the crypto exchange is teaming up with investment management company BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). Let’s dive into...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

70K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy